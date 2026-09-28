Odisha School Holidays in October 2026: Check School Closure Dates and Latest Updates

Odisha School Holidays October 2026: Students in Odisha can expect multiple school holidays in October 2026, including Gandhi Jayanti and the annual Puja vacation. According to the 2026 holiday schedule for Odisha schools, the state has a dedicated Puja vacation from October 17 to October 26, covering the major Durga Puja and Dussehra celebrations. Apart from the festive break, Gandhi Jayanti will be observed on October 2, 2026. The Odisha government's official holiday calendar also lists Maha Saptami on October 17, Mahanavami on October 19 and Vijaya Dashami on October 20 as holidays. Also Check: School Holidays in October 2026: Check State wise Updates Odisha Shuts Educational Institutions in Five Districts Ahead of Approaching Cyclone In preparation for an impending cyclone, the Odisha government has announced the closure of all schools, colleges, and Anganwadi centers across five districts: Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri on October 28 and 29. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, reviewing the disaster preparedness at Lok Seva Bhawan, stated the state’s target is to achieve "zero casualties." According to meteorological data, the cyclone is expected to make landfall between North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha, bringing winds of 80-90 km/h and heavy rainfall, primarily affecting southern Odisha. Rescue forces, including ODRAF, NDRF, and fire services, have been deployed, and District Collectors in other regions have been authorized to close schools if the situation demands.

Cyclone Arnab Situation in Odisha: How Can It Affect Schools? Odisha has recently witnessed heavy rainfall linked to a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, which was widely referred to in reports as Cyclone Arnab. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) classified the system as a deep depression rather than a named cyclone. The weather system affected parts of Odisha with heavy to very heavy rainfall, prompting authorities in some districts to announce temporary school closures as a precautionary measure. Similar weather conditions in October could also lead to district-wise school closures, changes in class timings or temporary suspension of in-person classes if the IMD issues severe weather warnings. However, any additional school holiday beyond the scheduled October 17 to October 26 Puja vacation would depend on official orders from the Odisha government or respective district administrations. Students and parents should check official school and district notices for the latest updates.

Odisha School Holidays October 2026: Check Full List Students and parents can check the important school closure dates for October 2026 below: Date Day Occasion/Reason Holiday Status October 2, 2026 Friday Gandhi Jayanti Holiday/observance October 17, 2026 Saturday Puja Vacation begins / Maha Saptami Holiday October 18, 2026 Sunday Maha Ashtami Sunday October 19, 2026 Monday Mahanavami Holiday October 20, 2026 Tuesday Vijaya Dashami/Dussehra Holiday October 21–26, 2026 Wednesday–Monday Puja Vacation School break NOTE: The Odisha school holiday calendar provides for a Puja vacation from October 17 to October 26. Students should note that the exact working-day calculation can differ depending on weekly holidays and the school's own academic calendar.

Odisha Schools Closed for Puja Vacation 2026 The Puja vacation will be the major school break in Odisha during October. The holiday period is scheduled from October 17 to October 26, 2026, allowing students and teachers to observe Durga Puja and related festivities. The break coincides with key dates in the state's official holiday calendar. Maha Saptami falls on October 17, Mahanavami on October 19 and Vijaya Dashami on October 20. With the Puja vacation extending beyond Dussehra, students are expected to remain away from regular classes during the notified break. Schools will resume classes after the vacation according to their respective academic schedules. Gandhi Jayanti School Holiday in Odisha on October 2 Gandhi Jayanti will be observed on Friday, October 2, 2026. The date is included in the Odisha government's official holiday list.