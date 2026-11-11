Qualcomm Layoffs Begin After CEO Memo: How Many Jobs Are at Risk in India and What Severance Is Reported
Qualcomm layoffs have begun after CEO Cristiano Amon announced a performance-focused global job cut. The company has not shared numbers. Industry estimates suggest 600 to 1200 roles in India could go, while severance details so far come from unverified employee posts.
Qualcomm layoffs have started. And reports say the first notices are reaching staff this month. CEO Cristiano Amon told employees on October 19th that the chipmaker will run a performance-focused reduction worldwide after annual reviews according to Reuters. Amon added that the aim is to have the right people in the right roles. Qualcomm has not yet said how many jobs will go. But industry estimates put the Qualcomm job cuts in India at 600 to 1,200 roles.
What did CEO Amon Memo Say About Qualcomm Layoffs?
Amon’s memo, reviewed by Reuters, says the job cuts follow annual employee reviews. And notifications begin in November.
He wants “a stronger performance culture” and said business priorities, skills and expertise will guide decisions.
The memo gave no headcount. But staff cuts extend from San Diego and Santa Clara in California to important technology centres in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.
Qualcomm had about 52000 employees worldwide as of September 2025, per Reuters.
How Many Jobs Could Go in India?
Qualcomm has roughly 20000 people in India, mostly in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. These centres handle chip design, embedded software, 5G and AI work.
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Item
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Detail about Qualcomm
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Global staff
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About 52,000 (Sept 2025)
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India staff
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About 20,000
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Estimated Qualcomm Layoffs
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600 to 1200 (about 3% to 6%)
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Official number
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Not disclosed
The India range is an industry estimate, not a company figure.
What Severance are Employees Reporting?
Employees asked to leave will receive exit assistance according to their region, role, and tenure. In India affected engineers receive structured payments to bridge their transition.
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Two months of notice pay
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One month’s pay for every year of service
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Vested RSUs and those due soon, including the November tranche
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One year of insurance cover
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Leave encashment and the December bonus
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Gratuity after five years of service
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Placement help through Randstad, which he calls mostly nominal
Packages can differ by role, grade and country. Your own letter is the only reliable guide. And Qualcomm has not verified them.
Why is Qualcomm Cutting Jobs Now?
Phone chips are still Qualcomm’s core business. And that market is weak. Rising memory prices are hurting smartphone demand.
In July Qualcomm forecast profit below estimates and said Apple-related revenue would fall faster than expected.
The company is betting on AI data centres, cars and connected devices. It expects most chip sales to come from non-phone businesses in fiscal 2027. Its shares were up just 1.5% in 2026 as of October 20, against over 12% for the S&P 500.
What were Qualcomm’s Earlier Layoffs in 2026?
The November round is not the first this year. Qualcomm filed California WARN notices for San Diego layoffs in April 2026. The San Diego Union-Tribune reported 104 jobs across 11 sites, including headquarters.
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Notice Date
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Location
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Jobs
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Effective date
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April 2
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San Diego
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104 to 128 approx.
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May 26
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April 8
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San Diego
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About 28 approx.
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June 8
One layoff tracker counts 19 notices covering 156 workers. These filings cover California only and did not affect India.
Earlier Qualcomm layoffs news wave were larger with more than 1250 cuts in 2023 and 226 in 2024.
What Should Employees Affected by Qualcomm Layoffs in India Do?
Start with the letter. Note your last working day, notice period and exit terms in writing. Then check four things:
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RSU vesting dates especially anything due this month.
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How long insurance cover continues.
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Gratuity eligibility which in India needs five years of service.
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Tax treatment of the payout ideally with a tax adviser.
Update your resume early and highlight AI embedded and chip-design skills.
Quick Facts About Qualcomm Company
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Founded in 1985, headquartered in San Diego, California
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Best known for Snapdragon mobile chips
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CEO: Cristiano Amon, in the role since 2021
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Fiscal year ends in late September
Our fourth quarter delivered non-GAAP revenues of $10.4 billion, with QCT revenues of $9.0 billion at the high end of guidance. We exited fiscal 2026 with QCT Automotive revenues at an annualized run rate of approximately $8 billion and continued momentum across our… pic.twitter.com/4hGYmEvx6S— Qualcomm (@Qualcomm) November 4, 2026
The Qualcomm layoffs are still unfolding. The company has shared the plan but not the scale so headcounts and severance claims remain unconfirmed.
Watch for an official statement or regulatory filings. Until then treat social media accounts as leads, not facts.
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