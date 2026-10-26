OUSSSC CRE 2026 Selection Process: Written Exam, Physical Test and Medical Examination
OUSSSC CRE 2026: Check the complete selection process for the 7268 vacancies, including the written exam, physical measurement and efficiency tests, driving requirements, and other details in the article below.
Key Points
- OUSSSC announced 7268 vacancies for CRE 2026 across seven uniformed posts.
- Registration for OUSSSC CRE 2026 runs from October 23 to November 12, 2026.
- Selection involves a written exam, physical tests, driving test, medical, and document verification.
OUSSSC CRE 2026: The Odisha Uniformed Services Staff Selection Commission (OUSSSC) has announced the Combined Uniformed Services (Below Graduate Level) Examination 2026 for 7268 vacancies across seven posts. The selection process includes a written exam, physical tests, a driving test for applicable posts, medical examination, and document verification. Candidates should check the requirements for their chosen posts before applying. The registration process started on October 23, 2026, and will close on November 12, 2026.
OUSSSC CRE 2026 Selection Process
The selection process for the OUSSSC CRE 2026 includes the following stages:-
- Written Exam:- Candidates must appear for the written exam. The marks and the paper requirements may vary depending on the posts.
- Physical Measurement Test (PMT):- Candidates will have to meet the set physical standards, including the height and other requirements applicable to their post and category.
- Physical Efficiency Test (PET):- Shortlisted candidates will have to qualify in the required physical activities. The events and standards depend on the post.
- Driving Test:- Candidates applying for the posts that require driving skills must take the prescribed driving test.
- Medical Exam:- Candidates must meet the required medical fitness standards.
- Document Verification:- The commission will check the candidate’s original certificates and documents to confirm their eligibility.
Candidates are advised to read the official notification to understand the order of these stages and the requirements that are applicable to their selected posts.
Also check, Odisha Police Constable Syllabus 2026
Which Posts Require the Physical Test or Driving Test?
OUSSSC CRE 2026 includes Constable (Civil), Constable (Communication), Constable OISF, Firefighter, Firefighter Driver, Driver PMT, and Traffic Constable. Physical tests apply as prescribed by the conducting body. A driving test is relevant to the applicable driver posts. Candidates should check the specific requirements for their posts rather than assume that every stage is the same for all applicants. Given below are the PST and PET requirements for the OUSSSC CRE 2026:-
Physical Measurement Test (PMT) Standards
Candidates must meet the following minimum physical requirements according to their category and gender:-
|
Category
|
Gender
|
Minimum Height
|
Minimum Weight
|
Chest (Unexpanded)
|
Chest (Expanded)
|
UR and SEBC
|
Men
|
168 cm
|
55 Kg
|
79 cm
|
84 cm (Minimum 5cm Expansion)
|
UR and SEBC
|
Women
|
158 cm
|
47.5 kg
|
NA
|
NA
|
SC and ST
|
Men
|
163 cm
|
50 Kg
|
76 cm
|
81 cm (Minimum 5 cm expansion)
|
SC and ST
|
Women
|
153 cm
|
45 Kg
|
NA
|
NA
Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Standards
All physical efficiency tasks are qualifying in nature. Failing any single mandatory event results in direct disqualification. Candidates should remember it is just a qualifying stage; no marks will be given for it. The PET includes running 1.6 km and jumping.
|
Events
|
Men
|
Women
|
Running (1.6 km)
|
7 minutes
|
9 minutes
|
Long Jump
|
3.66 Metres in 3 attempts
|
2.75 Metres in 3 attempts
|
Shot Put
|
4 Metres (wt-7.26 kg) in 3 attempts
|
3 Metres (wt-4 Kg) in 3 attempts
|
Swimming (For Firefighter and Firefighter Driver only)
|
100 Metres in 8 minutes
|
N.A.
|
Rope Climbing (For Firefighter Only)
|
6 Metres in 3 attempts
|
N.A.
|
Load Carrying (For Firefighter only)
|
63 kg sandbag for 100 metres in 60 seconds
|
N.A.
Also check, Odisha Police Constable Salary 2026
What Next After The OUSSSC CRE 2026 Exam?
Candidates who qualify at the required stages will proceed to the next stages of the selection process. They must produce valid documents to prove their age, educational qualification, category, and other details, wherever applicable. Candidates are advised to keep their original certificates and required supporting documents ready. They should also keep checking the official website regularly for the latest updates related to the recruitment process.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.