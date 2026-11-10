School Holiday Tomorrow, November 11, 2026: Are Schools Closed for Bhai Dooj? Check State-Wise Updates
Are schools closed tomorrow, Wednesday, November 11, 2026? Check state-wise updates for Bhai Dooj, Chitragupta Jayanti, and ongoing mid-term Diwali breaks in UP, Bihar, Delhi and more.
Key Points
- Many Indian states will observe school holidays on November 11, 2026.
- UP, WB, Bihar, and Rajasthan schools are closed on Nov 11, 2026 for festivals.
- Bihars vacation extends to Nov 17, 2026, Himachal Pradesh reopens Nov 11, 2026.
With the festival celebrations continuing across India, students, parents, and educators are checking whether schools will remain open or closed on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. Several state governments have notified official holidays on November 11 to mark Bhai Dooj (Bhai Phonta/Bhratridwitiya) and Chitragupta Jayanti, while several other states are continuing their extended mid-term Diwali and Chhath Puja vacations. However, states that do not observe regional festival closures or where post-Diwali breaks have concluded will function as normal.
State-Wise School Holiday for November 11, 2026
Given below are the state-wise school holidays for November 11, 2026, along with the reason and official context:-
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State or UT
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School Status (November 11, 2026)
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Reason
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Uttar Pradesh
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Closed (Government Order)
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Listed as an official gazetted holiday for Bhaiya Dooj and Chitragupta Jayanti.
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Bihar
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Closed
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Ongoing continuous Diwali and Chhath Puja vacation (runs through November 17, 2026.
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West Bengal
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Closed
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Statewide closure observed for the Bhratridwitiya (Bhai Phonta) during the extended Puja break.
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Rajasthan
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Closed
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Covered under the state’s official Shivira mid-term Diwali vacation.
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Delhi-NCR
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Varies by School
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Government holiday observed; private and CBSE schools follow institutional circulars.
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Himachal Pradesh
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Open or Reopening
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Schools scheduled to resume classes following the conclusion of the 5-day Diwali break.
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Odisha
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Closed
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Normal academic schedule; no statewide holiday declared for November 11.
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Southern States (Karnataka, TN, Kerala, AP)
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Open
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Regular teaching operations continue as per routine timetables.
State Observing School Holiday on November 11, 2026
The states observing a school holiday on November 11, 2026 are as follows:-
- Uttar Pradesh:- As per the state’s basic education and secondary holiday calendar, November 11, 2026 is designated as a gazetted holiday for Bhaiya Dooj and Chitragupta Jayanti. All government-run primary and upper primary schools will remain shut.
- West Bengal:- Educational institutions will remain closed across the state for the Bhratridwitiya (Bhai Phonta), extending the post-Kali Puja break.
- Bihar:- State government schools across all districts, including Patna, Gaya, and Muzaffarpur, continue their consolidated festival holiday covering Diwali, Bhai Dooj, and the upcoming Chhath Dooj, and the upcoming Chhath Puja, with campuses reopening on November 18, 2026.
- Rajasthan:- Schools in Jaipur, Kota, Jodhpur, and Udaipur remain closed under the state education department’s mid-term break, running until November 15, 2026.
Also check, Chhath Puja 2026: Delhi Government Declares November 16 as Official Public Holiday
States Where Normal Schooling Will Resume
In contrast, states like Himachal Pradesh are set to reopen school on Wednesday, November 11, as their designated five-day festive break concludes. In Odisha, along with southern and northeastern states where Bhai Dooj is not observed as a statutory state closure, schools and colleges will follow their regular operating schedules, with no timetable disruptions. Parents and students are advised to keep a check on the official notifications from the respective schools.
Also check, School Holiday for Chhath Puja 2026: Check State-Wise Dates for Delhi, Bihar, and UP
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.