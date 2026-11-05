NDA 1 Final Result 2026 (OUT): Direct Link to Download Merit List PDF at upsc.gov.in
NDA 1 Final Result 2026: UPSC has released the final result of NDA & NA (I) 2026 on November 5. Candidates can now check their name and roll number in the merit list PDF given in this article.
NDA 1 Final Result 2026 OUT: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final result on November 5, 2026, of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2026. The written exam was held on 12 April 2026, and the written result came out on 8 May. After that, qualified candidates went through the SSB interview and medical tests. Now, the final merit list is out on the official website, upsc.gov.in, in PDF format. Candidates who cleared all stages can check their roll numbers in the list. In this article, we explain how to check the result and what candidates should do next. Read on for all the details.
NDA 1 Final Result 2026 Download Link
UPSC has released the NDA 1 2026 final merit list on the official website, upsc.gov.in. Candidates who qualified for all the selection stages can now check their name and roll number in the merit list PDF. Check the direct link below and search for your roll number. Marks will be added later, after the 15-day window.
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NDA 1 2026 Final Merit List PDF
NDA 1 Final Result Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about NDA 1 Final Result 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
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Exam Name
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National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2026
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Advertisement No.
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03/2026
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Written Exam Date
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12 April 2026
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Written Result Date
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8 May 2026
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Final Result Date
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5 November 2026
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Total Vacancies
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394
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Selection Process
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Written Exam → SSB Interview → Medical Exam → Final Merit List
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Result Mode
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PDF merit list (roll number-wise)
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Official Website
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Marks and Cut-off
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To be uploaded on the UPSC website after the final result
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Marksheet Availability
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Within 15 days of the final result, available for 30 days
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Course Start
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1 January 2027 (157th NDA / 119th INAC Course)
Steps to Download UPSC NDA 1 Final Result 2026
The final result is available only online, as a PDF on the UPSC website. Candidates do not need to log in or enter any details. They only need to open the file and look for their roll number. Follow the simple steps below to check the result.
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Visit the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.
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On the home page, go to the "What's New" section. You can also open the "Examinations" menu.
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Click on the link for "National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2026 – Final Result".
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The result PDF will open on your screen.
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Press Ctrl + F (or use the search option on mobile) and type your roll number.
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If your roll number is listed, you have qualified. Download the PDF and save a copy for future use.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com