Rajasthan Board Class 10 English Model Paper 2026-27: Download PDF for Free Here

Section A: (READING SKILL) Read the UNSEEN PASSAGE and Answer the following questions. Physical fitness plays a vital role in the life of every student. It keeps the body healthy, improves mental well-being, and increases the ability to perform daily activities effectively. In today's world, many students spend a large amount of time using mobile phones, computers, and television. As a result, they often have less time for outdoor games and physical exercise. This has led to a discussion about whether modern lifestyles are affecting students' health. Many people believe that regular physical activity is essential for students. It strengthens muscles and bones, improves blood circulation, and helps maintain a healthy body weight. Exercise also reduces stress, improves concentration, and enhances memory. Students who participate in sports and physical activities often develop qualities such as teamwork, discipline, confidence, and leadership. These qualities help them not only in school but also in their future careers. However, some people argue that students should spend more time on studies rather than sports. They believe that academic success is more important than physical activities. According to them, competitive examinations require long hours of study, leaving little time for games. Some parents also worry that excessive participation in sports may affect academic performance. On the other hand, many education experts disagree with this opinion. They believe that physical fitness and academic achievement go hand in hand. A healthy body supports a healthy mind. Students who exercise regularly often feel more energetic and remain focused during classroom learning. Even a short period of daily exercise can improve mood and reduce anxiety. Therefore, schools should provide enough opportunities for sports, yoga, and recreational activities. Parents and teachers have an important role in developing healthy habits among children. They should encourage students to participate in outdoor games instead of spending too much time on electronic devices. Simple activities such as walking, cycling, skipping, or playing badminton can greatly improve fitness. A balanced routine that includes study, exercise, rest, and healthy eating is essential for overall development. In conclusion, physical fitness is not a luxury but a necessity for every student. While academic excellence is important, good health is equally valuable. Students should understand that success depends on both a sharp mind and a healthy body. By adopting healthy habits and maintaining regular physical activity, they can lead happier, healthier, and more successful lives. Choose the correct answer: Q1) What is the main topic of the passage? (1) (A) Online Learning (B) Physical Fitness (C) Academic Excellence (D) Technology Q2) According to the passage, regular exercise improves: (A) Laziness (B) Memory and concentration (C) Weakness (D) Hunger (1) Q3 ) Which quality is NOT mentioned as a benefit of sports? (1) (A) Leadership (B) Discipline (C) Teamwork (D) Dishonesty Q 4) Some parents worry that sports may: (1) (A) Affect health (B) Affect academic performance (C) Affect confidence (D) Affect memory Q 5 ) According to education experts, a healthy body supports: (1) (A) A healthy mind (B) A weak mind (C) A lazy lifestyle (D) Poor concentration Q 6) Which activity is suggested in the passage for fitness? (1) (A) Playing Football (B) Cycling (C) Playing video games (D) Sleeping 8 hours a day Q 7) The passage mainly encourages students to: (1) (A) Avoid games and study more (B) Balance studies and physical activity (C) Spend more time on mobile phones (D) Play games and avoid studies Q 8) Which of the following is NOT considered essential outcome of the regular physical activity ? (1) A) Strengthening of muscles and bones (B) Improved blood circulation. (C) Reduced stress . (D) Increase of fatigue Q 9) Choose the synonym of the word "Essential" from the passage. (1) (A) Unnecessary (B) Important (C) Difficult (D) Careless Q 10) Choose the opposite of the word “limited” from the passage. (1) (A) Excessive (B) Adopting (C) Competitive (D) Develop Case base factual passage (Very short answer type) Questions Q 11) What was the total number of books issued in April 2026? (2) Q 12) Which category of books was issued the most? (2) Q 13) What does the above bar chart show? (2) Q 14) Which category was the least preferred by students? (2) Q 15) How many history books were issued in April 2026? (2) Section B :(WRITING SKILL AND GRAMMAR) Choose the correct determiner to complete sentence. Q 16) ______ students in the class participated in the science exhibition. (1) (A) Much (B) Many (C) Little (D) Any Q 17) There is ______ milk left in the bottle. (1) (A) many (B) few (C) little (D) several Choose the correct form of the verb. Q 18) She ______ to school every day. (1) (A) go (B) goes (C) went (D) going Q 