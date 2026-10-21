Passports usually carry stamps from countries visited by travellers. These stamps record immigration checks and often become memories of international journeys. However, one unusual passport marking comes from a place far beyond Earth’s borders. The International Space Station (ISS) is located approximately 400 kilometres above Earth and has its own stamp. Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla shared a photograph of this unusual marking on his passport which is the rarest passport stamps in the world. Keep reading to know in detail.

Which Is the Rarest Passport Stamp in the World?

The International Space Station stamp is the world’s rarest and most unusual passport markings. Only a small number of people have travelled to the ISS.

Who Received the Rare ISS Passport Stamp?

Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla shared photographs of the ISS stamp on his passport in October 2026. He became the first Indian to visit the International Space Station. He travelled aboard Axiom Mission 4 in 2025. The mission docked with the ISS on June 26, 2025. He returned to Earth on July 15, 2025.