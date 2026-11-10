MP Board Class 12 English Syllabus 2026-27, Download PDF Here!
MP Board Class 12 English Syllabus 2026-27 is available on the official website. Check reading, writing, grammar, textbooks, important chapters and syllabus PDF details.
The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh (MPBSE), has prescribed the Class 12 English syllabus for the academic session 2026-27 to help students understand the topics and skills they need to prepare for the board examination. The syllabus covers four major areas: Reading Skills, Writing Skills, Grammar and Textbooks. Students will be assessed on their ability to understand unseen passages, write different types of compositions, use correct grammar and understand prescribed prose and poetry.
The board has made the syllabus available through its official academic website. Students should go through all four sections carefully before starting their examination preparation. Understanding the syllabus will help them identify the topics they need to study and avoid missing important portions.
MP Board Class 12 English Syllabus 2026-27: Section-Wise Details
The English syllabus is divided into four sections. Each section focuses on a different language skill, including reading, writing, grammar and literature.
|Section
|Subject Area
|Topics Covered
|Section A
|Reading Skills
|Unseen passages and reading comprehension
|Section B
|Writing Skills
|Note-making, letters, notices, advertisements, posters, essays, articles and paragraphs
|Section C
|Grammar
|Tenses, prepositions, verbs, conjunctions, articles, modals, determiners, voices and clauses
|Section D
|Textbooks
|Prescribed prose, poetry and supplementary reader
Let's understand each section in detail.
Section A: Reading Skills
The first section of the MP Board Class 12 English syllabus focuses on reading skills. Students will be required to read unseen passages and answer questions based on the information provided in them.
The board has prescribed two unseen passages to assess students' understanding of a given text. These passages will test their ability to understand information, interpret ideas, draw conclusions and identify the meanings of words.
The passages may belong to different categories, including:
- Factual passages: These contain information about real events, facts, instructions or descriptions
- Descriptive passages: These explain a person, place, situation or event in detail
- Literary passages: These may include extracts from stories, poems or other literary works
- Case-based passages: These present information about a particular situation or case
Students may be asked multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and other objective-type questions based on the passages.
Students should practise reading passages carefully, identifying important information, understanding the meaning of unfamiliar words and answering questions based on the given text. They should focus on understanding the passage rather than simply memorising answers.
Section B: Writing Skills
The second section focuses on writing skills. It aims to improve students' ability to express their thoughts clearly and present information in an organised manner.
The board has included the following topics:
|Topics
|What Students Need to Prepare
|Note Making
|Preparing short notes from a given passage by identifying important points
|Summarising
|Writing the main idea of a passage in fewer words
|Sub-titling
|Giving suitable headings or titles to different parts of a passage
|Notice Writing
|Preparing short notices to communicate important information
|Advertisement Writing
|Creating advertisements to share information about products, services or events
|Poster Making
|Designing posters with short and effective messages
|Letter Writing
|Writing formal and informal letters
|Long Composition
|Writing essays, articles and paragraphs
Understanding writing skills
Note-making means selecting important information from a passage and arranging it in short points. Summarising means explaining the main message of a passage without including unnecessary details.
Notice, advertisement and poster writing help students learn how to communicate information in a short and effective way.
Letter writing includes both formal and informal letters. Formal letters are generally written for official purposes, such as making enquiries, submitting requests or registering complaints. Informal letters are written to friends, family members and people we know personally.
Long composition includes essay, article and paragraph writing. Students need to present their ideas in a clear order and support their points with relevant information.
Section C: Grammar
Grammar is another important part of the MP Board Class 12 English syllabus. This section tests students' understanding of basic English grammar and their ability to use correct sentence structures.
The prescribed grammar topics include:
|Grammar Topics
|Explanation
|Tenses
|Correct use of present, past and future forms of verbs
|Prepositions
|Words such as in, on, at, under and between
|Verbs
|Words that show an action or state
|Conjunctions
|Words used to join sentences or ideas
|Articles
|Correct use of a, an and the
|Modals
|Words such as can, could, should, may and must
|Determiners
|Words used before nouns to provide information
|Voices
|Active voice and passive voice
|Transformation of Sentences
|Changing sentence structures without changing their meaning
|Clauses
|Groups of words containing a subject and a verb
The grammar section includes two types of exercises:
- Gap Filling and Objective Questions: Students have to select or write suitable words to complete sentences correctly. Questions may cover tenses, prepositions, verbs, articles and other grammar topics
- Do as Directed: Students have to change sentences according to the given instructions. These questions may cover voice, sentence transformation and clauses
Students should practise grammar rules with examples and solve different types of exercises to improve accuracy.
Section D: Textbooks
The fourth section covers the prescribed English textbooks. Students will be asked questions based on the lessons, poems and supplementary reading material.
The syllabus includes questions in different formats, such as multiple-choice questions, objective-type questions, short-answer questions and long-answer questions.
The prescribed books and chapters listed in the 2026-27 syllabus are:
1. Flamingo – Main Textbook
Prose Chapters
|S. No.
|Chapter Name
|Author
|1
|The Last Lesson
|Alphonse Daudet
|2
|Lost Spring
|Anees Jung
|3
|Deep Water
|William Douglas
|4
|The Rattrap
|Selma Lagerlöf
|5
|Indigo
|Louis Fischer
|6
|Poets and Pancakes
|Asokamitran
|7
|The Interview (Part I and Part II)
|Christopher Silvester and Umberto Eco
|8
|Going Places
|A.R. Barton
2. Vistas – Supplementary Reader
The supplementary reader includes the following chapters:
|S. No.
|Chapter Name
|Author
|1
|The Third Level
|Jack Finney
|2
|The Tiger King
|Kalki
|3
|Journey to the End of the Earth
|Tishani Doshi
|4
|The Enemy
|Pearl S. Buck
|5
|On the Face of It
|Susan Hill
|6
|Memories of Childhood
|Zitkala-Sa and Bama
The chapter Memories of Childhood includes two parts: The Cutting of My Long Hair by Zitkala-Sa and We Too are Human Beings by Bama.
Students should read each chapter carefully, understand the main ideas, characters and themes, and practise both short and long answers.
How to Prepare for MP Board Class 12 English Exam 2027?
Students should prepare all four sections instead of concentrating only on literature. Here are some simple preparation tips:
- Practise at least one unseen passage regularly to improve reading comprehension
- Learn the correct formats of formal and informal letters, notices and advertisements
- Revise grammar rules and solve gap-filling and sentence-transformation exercises
- Read all prescribed prose chapters and poems from the textbooks
- Practise writing answers in simple, clear and grammatically correct English
- Solve the latest MPBSE model question paper to understand the examination pattern
MP Board Class 12 English Syllabus PDF Download
Students can download the complete MP Board Class 12 English Syllabus 2026-27 PDF from the link given below. The official document contains the prescribed syllabus and examination scheme for the academic session 2026-27.
|Subject
|Official Syllabus PDF
|MP Board Class 12 English Syllabus 2026-27
|Download PDF
Executive
Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.