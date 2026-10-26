Bihar to Partner with 11 IT Firms to Train Govt School Teachers in IT and AI

Bihar Education Department has reportedly partnered with 11 IT companies including the likes of Google Education to deliver specialised training in IT and Artificial Intelligence to government school teachers. The initiative has been introduced aiming to strengthen teachers digital skills and improve the quality of classroom teaching.

As per media reports, the governments skill development department will be providing support porgrammes. The collaboration with IT Firms shows Bihars effort to expand and use technology in government schools and prepare teachers for a more technology-enabled learning.

The state government is also planning to make computer education compulsory for students from classes 6 in all government schools from the upcoming academic session. The education department also intends to strengthen IT infrastructure and introduce smart classrooms in selected schools.