ICSE Class 10 Physical Education Exam Pattern 2026-27: Check Section-Wise Weightage, Marking Scheme & Passing Criteria

The ICSE Class 10 Physical Education paper for the 2026-27 academic session is designed to assess students' understanding of sports, physical fitness, health and practical activities. For the 2027 board examination, CISCE has outlined a two-part evaluation system comprising a written examination and an internal assessment. While the theory paper tests students on prescribed concepts and selected games, the internal assessment focuses on their sporting abilities, physical efficiency and participation in activities. Both components contribute equally to the final subject score with 50% weightage assigned to each. Read the article to get complete details. ICSE Class 10 Physical Education Exam Pattern 2026-27: Overview Students can refer to the following table for the important details of the Physical Education examination.

Particulars Details Examining Authority Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Examination ICSE Class 10 Board Exam 2027 Subject Physical Education Subject Code 72 Subject Group Group III Examination Mode Offline Theory Paper Duration 2 Hours Theory Paper Marks 100 Internal Assessment Marks 100 Theory Weightage in Final Result 50% Internal Assessment Weightage 50% Total Weighted Marks 100 Minimum Passing Marks 33% Official Website cisce.org ICSE Class 10 Physical Education Theory Exam Pattern 2026-27 According to the ICSE Class 10 Physical Education syllabus for the ICSE Examination Year 2027, the Physical Education theory paper carries 100 marks and has two sections: Section A and Section B.

Section A: Covers compulsory theoretical topics related to physical education, fitness, health, sports training and safety in sports.

Covers compulsory theoretical topics related to physical education, fitness, health, sports training and safety in sports. Section B: Covers the rules, skills, techniques and other details of selected games and sports. Students must prepare the complete prescribed syllabus for Section A and any two games from the six options listed in Section B. Section A: Theory Section A includes the compulsory theoretical portion of the syllabus. Students should study all the prescribed topics, as questions can assess their understanding of physical education and its role in maintaining health and fitness. The important topics are: Unit Topics Covered 1. Human Growth and Development Stages of growth, difference between growth and development, factors influencing development 2. Physical Education Meaning, objectives and different aspects of development 3. Body Types Endomorph, Mesomorph and Ectomorph 4. Physical Fitness Meaning, importance, components and factors affecting fitness 5. Sports Training Objectives, benefits and principles of sports training 6. Safety in Sports Sports-related injuries, first aid and injury prevention 7. Health Education Meaning, importance and aspects of health education 8. Nutrition Nutrients, balanced diet and importance of nutrition

Section B: Games and Sports Section B requires students to study any two games from the following six options: Cricket Football Hockey Basketball Volleyball Badminton The syllabus covers the knowledge and rules of each game, fundamental skills, techniques, terminology, equipment, playing-area measurements, governing bodies and important national and international tournaments. Section-Wise Weightage of Physical Education Theory Paper CISCE prescribes 100 marks for the theory paper and divides its syllabus into Section A and Section B. However, the official 2027 syllabus does not provide a separate numerical marks allocation for each section or individual topic. Students should therefore prepare both sections thoroughly instead of relying on an assumed chapter-wise weightage. The exact question-wise distribution should be checked against the board question paper and examination instructions.

ICSE Class 10 Physical Education Internal Assessment 2026-27 The ICSE Class 10 Physical Education internal assessment carries 100 marks. It evaluates students' practical skills, sports performance, physical fitness and participation in different activities. The assessment is conducted in two parts: teacher assessment and external examiner assessment. 1. Assessment by Teachers (50 Marks) Teachers evaluate students' skills and performance in two games or activities selected from the prescribed list. Assessment Component Marks Achievement of Skills and Performance 30 Attendance 5 Participation in Voluntary and Intramural Activities 10 Representation of School at Inter-School, District or State Level 5 Total 50 2. Assessment by External Examiner (50 Marks) An external examiner evaluates students through physical efficiency and specialisation tests.

Assessment Component Marks Physical Efficiency Tests 30 Specialisation Tests 20 Total 50 Physical Efficiency Tests Students are assessed through six physical fitness tests conducted over two days. 50-metre run

Standing long jump

Distance run (1,000 metres for boys and 600 metres for girls)

Push-ups

Shuttle run

30-second sit-ups Specialisation Tests Students are tested in one of the following activities in the presence of an external examiner: Athletics

Gymnastics

Swimming

Dancing

Yoga The examiner evaluates students based on their performance, skills, technique and ability in the selected activity. The marks distribution for physical efficiency and specialisation tests is 30 and 20, respectively. ICSE Class 10 Physical Education Passing Criteria 2026-27 According to the CISCE ICSE Year 2027 examination regulations, the minimum passing mark for each subject is 33%. Physical Education is a Group III subject and follows an equal weightage system for external and internal assessment.The final marks are calculated by considering 50% of the theory examination and 50% of the internal assessment.