Top Tier 2 MBA Colleges in India: Check Fees, Expected CAT Cutoffs, Average Salary and ROI

Getting admission to a top MBA college is a major goal for students who want to build a career in management. However, not every candidate can secure a seat at the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) or other highly competitive business schools. In such cases, Tier 2 management institutes can offer another option for students looking for an MBA from a recognised college. Several private management institutes in India accept entrance exam scores from CAT, XAT, CMAT and NMAT. Popular options include Great Lakes Institute of Management, T.A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), Goa Institute of Management (GIM), K J Somaiya Institute of Management, IMI New Delhi and FORE School of Management. These colleges offer management programmes with different admission requirements, course fees and placement records. However, students should compare these details carefully before selecting an institute. Here is a comparison of their entrance exams, fees, expected cutoffs, average salary packages and estimated return on investment (ROI).

Popular Tier 2 MBA Colleges in India The following institutes are located in different cities and accept scores from national-level management entrance examinations. College Name City Accepted Entrance Exams Great Lakes Institute of Management Chennai CAT, XAT, CMAT T.A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) Manipal CAT, XAT, NMAT Goa Institute of Management (GIM) Goa CAT, XAT, CMAT K J Somaiya Institute of Management Mumbai CAT, XAT, CMAT International Management Institute (IMI) New Delhi CAT, XAT FORE School of Management New Delhi CAT, XAT Students can apply to these institutes through different entrance examinations. This gives candidates more than one admission option if they have appeared for multiple management entrance tests. However, the accepted exams and admission rules may differ by programme and admission year.

Tier 2 MBA Colleges in India: Course Fees The cost of an MBA is an important factor because students need to plan for tuition fees and other expenses before taking admission. Based on the provided figures, the total fees at these six institutes range from approximately INR 18.27 lakh to INR 21.34 lakh. College Name Total Course Fees (Approx.) IMI New Delhi INR 21.34 lakh Great Lakes Chennai INR 21.20 lakh K J Somaiya Mumbai INR 20.87 lakh TAPMI Manipal INR 19.40 lakh GIM Goa INR 19.40 lakh FORE New Delhi INR 18.27 lakh IMI New Delhi has the highest listed fee at INR 21.34 lakh, while FORE School of Management has the lowest at INR 18.27 lakh. The difference between the two is around INR 3.07 lakh. Although the fee difference may appear small compared with the overall investment, students should also check hostel charges, mess expenses, examination fees and other costs. The final amount payable may be different from the tuition fee mentioned in an admission brochure.

Average Salary Packages Offered by Tier 2 MBA Colleges Placement figures help students understand the salary packages offered to graduates after completing their management programmes. College Name Average Salary Package Great Lakes Chennai INR 18.10 LPA IMI New Delhi INR 17.01 LPA TAPMI Manipal INR 15.70 LPA FORE New Delhi INR 15.11 LPA GIM Goa INR 14.87 LPA K J Somaiya Mumbai INR 12.32 LPA Great Lakes Chennai has the highest average salary package among the six colleges at INR 18.10 LPA. IMI New Delhi follows with an average package of INR 17.01 LPA. TAPMI and FORE also report average packages above INR 15 lakh per annum. K J Somaiya has the lowest average package in this comparison at INR 12.32 LPA. Students should remember that an average package is not the salary every graduate receives. Individual offers depend on factors such as job role, specialisation, skills, academic performance and previous work experience.

Expected CAT and XAT Cutoffs Entrance exam scores play an important role in the admission process. Based on the estimates provided, candidates may need around 80–90 percentile in CAT or XAT to be considered by these institutes. College Name Entrance Exam Expected Minimum Percentile IMI New Delhi CAT/XAT 85–90 Great Lakes Chennai CAT/XAT/CMAT 85+ TAPMI Manipal CAT/XAT 85 GIM Goa CAT/XAT 85 K J Somaiya Mumbai CAT/XAT/CMAT 83–85 FORE New Delhi CAT/XAT 80–85 These figures are indicative estimates, not confirmed official cutoffs. Meeting a particular percentile does not guarantee admission or an interview call. Institutes may also consider academic records, work experience, entrance exam scores, interviews and other selection criteria. CMAT and NMAT scores should be checked against the respective institute's programme-specific requirements.

ROI of Tier 2 MBA Colleges Return on Investment (ROI) helps students compare the money spent on an MBA with the average annual salary package received after graduation. In simple terms, it gives an estimate of how long it may take for a graduate's salary to equal the course fee. College Name Total Fees Average Salary Estimated Fee Recovery Time Great Lakes Chennai INR 21.20 lakh INR 18.10 LPA 14.1 months FORE New Delhi INR 18.27 lakh INR 15.11 LPA 14.5 months TAPMI Manipal INR 19.40 lakh INR 15.70 LPA 14.8 months IMI New Delhi INR 21.34 lakh INR 17.01 LPA 15.1 months GIM Goa INR 19.40 lakh INR 14.87 LPA 15.7 months K J Somaiya Mumbai INR 20.87 lakh INR 12.32 LPA 20.3 months Great Lakes Chennai has the shortest estimated fee recovery period at 14.1 months. FORE School of Management and TAPMI follow at 14.5 and 14.8 months, respectively. K J Somaiya has the longest estimated recovery period at 20.3 months because its listed average salary is lower in comparison with its course fee.