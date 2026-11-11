Manipur Board Date Sheet 2027 OUT: Check Class 10 & 12 Subject-Wise Exam Dates Here
The Manipur Board has released the 2027 exam dates. HSLC Class 10 exams run from February 10 to 25, while HSE Class 12 exams run from February 11 to March 19. Class 12 practicals start on January 2. Students can download the timetable from official websites.
Key Points
- BSEM will conduct Class 10 HSLC exams from February 10 to 25, 2027.
- COHSEM will hold Class 12 HSE exams from February 11 to March 19, 2027.
- Class 12 practical exams are scheduled from January 2 to 30, 2027.
Manipur Board Date Sheet 2027: The Manipur Board has released the exam dates for 2027. The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BSEM) will hold the HSLC (Class 10) exams from February 10 to 25. The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM) will conduct the HSE (Class 12) exams from February 11 to March 19. Before the written papers, Class 12 practical exams will take place from January 2 to 30. Students can check the complete subject-wise time table on the official websites. In this article, we share all the important dates and exam details, so students can plan their preparation well and avoid last-minute confusion.
Manipur Board HSLC Class 10 Time Table 2027
The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BSEM) has released the HSLC Class 10 exam dates for 2027. The exams begin on February 10 with English. Students should check the date for each subject carefully, as some papers are held on the same day. Here is the date-wise schedule.
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Date
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Subject
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February 10, 2027
|
English
|
February 12, 2027
|
Optional Subjects: Home Science, Commerce, Computer Science, Higher Mathematics, Thang-Ta, Fine Arts, Eshei Nongmai and Manipuri Jagoi
|
February 16, 2027
|
Social Science
|
February 19, 2027
|
First Language: Manipuri (MM), Bengali, Mizo, Paite, Zou, Hmar, Tangkhul, Nepali, Thadou, Kuki, Maola, Kom, Vaiphei, Ruangmei, Liangmei, Hindi, Sanskrit, Gangte and Simte
|
February 19, 2027
|
Subjects instead of First Language: Elementary Hindi, Additional English, Elementary Manipuri (MM) and Elementary Manipuri (Roman Script)
Manipur Board HSE Class 12 Time Table 2027
The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM) has released the HSE Class 12 exam dates for 2027. The theory exams begin on February 11 and end on March 19. All papers will be held in the morning shift, from 10 AM to 1 PM. Students should note the date of each subject carefully and plan their revision accordingly.
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Date
|
Subject
|
February 11, 2027
|
MIL (Kom, Manipuri, Mao La, Bengali, Hindi, Hmar, Mizo, Nepali, Paite, Vaiphei, Zou, Raugmei, Tangkhul, Thadou-Kuki, Gangte) or Alternative English
|
February 13, 2027
|
Elective Languages: Hindi, Manipuri, Bengali and English
|
February 17, 2027
|
English
|
February 23, 2027
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Political Science, Physics and Accountancy
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February 26, 2027
|
Chemistry, Education and Business Studies
|
March 1, 2027
|
History and Biology
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March 3, 2027
|
Engineering Drawing and Sociology
|
March 5, 2027
|
Human Ecology and Family Sciences
|
March 8, 2027
|
Mathematics
|
March 11, 2027
|
Fine Arts, Health and Physical Education
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March 13, 2027
|
Psychology, Music, Thang Ta and Statistics
|
March 15, 2027
|
Computer Science and Philosophy
|
March 17, 2027
|
Geology and Geography
|
March 19, 2027
|
Anthropology
Check: Manipur Board Class 11 Date Sheet 2027 PDF
Check: Manipur Board Class 12 Date Sheet 2027 PDF
Manipur Board Exam Date 2027 Highlights
Here is a quick look at the key details of the Manipur Board exams 2027, including the exam dates for Class 10 and Class 12.
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Particulars
|
Details
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Exam Name
|
Manipur Board Exam 2027
|
Conducting Bodies
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BSEM (Class 10), COHSEM (Class 12)
|
Class 10 Exam
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HSLC
|
Class 10 Exam Dates
|
February 10 to 25, 2027
|
Class 12 Exam
|
HSE
|
Class 12 Exam Dates
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February 11 to March 19, 2027
|
Class 12 Practical Exams
|
January 2 to 30, 2027
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline (pen and paper)
|
Official Websites
How to Download Manipur Board Time Table 2027
Students can download the Manipur Board time table 2027 PDF from the official website. The steps are simple and take only a few minutes. Follow the steps below for your class.
Steps to Download the Class 10 (HSLC) Time Table
BSEM releases the Class 10 schedule on its official website. Students should use the steps below to save the PDF.
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Visit the official website of BSEM, bsem.nic.in.
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Open the "Notifications" or "Latest News" section on the homepage.
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Click the link for "HSLC Examination 2027 Time Table".
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The time table PDF will open on the screen.
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Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference.
Steps to Download the Class 12 (HSE) Time Table
COHSEM publishes the Class 12 schedule on its own website. Students can follow these steps to get the PDF.
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Visit the official website of COHSEM, cohsem.nic.in.
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Click on the "Notice" or "Latest Updates" section.
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Select the link for "HSE Examination 2027 Time Table".
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The PDF will open in a new window.
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Download and save the time table for your records.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com