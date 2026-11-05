Why Does Tamil Nadu Celebrate Deepavali a Day Earlier Than North India? Check State-Wise Dates
amil Nadu traditionally celebrates Deepavali on Naraka Chaturdashi, while much of North India observes Diwali on Amavasya. Check the 2026 dates, state-wise traditions and the reason behind the difference.
Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is one of India’s major festivals, but its traditions differ across regions. In Tamil Nadu, the main celebrations traditionally begin before sunrise with an oil bath and prayers on Naraka Chaturdashi. In 2026, Tamil Nadu’s Deepavali and North India’s main Diwali celebrations both fall on Sunday, November 8. The difference is mainly in the timing and rituals of the celebrations. Keep reading to know in detail.
Why Does Tamil Nadu Celebrate Deepavali a Day Earlier?
Tamil Nadu traditionally observes Deepavali on the morning associated with Naraka Chaturdashi.
|Feature
|Tamil Nadu
|Much of North India
|Festival name
|Deepavali
|Diwali
|Main observance
|Naraka Chaturdashi
|Amavasya
|Main celebration time
|Before sunrise and during the morning
|Evening and night
|Main religious association
|Krishna’s victory over Narakasura
|Lakshmi Puja and, in many traditions, Rama’s return to Ayodhya
|Important ritual
|Ganga Snanam or ceremonial oil bath
|Lakshmi Puja and lighting diyas
Diwali 2026: What Are the Dates in Different States?
The main Diwali observance in 2026 falls on Sunday, November 8. However, different regions follow distinct traditions during the festival period. Some celebrate Naraka Chaturdashi in the morning, while others perform Lakshmi Puja or Kali Puja in the evening.
|State or Region
|Main Diwali Observance in 2026
|Date
|Tamil Nadu
|Deepavali and Naraka Chaturdashi
|November 8
|Karnataka
|Deepavali and Naraka Chaturdashi
|November 8
|Andhra Pradesh
|Deepavali
|November 8
|Telangana
|Deepavali
|November 8
|Kerala
|Deepavali
|November 8
|Maharashtra
|Lakshmi Puja and Diwali
|November 8
|Gujarat
|Diwali and Lakshmi Puja
|November 8
|Uttar Pradesh
|Diwali
|November 8
|Rajasthan
|Diwali
|November 8
|Madhya Pradesh
|Diwali
|November 8
|Delhi
|Diwali
|November 8
|West Bengal
|Kali Puja and Diwali
|November 8
|Odisha
|Diwali
|November 8
|Assam
|Kali Puja and Diwali
|November 8
|Punjab
|Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas
|November 8
How Is Deepavali Celebrated in Tamil Nadu?
Unlike the evening-centred celebrations common in much of North India, Tamil Nadu’s main Deepavali rituals begin early in the morning. Family visits relatives and friends meet and exchange greetings
How Is Diwali Celebrated in West Bengal, Assam and Odisha?
In West Bengal, Assam and parts of eastern India, Diwali coincides with Kali Puja. Devotees worship Goddess Kali, particularly during the night of Amavasya.
What Are the Dates of Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj in 2026?
Diwali is part of a wider festival period that includes Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj. These festivals are observed on different days after the main Diwali celebration.
|Festival
|Date in 2026
|Day
|Significance
|Dhanteras
|November 6
|Friday
|Worship associated with wealth and prosperity
|Naraka Chaturdashi
|November 8
|Sunday
|Commemorates the defeat of Narakasura
|Diwali and Lakshmi Puja
|November 8
|Sunday
|Worship of Goddess Lakshmi and lighting of diyas
|Govardhan Puja
|November 9 or 10, depending on regional calendar
|Monday or Tuesday
|Worship of Govardhan Hill and Lord Krishna
|Bhai Dooj
|November 11
|Wednesday
|Celebration of the bond between brothers and sisters
State or Region Main Diwali Observance in 2026 Date Key Tradition
Tamil Nadu Deepavali and Naraka Chaturdashi November 8 Pre-dawn oil bath and prayers
Karnataka Deepavali and Naraka Chaturdashi November 8 Oil bath and festive celebrations
Andhra Pradesh Deepavali November 8 Naraka Chaturdashi rituals and family celebrations
Telangana Deepavali November 8 Naraka Chaturdashi and festive worship
Kerala Deepavali November 8 Early morning celebrations and traditional rituals
Maharashtra Lakshmi Puja and Diwali November 8 Lakshmi Puja and lighting of lamps
Gujarat Diwali and Lakshmi Puja November 8 Lakshmi Puja, followed by Gujarati New Year
Uttar Pradesh Diwali November 8 Lakshmi-Ganesha Puja and lighting diyas
Rajasthan Diwali November 8 Lakshmi Puja and family celebrations
Madhya Pradesh Diwali November 8 Lakshmi Puja and lighting of lamps
Delhi Diwali November 8 Evening Lakshmi Puja
West Bengal Kali Puja and Diwali November 8 Worship of Goddess Kali
Odisha Diwali November 8 Diwali rituals and regional ancestral observances
Assam Kali Puja and Diwali November 8 Worship of Goddess Kali and lighting lamps
Punjab Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas November 8 Lighting of the Golden Temple and celebrations
Executive - Editorial
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