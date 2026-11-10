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MP Board Class 12 English Syllabus 2026-27, Download PDF Here!

By Anjali Kumari Yadav
Last Updated: Nov 10, 2026, 18:12 IST

MP Board Class 12 English Syllabus 2026-27 is available on the official website. Check reading, writing, grammar, textbooks, important chapters and syllabus PDF details.

MP Board Class 12 English Syllabus 2026-27
MP Board Class 12 English Syllabus 2026-27

The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh (MPBSE), has prescribed the Class 12 English syllabus for the academic session 2026-27 to help students understand the topics and skills they need to prepare for the board examination. The syllabus covers four major areas: Reading Skills, Writing Skills, Grammar and Textbooks. Students will be assessed on their ability to understand unseen passages, write different types of compositions, use correct grammar and understand prescribed prose and poetry.

The board has made the syllabus available through its official academic website. Students should go through all four sections carefully before starting their examination preparation. Understanding the syllabus will help them identify the topics they need to study and avoid missing important portions.

MP Board Class 12 English Syllabus 2026-27: Section-Wise Details

The English syllabus is divided into four sections. Each section focuses on a different language skill, including reading, writing, grammar and literature.

SectionSubject AreaTopics Covered
Section A Reading Skills Unseen passages and reading comprehension
Section B Writing Skills Note-making, letters, notices, advertisements, posters, essays, articles and paragraphs
Section C Grammar Tenses, prepositions, verbs, conjunctions, articles, modals, determiners, voices and clauses
Section D Textbooks Prescribed prose, poetry and supplementary reader

Let's understand each section in detail.

Section A: Reading Skills

The first section of the MP Board Class 12 English syllabus focuses on reading skills. Students will be required to read unseen passages and answer questions based on the information provided in them.

The board has prescribed two unseen passages to assess students' understanding of a given text. These passages will test their ability to understand information, interpret ideas, draw conclusions and identify the meanings of words.

The passages may belong to different categories, including:

  • Factual passages: These contain information about real events, facts, instructions or descriptions
  • Descriptive passages: These explain a person, place, situation or event in detail
  • Literary passages: These may include extracts from stories, poems or other literary works
  • Case-based passages: These present information about a particular situation or case

Students may be asked multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and other objective-type questions based on the passages.

Students should practise reading passages carefully, identifying important information, understanding the meaning of unfamiliar words and answering questions based on the given text. They should focus on understanding the passage rather than simply memorising answers.

Section B: Writing Skills

The second section focuses on writing skills. It aims to improve students' ability to express their thoughts clearly and present information in an organised manner.

The board has included the following topics:

TopicsWhat Students Need to Prepare
Note Making Preparing short notes from a given passage by identifying important points
Summarising Writing the main idea of a passage in fewer words
Sub-titling Giving suitable headings or titles to different parts of a passage
Notice Writing Preparing short notices to communicate important information
Advertisement Writing Creating advertisements to share information about products, services or events
Poster Making Designing posters with short and effective messages
Letter Writing Writing formal and informal letters
Long Composition Writing essays, articles and paragraphs

Understanding writing skills

Note-making means selecting important information from a passage and arranging it in short points. Summarising means explaining the main message of a passage without including unnecessary details.

Notice, advertisement and poster writing help students learn how to communicate information in a short and effective way.

Letter writing includes both formal and informal letters. Formal letters are generally written for official purposes, such as making enquiries, submitting requests or registering complaints. Informal letters are written to friends, family members and people we know personally.

Long composition includes essay, article and paragraph writing. Students need to present their ideas in a clear order and support their points with relevant information.

Section C: Grammar

Grammar is another important part of the MP Board Class 12 English syllabus. This section tests students' understanding of basic English grammar and their ability to use correct sentence structures.

The prescribed grammar topics include:

Grammar TopicsExplanation
Tenses Correct use of present, past and future forms of verbs
Prepositions Words such as in, on, at, under and between
Verbs Words that show an action or state
Conjunctions Words used to join sentences or ideas
Articles Correct use of a, an and the
Modals Words such as can, could, should, may and must
Determiners Words used before nouns to provide information
Voices Active voice and passive voice
Transformation of Sentences Changing sentence structures without changing their meaning
Clauses Groups of words containing a subject and a verb

The grammar section includes two types of exercises:

  • Gap Filling and Objective Questions: Students have to select or write suitable words to complete sentences correctly. Questions may cover tenses, prepositions, verbs, articles and other grammar topics
  • Do as Directed: Students have to change sentences according to the given instructions. These questions may cover voice, sentence transformation and clauses

Students should practise grammar rules with examples and solve different types of exercises to improve accuracy.

Section D: Textbooks

The fourth section covers the prescribed English textbooks. Students will be asked questions based on the lessons, poems and supplementary reading material.

The syllabus includes questions in different formats, such as multiple-choice questions, objective-type questions, short-answer questions and long-answer questions.

The prescribed books and chapters listed in the 2026-27 syllabus are:

1. Flamingo – Main Textbook

Prose Chapters

S. No.Chapter NameAuthor
1 The Last Lesson Alphonse Daudet
2 Lost Spring Anees Jung
3 Deep Water William Douglas
4 The Rattrap Selma Lagerlöf
5 Indigo Louis Fischer
6 Poets and Pancakes Asokamitran
7 The Interview (Part I and Part II) Christopher Silvester and Umberto Eco
8 Going Places A.R. Barton

2. Vistas – Supplementary Reader

The supplementary reader includes the following chapters:

S. No.Chapter NameAuthor
1 The Third Level Jack Finney
2 The Tiger King Kalki
3 Journey to the End of the Earth Tishani Doshi
4 The Enemy Pearl S. Buck
5 On the Face of It Susan Hill
6 Memories of Childhood Zitkala-Sa and Bama

The chapter Memories of Childhood includes two parts: The Cutting of My Long Hair by Zitkala-Sa and We Too are Human Beings by Bama.

Students should read each chapter carefully, understand the main ideas, characters and themes, and practise both short and long answers.

How to Prepare for MP Board Class 12 English Exam 2027?

Students should prepare all four sections instead of concentrating only on literature. Here are some simple preparation tips:

  • Practise at least one unseen passage regularly to improve reading comprehension
  • Learn the correct formats of formal and informal letters, notices and advertisements
  • Revise grammar rules and solve gap-filling and sentence-transformation exercises
  • Read all prescribed prose chapters and poems from the textbooks
  • Practise writing answers in simple, clear and grammatically correct English
  • Solve the latest MPBSE model question paper to understand the examination pattern

MP Board Class 12 English Syllabus PDF Download 

Students can download the complete MP Board Class 12 English Syllabus 2026-27 PDF from the link given below. The official document contains the prescribed syllabus and examination scheme for the academic session 2026-27.

SubjectOfficial Syllabus PDF
MP Board Class 12 English Syllabus 2026-27 Download PDF

Anjali Kumari Yadav
Anjali Kumari Yadav

Executive

Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.

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First Published: Nov 10, 2026, 18:12 IST
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