Why Does Tamil Nadu Celebrate Deepavali a Day Earlier Than North India? Check State-Wise Dates

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is one of India’s major festivals, but its traditions differ across regions. In Tamil Nadu, the main celebrations traditionally begin before sunrise with an oil bath and prayers on Naraka Chaturdashi. In 2026, Tamil Nadu’s Deepavali and North India’s main Diwali celebrations both fall on Sunday, November 8. The difference is mainly in the timing and rituals of the celebrations. Keep reading to know in detail. Why Does Tamil Nadu Celebrate Deepavali a Day Earlier? Tamil Nadu traditionally observes Deepavali on the morning associated with Naraka Chaturdashi. Feature Tamil Nadu Much of North India Festival name Deepavali Diwali Main observance Naraka Chaturdashi Amavasya Main celebration time Before sunrise and during the morning Evening and night Main religious association Krishna’s victory over Narakasura Lakshmi Puja and, in many traditions, Rama’s return to Ayodhya Important ritual Ganga Snanam or ceremonial oil bath Lakshmi Puja and lighting diyas

Diwali 2026: What Are the Dates in Different States? The main Diwali observance in 2026 falls on Sunday, November 8. However, different regions follow distinct traditions during the festival period. Some celebrate Naraka Chaturdashi in the morning, while others perform Lakshmi Puja or Kali Puja in the evening. State or Region Main Diwali Observance in 2026 Date Tamil Nadu Deepavali and Naraka Chaturdashi November 8 Karnataka Deepavali and Naraka Chaturdashi November 8 Andhra Pradesh Deepavali November 8 Telangana Deepavali November 8 Kerala Deepavali November 8 Maharashtra Lakshmi Puja and Diwali November 8 Gujarat Diwali and Lakshmi Puja November 8 Uttar Pradesh Diwali November 8 Rajasthan Diwali November 8 Madhya Pradesh Diwali November 8 Delhi Diwali November 8 West Bengal Kali Puja and Diwali November 8 Odisha Diwali November 8 Assam Kali Puja and Diwali November 8 Punjab Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas November 8

How Is Deepavali Celebrated in Tamil Nadu? Unlike the evening-centred celebrations common in much of North India, Tamil Nadu’s main Deepavali rituals begin early in the morning. Family visits relatives and friends meet and exchange greetings How Is Diwali Celebrated in West Bengal, Assam and Odisha? In West Bengal, Assam and parts of eastern India, Diwali coincides with Kali Puja. Devotees worship Goddess Kali, particularly during the night of Amavasya. What Are the Dates of Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj in 2026? Diwali is part of a wider festival period that includes Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj. These festivals are observed on different days after the main Diwali celebration. Festival Date in 2026 Day Significance Dhanteras November 6 Friday Worship associated with wealth and prosperity Naraka Chaturdashi November 8 Sunday Commemorates the defeat of Narakasura Diwali and Lakshmi Puja November 8 Sunday Worship of Goddess Lakshmi and lighting of diyas Govardhan Puja November 9 or 10, depending on regional calendar Monday or Tuesday Worship of Govardhan Hill and Lord Krishna Bhai Dooj November 11 Wednesday Celebration of the bond between brothers and sisters