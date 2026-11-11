5 Biggest Layoffs of 2026: From Volkswagen, UPS, Oracle, Amazon, Intel to Qualcomm, How Many Indian Employees Lost Their Jobs?

5 Biggest Layoffs in 2026: 2026, before ending, has brought waves of layoffs due to restructuring in many big firms. These layoffs have affected many employees across the globe, with many being Indians as well. These layoffs are mainly due to leading companies cutting jobs amid economic uncertainty, business restructuring and the growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI). From automobile giants to technology and logistics companies, thousands of employees have faced uncertainty as organisations rethink their workforce strategies. Volkswagen, UPS, Oracle, Amazon and Intel are among the companies that have announced some of the biggest job cuts this year. With layoff news emerging, it is almost difficult to assess how many Indians have been affected by these layoffs, but an approximate number is available. The impact on India has not been uniform.

While some companies have reported significant workforce reductions, others have kept their India-specific figures under wraps, leaving several questions unanswered. Let’s look at the layoff statistics to understand how unpredictable the corporate environment has become these days… Top 5 Biggest Layoffs of 2026: How Many Indian Employees Lost Their Jobs? 1. Volkswagen - 50,000 Jobs: German automobile manufacturer Volkswagen has announced plans to cut 50,000 jobs as part of its global restructuring programme. In India, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is reportedly planning to reduce around 12% of its workforce over three years. The move could affect several hundred employees, including white-collar and shop-floor workers. However, the exact number remains undisclosed. 2. UPS - 34,000 to 48,000 Jobs: Global logistics company UPS has reduced its workforce as part of efforts to improve efficiency, control costs and increase automation. The estimated global job cuts range between 34,000 and 48,000. However, UPS has not released a separate India-specific figure, making it difficult to determine how many Indian employees have been affected.

3. Oracle - 30,000+ Jobs: Technology giant Oracle has carried out multiple rounds of layoffs in 2026 as it increases investments in AI infrastructure and data centres. Its global job cuts are estimated to exceed 30,000. In India, reports suggest that around 10,000 to 12,000 employees were affected initially, followed by another 2,000 to 3,000 in September. However, these figures remain unconfirmed. 4. Amazon - Up to 30,000 Jobs: E-commerce giant Amazon has announced multiple rounds of layoffs across its corporate, retail and devices divisions. The cuts are linked to restructuring, cost reduction and increased investments in AI. In India, reports estimate that around 500 to 700 employees were affected in January, with the overall impact potentially reaching 900 to 1,100 employees following subsequent reductions.

5. Intel - 20,000 to 27,000 Jobs: Semiconductor manufacturer Intel has undertaken major workforce reductions as part of its business restructuring and cost-cutting strategy. The company is focusing on improving efficiency and strengthening its key technology operations. Its global job cuts are estimated at 20,000 to 27,000. However, Intel has not disclosed how many Indian employees have been affected by its 2026 layoffs. Other Major Layoffs Affecting Indian Employees in 2026 Company Estimated Job Cuts Description Qualcomm Around 3,600 globally; 1,000 in India at risk Semiconductor company Qualcomm has reportedly started phased layoffs affecting around 7% of its global workforce. In India, approximately 1,000 positions are at risk across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR and Chennai. However, the final number of affected employees remains unconfirmed. TCS 23,460 headcount reduction Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported a workforce decline of 23,460 employees in FY26 amid restructuring and changes in its workforce strategy. However, this represents an overall headcount reduction and should not be considered the confirmed number of layoffs. The company continues to hire fresh graduates. Infosys 950+ employees IT services major Infosys reportedly let go of more than 950 employees following internal assessments and workforce restructuring. The exits highlight the changing hiring and staffing requirements across India's technology sector as companies focus on efficiency and new business priorities. Innodata Around 550 employees in India AI services company Innodata reportedly laid off approximately 550 employees in India amid changing business requirements. The reduction reflects how shifting client demands and business priorities are affecting employment across the artificial intelligence and digital services industry. Note: Figures are based on media reports and available estimates. They may not represent officially confirmed layoffs. Note: Figures are based on media reports and available estimates. They may not represent officially confirmed layoffs.