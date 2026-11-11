Delhi Diwali Pollution: PM2.5 Hits 3,744 in Mundka, Over 60 Times National Standard; Check Full Data

Delhi’s Diwali-night pollution levels were significantly higher than initially reflected in the official monitoring records. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) released previously missing air-quality readings on November 9, 2026, revealing that PM2.5 concentration reached 3,744 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) in Mundka at 2 am. The reading was more than 60 times the national 24-hour PM2.5 standard of 60 µg/m³. Several other monitoring stations also recorded concentrations above 2,000 µg/m³ during the early hours of November 9. Keep reading to know in detail. Delhi Diwali Pollution: What Did the Latest DPCC Data Reveal? The DPCC released the missing readings at around 8 pm on November 9. The data showed an extreme rise in fine particulate matter across several parts of the capital. Mundka recorded the highest PM2.5 concentration, followed by JNU and NSUT West Campus.

Particulars Details Date of Diwali November 8, 2026 Date of Data Release November 9, 2026 Agency Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) Highest PM2.5 Reading 3,744 µg/m³ (over 60 times the national standard) Location with Highest Reading Mundka Time of Highest Reading 2:00 AM, November 9 National 24-hour PM2.5 Standard 60 µg/m³ Monitoring Stations with PM2.5 Above 2,000 µg/m³ 11 The figures show how sharply pollution increased during the hours following Diwali celebrations. The highest concentration was recorded during the early morning, when firecracker smoke and unfavourable weather conditions contributed to poor air quality. Which Delhi Areas Recorded the Highest PM2.5 Levels? Mundka recorded the highest PM2.5 concentration at 3,744 µg/m³ at 2 am on November 9. JNU and NSUT West Campus also recorded levels above 3,000 µg/m³. The DPCC data showed that 11 monitoring stations recorded PM2.5 concentrations above 2,000 µg/m³.