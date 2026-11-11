Manipur Board Date Sheet 2027 OUT: Check Class 10 & 12 Subject-Wise Exam Dates Here

Manipur Board Date Sheet 2027: The Manipur Board has released the exam dates for 2027. The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BSEM) will hold the HSLC (Class 10) exams from February 10 to 25. The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM) will conduct the HSE (Class 12) exams from February 11 to March 19. Before the written papers, Class 12 practical exams will take place from January 2 to 30. Students can check the complete subject-wise time table on the official websites. In this article, we share all the important dates and exam details, so students can plan their preparation well and avoid last-minute confusion.

Manipur Board HSLC Class 10 Time Table 2027

The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BSEM) has released the HSLC Class 10 exam dates for 2027. The exams begin on February 10 with English. Students should check the date for each subject carefully, as some papers are held on the same day. Here is the date-wise schedule.