19) When I reached the station, the train ______. (1) (A) leaves (B) has left (C) had left (D) will leave Choose the correct option (subject verb concord) Q 20) Neither Rohan nor his friends ______ present in the classroom. (1) (A) was (B) were (C) is (D) has Q 21) Each of the students ______ responsible for completing the project. (1) (A) are (B) were (C) is (D) have Change the following sentence from direct to indirect speech. Q 22) The teacher said to the students, "Keep silent." (2) (WRITING) Q 23) You are Rohit/Ritika, a student of Government Senior Secondary School, Bilara (Jodhpur). Write a letter to the Principal complaining about the poor condition of your classroom. Mention problems such as broken desks, damaged fans, poor lighting, and unclean surroundings. Request the Principal to take immediate action to improve the classroom environment. (100 -120 words). (1+2+1=4) Or Write an application to your Principal for 3 days’ leave as your elder sister Ravina's marriage is fixed on 2nd May. OR Write a paragraph in about 100–120 words with the help of the following hints (1+2+1=4) Importance of Trees Essential for life, oxygen, carbon dioxide Provide fruits, wood, medicines Prevent soil erosion and reduce pollution Shelter to birds and animals, Increase Deforestation Plant and protect more trees “Save Trees, Save Life” Q. 25) Develop a meaningful story in 80–100 words with the help of the following outlines. Give a suitable title and mention the moral of the story. (1+2+1=4) A farmer— a hen—a golden egg everyday— sell it — become rich — greed grows — want all eggs at once — kill the hen — find nothing — loses the source of wealth — regret his foolishness — moral. Or A boy – cries "Wolf!" for fun – villagers come to help – no wolf – repeats the trick – real wolf comes – nobody believes him –killed-- moral. SECTION C :(LANGUAGE THROUGH LITERATURE) Q 26) Read the extract carefully and answer the questions that follow: (1+2+1=4) Coorg, or Kodagu, the smallest district of Karnataka, is home to evergreen rainforests, spices and coffee plantations. Evergreen rainforests cover thirty percent of this district. During the monsoons, it pours enough to keep many visitors away. The season of joy commences from September and continues till March. The weather is perfect, with some showers thrown in for good measure. QUESTIONS: (A) What is Coorg? (1) (B) When does the season of joy commence to visit Coorg? Describe the weather. (2) (C ) Find opposite of the word “Biggest”. (1) OR Mijbil, as I called the otter, was, in fact, of a race previously unknown to science, and was at length christened by zoologists Lutrogale perspicillata maxwelli, or Maxwell's otter. For the first twenty four hours Mijbil was neither hostile nor friendly, he was simply aloof and indifferent, choosing to sleep on the floor as far from my bed as possible. Questions: (A)What was Mijbil? (1) (B)Was Mijbil hostile or friendly for the first twenty four hours and how did it behave? (2) (C ) Find synonym of the word “Unfriendly”. (1) Q 27) Read the following extract carefully and answer the questions that follow: (2+1=3) The way a crow Shook down on me The dust of snow From a hemlock tree QUESTIONS: (A)Which bird and tree are mentioned in the above lines ? (2) (B) What does the crow do? (1) Or “Some say the world will end in fire, Some say in ice. From what I’ve tasted of desire I hold with those who favour fire.” Questions: (A)How will the world come to an end?(2) (B)Which option does the poet prefer? (1) Answer the following questions in approximately 30 to 40 words. (First Flight) Q 28) What was Valli’s favourite pastime? (Madam Rides The Bus) (3) Q 29 ) What does a “jackfruit- like appearance” mean? (Glimpses of India – A Baker from Goa) (3) Q 30) Why were Natalya and Lomov arguing with each other? (The Proposal) (3) Q 31) Who are the characters in the poem “The Tale Of Custard the Dragon”? Mention their pet names? (The Tale Of Custard The Dragon) (3) Q 32) What could Amanda do if she were a mermaid? (Amanda) (3) Answer the following questions in approximately 100 to 150 words ( First Flight ) Q 33) How did Mandela’s “hunger for freedom” change his life? (Nelson Mandela: A Long Walk to Freedom) (6) Or “ I'll take the risk” What is the risk? Why does the narrator take it?(The Black Aeroplane ) (6) Answer the following questions in approximately 30 to 40 words (Foot Prints Without Feet). Q 34) How did the course of Loisel’s life change due to the necklace? (The Necklace) (3) Q 35) How did Mrs. Pumphrey spoil Tricki?(A Triumph of Surgery) (3) Answer the following questions in approximately 100 to 150 words (Foot Prints Without Feet). Q36) How did Anil's kindness and trust bring a positive change in Hari Singh's life? Discuss the character of Hari Singh with reference to the chapter “The Thief's Story”. (6) OR Describe how intelligence and presence of mind helped Ausable outwit the intruder in the chapter “The Midnight Visitor”. What qualities of Ausable impress you the most? (6)