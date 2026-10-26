Bihar to Partner with 11 IT Firms to Train Govt School Teachers in IT and AI
Bihar government to partner with 11 IT Firms to train teachers in Information technology and Artificial Intelligence
Bihar Education Department has reportedly partnered with 11 IT companies including the likes of Google Education to deliver specialised training in IT and Artificial Intelligence to government school teachers. The initiative has been introduced aiming to strengthen teachers digital skills and improve the quality of classroom teaching.
As per media reports, the governments skill development department will be providing support porgrammes. The collaboration with IT Firms shows Bihars effort to expand and use technology in government schools and prepare teachers for a more technology-enabled learning.
The state government is also planning to make computer education compulsory for students from classes 6 in all government schools from the upcoming academic session. The education department also intends to strengthen IT infrastructure and introduce smart classrooms in selected schools.
The education department is also developing a entralised training system at the State Council of Educational Research and Training campus., the IT companies will be coinducting training sessions for teachers in separate batches. School principals will also nominate teachers for the tragramme and the training will contain practical instructions in information technology enabling teachers to develop digital skills which can be applied in a school setting.
Bihar Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari stated that the programme will docus on AI related training with the primary objective of imp;roving teaching quality along with artificial intelligence which iwill receive distinct attention under the teacher training initiative.
The department also plans to set up smart classrooms in 700 model schools along with teacher training and once the initial launch is successful, the facility will also extend to other government schools in phases.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.