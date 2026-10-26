OUSSSC CRE 2026 Selection Process: Written Exam, Physical Test and Medical Examination

Key Points OUSSSC announced 7268 vacancies for CRE 2026 across seven uniformed posts.

Registration for OUSSSC CRE 2026 runs from October 23 to November 12, 2026.

Selection involves a written exam, physical tests, driving test, medical, and document verification.

OUSSSC CRE 2026: The Odisha Uniformed Services Staff Selection Commission (OUSSSC) has announced the Combined Uniformed Services (Below Graduate Level) Examination 2026 for 7268 vacancies across seven posts. The selection process includes a written exam, physical tests, a driving test for applicable posts, medical examination, and document verification. Candidates should check the requirements for their chosen posts before applying. The registration process started on October 23, 2026, and will close on November 12, 2026. OUSSSC CRE 2026 Selection Process The selection process for the OUSSSC CRE 2026 includes the following stages:- Written Exam:- Candidates must appear for the written exam. The marks and the paper requirements may vary depending on the posts.

Physical Measurement Test (PMT):- Candidates will have to meet the set physical standards, including the height and other requirements applicable to their post and category.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET):- Shortlisted candidates will have to qualify in the required physical activities. The events and standards depend on the post.

Driving Test:- Candidates applying for the posts that require driving skills must take the prescribed driving test.

Medical Exam:- Candidates must meet the required medical fitness standards.

Document Verification:- The commission will check the candidate’s original certificates and documents to confirm their eligibility.

Candidates are advised to read the official notification to understand the order of these stages and the requirements that are applicable to their selected posts. Also check, Odisha Police Constable Syllabus 2026 Which Posts Require the Physical Test or Driving Test? OUSSSC CRE 2026 includes Constable (Civil), Constable (Communication), Constable OISF, Firefighter, Firefighter Driver, Driver PMT, and Traffic Constable. Physical tests apply as prescribed by the conducting body. A driving test is relevant to the applicable driver posts. Candidates should check the specific requirements for their posts rather than assume that every stage is the same for all applicants. Given below are the PST and PET requirements for the OUSSSC CRE 2026:- Physical Measurement Test (PMT) Standards Candidates must meet the following minimum physical requirements according to their category and gender:-

Category Gender Minimum Height Minimum Weight Chest (Unexpanded) Chest (Expanded) UR and SEBC Men 168 cm 55 Kg 79 cm 84 cm (Minimum 5cm Expansion) UR and SEBC Women 158 cm 47.5 kg NA NA SC and ST Men 163 cm 50 Kg 76 cm 81 cm (Minimum 5 cm expansion) SC and ST Women 153 cm 45 Kg NA NA Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Standards All physical efficiency tasks are qualifying in nature. Failing any single mandatory event results in direct disqualification. Candidates should remember it is just a qualifying stage; no marks will be given for it. The PET includes running 1.6 km and jumping. Events Men Women Running (1.6 km) 7 minutes 9 minutes Long Jump 3.66 Metres in 3 attempts 2.75 Metres in 3 attempts Shot Put 4 Metres (wt-7.26 kg) in 3 attempts 3 Metres (wt-4 Kg) in 3 attempts Swimming (For Firefighter and Firefighter Driver only) 100 Metres in 8 minutes N.A. Rope Climbing (For Firefighter Only) 6 Metres in 3 attempts N.A. Load Carrying (For Firefighter only) 63 kg sandbag for 100 metres in 60 seconds N.A.