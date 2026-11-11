Qualcomm Layoffs Begin After CEO Memo: How Many Jobs Are at Risk in India and What Severance Is Reported

Qualcomm layoffs have started. And reports say the first notices are reaching staff this month. CEO Cristiano Amon told employees on October 19th that the chipmaker will run a performance-focused reduction worldwide after annual reviews according to Reuters. Amon added that the aim is to have the right people in the right roles. Qualcomm has not yet said how many jobs will go. But industry estimates put the Qualcomm job cuts in India at 600 to 1,200 roles.

What did CEO Amon Memo Say About Qualcomm Layoffs?

Amon’s memo, reviewed by Reuters, says the job cuts follow annual employee reviews. And notifications begin in November.

He wants “a stronger performance culture” and said business priorities, skills and expertise will guide decisions.

The memo gave no headcount. But staff cuts extend from San Diego and Santa Clara in California to important technology centres in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.