Which Is the Rarest Passport Stamp in the World?
Which is the rarest passport stamp in the world? Discover the unusual International Space Station stamp shared by Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and learn why it is so rare.
Passports usually carry stamps from countries visited by travellers. These stamps record immigration checks and often become memories of international journeys. However, one unusual passport marking comes from a place far beyond Earth’s borders. The International Space Station (ISS) is located approximately 400 kilometres above Earth and has its own stamp. Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla shared a photograph of this unusual marking on his passport which is the rarest passport stamps in the world. Keep reading to know in detail.
Which Is the Rarest Passport Stamp in the World?
The International Space Station stamp is the world’s rarest and most unusual passport markings. Only a small number of people have travelled to the ISS.
Who Received the Rare ISS Passport Stamp?
Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla shared photographs of the ISS stamp on his passport in October 2026. He became the first Indian to visit the International Space Station. He travelled aboard Axiom Mission 4 in 2025. The mission docked with the ISS on June 26, 2025. He returned to Earth on July 15, 2025.
Where Is the International Space Station Located?
The International Space Station is a research laboratory that orbits Earth in low Earth orbit. It is located approximately 400 kilometres above Earth. Astronauts from different countries work aboard the station. The orbital speed is approximately 28,000 kilometres per hour. Astronauts can witness around 16 sunrises and sunsets in 24 hours.
Why Is the ISS Passport Stamp So Rare?
The ISS stamp attracts attention because it is associated with a destination that ordinary travellers cannot visit. Only a small number of astronauts and authorised space visitors have travelled to the station.
Are There Other Rare Passport Stamps in the World?
Some passport stamps are rare because they were issued during unusual historical events or are associated with places where access is restricted.
Passport Stamp Why Is It Unusual?
|Stamp / Entity
|Details
|International Space Station
|Associated with a space station orbiting Earth rather than a country
|Channel Tunnel stamp from 1994
|Linked to the Le Walk event before the tunnel’s official opening
|British Indian Ocean Territory stamp
|Associated with a restricted territory where ordinary tourism is not permitted
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Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.