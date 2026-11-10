School Holiday Tomorrow, November 11, 2026: Are Schools Closed for Bhai Dooj? Check State-Wise Updates

With the festival celebrations continuing across India, students, parents, and educators are checking whether schools will remain open or closed on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. Several state governments have notified official holidays on November 11 to mark Bhai Dooj (Bhai Phonta/Bhratridwitiya) and Chitragupta Jayanti, while several other states are continuing their extended mid-term Diwali and Chhath Puja vacations. However, states that do not observe regional festival closures or where post-Diwali breaks have concluded will function as normal.

State-Wise School Holiday for November 11, 2026

Given below are the state-wise school holidays for November 11, 2026, along with the reason and official context:-