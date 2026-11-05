NDA 1 Final Result 2026 (OUT): Direct Link to Download Merit List PDF at upsc.gov.in

NDA 1 Final Result 2026 OUT: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final result on November 5, 2026, of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2026. The written exam was held on 12 April 2026, and the written result came out on 8 May. After that, qualified candidates went through the SSB interview and medical tests. Now, the final merit list is out on the official website, upsc.gov.in, in PDF format. Candidates who cleared all stages can check their roll numbers in the list. In this article, we explain how to check the result and what candidates should do next. Read on for all the details.

NDA 1 Final Result 2026 Download Link

UPSC has released the NDA 1 2026 final merit list on the official website, upsc.gov.in. Candidates who qualified for all the selection stages can now check their name and roll number in the merit list PDF. Check the direct link below and search for your roll number. Marks will be added later, after the 15-day window.