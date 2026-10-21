The Country Where Santa Claus Was Born Is Also Known For The Largest Producer Of Fig In The World
Did you know Santa Claus was born in the world’s largest fig-producing country? Discover Turkey’s fig production, Saint Nicholas’s history, and Indian Anjir facts.
When we think of Santa Claus, we often think that he was born in a snowy country, and he had been living with his reindeer. But, he was born at that country which has an ancient history, with cultural significance, and this country is also known for the largest producer of Fig in the world.
It is Turkey, where Santa Claus was born, and this country is also linked with the largest producer of Fig in the world.
Turkey, which is officially known as the Republic of Turkey, is located between Europe & Asia, and this country has old historical significance, beautiful places, and is known for its delicious food and agricultural products
Interesting Facts About Figs
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Fact
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Details
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Common name
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Scientific name
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Ficus carica
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Plant family
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Moraceae
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Type of plant
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A deciduous fruit tree which sheds its leaves seasonally
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Native region
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Asia Minor, a historical region of Western Asia
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World's leading producer
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Turkey
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Famous Turkish variety
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Bursa Black Fig, known for its dark skin and sweet taste
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Major fig-growing region in India
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Western Maharashtra, especially around Pune
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Other Indian growing regions
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Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and parts of Uttar Pradesh
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Indian name
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Anjir
Which Country Is Known as the Birthplace of Santa Claus?
Turkey is known as the birthplace of Santa Claus. Saint Nicholas, the Christian saint who is inspired by the modern story of Santa Claus, was associated with the town of Patara in Lycia, which is located in Turkey.
He later served as a bishop in Myra, which was an ancient town in Demre. Due to his kindness, nature, and generosity, especially towards the children, he became more famous, and over time stories about Saint Nicholas were influenced by the modern character of Santa Claus.
Country Where Santa Claus was born is also known for being the largest producer of Fig in the world
Yes, it is true, Turkey is the country where Santa Claus was born and is also known for being the largest producer of Fig in the world
The favourable climate conditions with ht summers & suitable growing conditions mean that figs are produced in bulk in this nation
According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), Turkey in on the top-ranking largest producers of Fig in the world
Figs are eaten fresh as well as dried. Dried figs are also exported to many countries, including markets in Europe and Asia.
Turkey's Fig Production
According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), & the Turkey's Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, the nation produced 356,000 tonnes of figs in 2025, including both black and green figs.
Bursa Black Fig, which is one of the famous varieties of Fig is also grown in Turkey, and this type of Fig is grown in the Bursa region. It has dark skin, which has sweet taste with soft texture.
The region generally produces around 30,000 to 50,000 tonnes of Bursa Black Figs annually. These figs are also sold in international markets.
Figs Grown in India
In India also, we can see the growing of figs, and Maharashtra is an important centre for commercial fig cultivation, especially in Pune District.
In India, this fruit is commonly called “Anjir”.
According to ICAR, commercial fig cultivation is mainly found in India in Western Maharashtra, Gujarat, some parts of Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.
The Pune district is known for its fig farming in India.
Turkey vs India: Important Fig Facts
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Fact
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Details
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World's leading fig producer
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Turkey
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Turkey's fig production in 2025
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356,000 tonnes
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Famous Turkish variety
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Bursa Black Fig
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Major fig-growing state in India
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Maharashtra
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Important Indian fig-growing region
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Pune district
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Local Indian name
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Anjir
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Scientific name
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Ficus carica
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.