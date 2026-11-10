US-Iran War is ‘Effectively Over', Russia-Ukraine War Ceasefire Shows 'Very Strong Inclination': Trump; Are the 2 Big Conflicts Ending?

The wars involving West Asia, US-Iran and Russia-Ukraine are ushering in a fresh diplomatic phase almost simultaneously. US-backed efforts are advancing on both fronts: the US is exploring terms with Iran while bringing Russian and Ukrainian negotiators together in Abu Dhabi. The timing has fuelled hopes of permanent de-escalation. But negotiations are not complete peace, and neither conflict is near a guaranteed settlement. While talking about the Iran war, Trump said that the US “is fully locked and loaded with the best equipment ever made” but does not think there will be a need to use it. Negotiations with Iran are “going very well”. “At this point, it won’t be necessary taking – the military action doesn’t seem to be very necessary, but we’re locked and loaded, ready to go for any reason that changes,” he added.

Why are US-Iran and Russia-Ukraine peace talks gaining momentum now? For US President Donald Trump, ending expensive conflicts could ease domestic and international pressure. The latest midterm setback has weakened his political position, while long fighting, energy-market uncertainty and regional escalation hold economic and political costs. The US also wants to demonstrate diplomatic progress on several fronts. In the West Asia war, Qatar is an integral negotiator. Trump says renewed US strikes are unlikely if progress is made, while sustaining a naval blockade and bid to limit Iranian land supply routes. Meanwhile, Iran says negotiations cannot proceed unless the US lifts the blockade and sanctions and releases frozen assets. The countries disagree on the starting point. A drone strike on Iraq’s Khor Mor gas facility, disturbing power supplies in the Kurdish region, proves that regional impact persists.

What is happening in the Russia-Ukraine war? Besides Iran war peace talks, Russian, Ukrainian and US representatives are also meeting in Abu Dhabi on November 10 and 11, the first trilateral peace talks seeking ‘final end’ since February. US officials told the BBC both partieshave shown restricted private flexibility over eastern Ukraine, particularly Donetsk. Publicly, stance vary: Russia wants Ukraine to surrender territory it controls, while Ukraine wants to retain it and gain guarantees against another invasion. The discussions are slated to cover postwar security, crisis communication and de-escalation, not only borders. Ukraine wants European countries involved, while Russia has opposed their participation. Will both wars finally end? There are reasons for cautious optimism: mediation is active, ceasefires are being deliberated upon and parties are willing. Yet major obstacles remain. Iran and the US have not agreed on sanctions, the blockade or nuclear terms. Russia and Ukraine have not dissolved territory or security guarantee issues and fighting still persists.