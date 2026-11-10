MP Board Class 12 English Syllabus 2026-27, Download PDF Here!

The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh (MPBSE), has prescribed the Class 12 English syllabus for the academic session 2026-27 to help students understand the topics and skills they need to prepare for the board examination. The syllabus covers four major areas: Reading Skills, Writing Skills, Grammar and Textbooks. Students will be assessed on their ability to understand unseen passages, write different types of compositions, use correct grammar and understand prescribed prose and poetry. The board has made the syllabus available through its official academic website. Students should go through all four sections carefully before starting their examination preparation. Understanding the syllabus will help them identify the topics they need to study and avoid missing important portions.

MP Board Class 12 English Syllabus 2026-27: Section-Wise Details The English syllabus is divided into four sections. Each section focuses on a different language skill, including reading, writing, grammar and literature. Section Subject Area Topics Covered Section A Reading Skills Unseen passages and reading comprehension Section B Writing Skills Note-making, letters, notices, advertisements, posters, essays, articles and paragraphs Section C Grammar Tenses, prepositions, verbs, conjunctions, articles, modals, determiners, voices and clauses Section D Textbooks Prescribed prose, poetry and supplementary reader Let's understand each section in detail. Section A: Reading Skills The first section of the MP Board Class 12 English syllabus focuses on reading skills. Students will be required to read unseen passages and answer questions based on the information provided in them.

The board has prescribed two unseen passages to assess students' understanding of a given text. These passages will test their ability to understand information, interpret ideas, draw conclusions and identify the meanings of words. The passages may belong to different categories, including: Factual passages: These contain information about real events, facts, instructions or descriptions

Descriptive passages: These explain a person, place, situation or event in detail

Literary passages: These may include extracts from stories, poems or other literary works

Case-based passages: These present information about a particular situation or case Students may be asked multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and other objective-type questions based on the passages. Students should practise reading passages carefully, identifying important information, understanding the meaning of unfamiliar words and answering questions based on the given text. They should focus on understanding the passage rather than simply memorising answers.

Section B: Writing Skills The second section focuses on writing skills. It aims to improve students' ability to express their thoughts clearly and present information in an organised manner. The board has included the following topics: Topics What Students Need to Prepare Note Making Preparing short notes from a given passage by identifying important points Summarising Writing the main idea of a passage in fewer words Sub-titling Giving suitable headings or titles to different parts of a passage Notice Writing Preparing short notices to communicate important information Advertisement Writing Creating advertisements to share information about products, services or events Poster Making Designing posters with short and effective messages Letter Writing Writing formal and informal letters Long Composition Writing essays, articles and paragraphs

Understanding writing skills Note-making means selecting important information from a passage and arranging it in short points. Summarising means explaining the main message of a passage without including unnecessary details. Notice, advertisement and poster writing help students learn how to communicate information in a short and effective way. Letter writing includes both formal and informal letters. Formal letters are generally written for official purposes, such as making enquiries, submitting requests or registering complaints. Informal letters are written to friends, family members and people we know personally. Long composition includes essay, article and paragraph writing. Students need to present their ideas in a clear order and support their points with relevant information. Section C: Grammar

Grammar is another important part of the MP Board Class 12 English syllabus. This section tests students' understanding of basic English grammar and their ability to use correct sentence structures. The prescribed grammar topics include: Grammar Topics Explanation Tenses Correct use of present, past and future forms of verbs Prepositions Words such as in, on, at, under and between Verbs Words that show an action or state Conjunctions Words used to join sentences or ideas Articles Correct use of a, an and the Modals Words such as can, could, should, may and must Determiners Words used before nouns to provide information Voices Active voice and passive voice Transformation of Sentences Changing sentence structures without changing their meaning Clauses Groups of words containing a subject and a verb

The grammar section includes two types of exercises: Gap Filling and Objective Questions: Students have to select or write suitable words to complete sentences correctly. Questions may cover tenses, prepositions, verbs, articles and other grammar topics

Do as Directed: Students have to change sentences according to the given instructions. These questions may cover voice, sentence transformation and clauses Students should practise grammar rules with examples and solve different types of exercises to improve accuracy. Section D: Textbooks The fourth section covers the prescribed English textbooks. Students will be asked questions based on the lessons, poems and supplementary reading material. The syllabus includes questions in different formats, such as multiple-choice questions, objective-type questions, short-answer questions and long-answer questions.

The prescribed books and chapters listed in the 2026-27 syllabus are: 1. Flamingo – Main Textbook Prose Chapters S. No. Chapter Name Author 1 The Last Lesson Alphonse Daudet 2 Lost Spring Anees Jung 3 Deep Water William Douglas 4 The Rattrap Selma Lagerlöf 5 Indigo Louis Fischer 6 Poets and Pancakes Asokamitran 7 The Interview (Part I and Part II) Christopher Silvester and Umberto Eco 8 Going Places A.R. Barton 2. Vistas – Supplementary Reader The supplementary reader includes the following chapters: S. No. Chapter Name Author 1 The Third Level Jack Finney 2 The Tiger King Kalki 3 Journey to the End of the Earth Tishani Doshi 4 The Enemy Pearl S. Buck 5 On the Face of It Susan Hill 6 Memories of Childhood Zitkala-Sa and Bama The chapter Memories of Childhood includes two parts: The Cutting of My Long Hair by Zitkala-Sa and We Too are Human Beings by Bama.

Students should read each chapter carefully, understand the main ideas, characters and themes, and practise both short and long answers. How to Prepare for MP Board Class 12 English Exam 2027? Students should prepare all four sections instead of concentrating only on literature. Here are some simple preparation tips: Practise at least one unseen passage regularly to improve reading comprehension

Learn the correct formats of formal and informal letters, notices and advertisements

Revise grammar rules and solve gap-filling and sentence-transformation exercises

Read all prescribed prose chapters and poems from the textbooks

Practise writing answers in simple, clear and grammatically correct English

Solve the latest MPBSE model question paper to understand the examination pattern MP Board Class 12 English Syllabus PDF Download