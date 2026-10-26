Himachal Pradesh Gets 320 New PG Medical Seats; Centre Approves Rs 415 Crore Aid for 6 Colleges

Himachal Pradesh PG Medical Seats 2026: The Centre has approved 320 new postgraduate (PG) medical seats across six government medical colleges in Himachal Pradesh. The Government of India will provide around Rs 415 crore in financial assistance for the initiative, Union Health Minister JP Nadda announced.

The approval aims to expand postgraduate medical education in the state and strengthen access to specialised healthcare services. The newly approved seats will be distributed among government medical colleges in Shimla, Tanda, Hamirpur, Mandi, Nahan and Chamba.

Also Check: CBSE Datesheet 2027 LIVE: Class 10 and Class 12 Timetable PDF Shortly at cbse.gov.in, Check Latest Updates Here

Himachal Pradesh PG Medical Seats 2026: College-Wise Distribution

The Centre has approved all 320 seats proposed by the Himachal Pradesh government. The college-wise distribution is as follows: