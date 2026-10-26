Himachal Pradesh Gets 320 New PG Medical Seats; Centre Approves Rs 415 Crore Aid for 6 Colleges
Himachal Pradesh gets 320 new PG medical seats across six government medical colleges with Rs 415 crore Centre aid. Check college-wise seat distribution and details.
Himachal Pradesh PG Medical Seats 2026: The Centre has approved 320 new postgraduate (PG) medical seats across six government medical colleges in Himachal Pradesh. The Government of India will provide around Rs 415 crore in financial assistance for the initiative, Union Health Minister JP Nadda announced.
The approval aims to expand postgraduate medical education in the state and strengthen access to specialised healthcare services. The newly approved seats will be distributed among government medical colleges in Shimla, Tanda, Hamirpur, Mandi, Nahan and Chamba.
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Himachal Pradesh PG Medical Seats 2026: College-Wise Distribution
The Centre has approved all 320 seats proposed by the Himachal Pradesh government. The college-wise distribution is as follows:
|
Medical College
|
New PG Seats
|
IGMC, Shimla
|
91
|
Government Medical College, Hamirpur
|
57
|
Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda
|
57
|
Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College, Mandi
|
55
|
Government Medical College, Nahan
|
32
|
Government Medical College, Chamba
|
28
|
Total
|
320
Which Medical Specialities Will Benefit?
The additional PG medical seats are expected to strengthen specialist medical education and healthcare services in several disciplines. These include Surgery, Orthopaedics, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Paediatrics and Oncology, among other specialities.
According to the Centre, the expansion will create more opportunities for medical graduates pursuing postgraduate studies. It is also expected to improve access to specialised treatment for patients in Himachal Pradesh.
Rs 415 Crore Financial Assistance for New PG Seats
The Government of India will provide approximately Rs 415 crore as financial assistance for the initiative. The approval is part of the Centre's broader efforts to expand medical education capacity and strengthen the country's healthcare workforce.
The Centre has also approved a Rs 15,000 crore initiative to add 10,000 undergraduate and postgraduate medical seats across the country over five years. The 320 new PG seats in Himachal Pradesh form part of this wider initiative.
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Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.