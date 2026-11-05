Uttarakhand School Holiday in November 2026: Check Diwali Break and Complete School Closure List
Uttarakhand schools will observe eight holidays in November 2026, including major festivals like Diwali, Igas Bagwal, and Guru Nanak Jayanti. This provides students and teachers with opportunities for rest and cultural celebrations.
Uttarakhand School Holiday in November 2026: During the month of November, 2026, students and teachers can enjoy a total of eight school holidays (official and regional holidays). The academic calendar will offer a brief period of rest to enjoy colorful cultural festivals. Whether it be the glimmering diyas used in Diwali or the unique tradition of Igas Bagwal or the respected celebration of Guru Nanak Jayanti, the school holidays in this month present students and their families with a wonderful opportunity to rejoice. Thus the list below includes the various school holidays and festival breaks in Uttarakhand throughout the month of November in 2026.
Check| School Holidays in November 2026: Check State-Wise School Closure Dates and Latest Updates
Uttarakhand School Holiday in November 2026: Complete List
As per the the General Administration Department of the Uttarakhand Government, there will be an offiical holiday on November 8, 2026 for Deepawali. However, the holiday will fall on Sunday. Including this, students will be able to enjoy a total of eight holidays in the month of November, along with the regional holiday for Igas Bagwal which will fall on thursday, November 19, 2026. Find complete school holiday list for November month shared in the table below.
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Date
|
Day
|
Festival
|
2026-11-08
|
Sunday
|
Narak Chaturdashi
|
2026-11-08
|
Sunday
|
Deepawali
|
2026-11-09
|
Monday
|
Goverdhan Pooja
|
2026-11-11
|
Wednesday
|
Bhai Dooj
|
2026-11-15
|
Sunday
|
Chat Pooja
|
2026-11-19
|
Thursday
|
Igas Bagwal
|
2026-11-24
|
Tuesday
|
Gurunanak Jayanti
|
2026-11-24
|
Tuesday
|
Guru Tegbahadur Saheed Diwas
School Holiday in November 2026: Weekend vs. Weekday
Here is a clear breakdown of Uttarakhad school holidays falling on weekend and on weekdays.
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Weekend Holidays
|
Date
|
Day
|
Festival
|
2026-11-08
|
Sunday
|
Narak Chaturdashi
|
2026-11-08
|
Sunday
|
Deepawali
|
2026-11-15
|
Sunday
|
Chhath Pooja
|
Weekday Holidays
|
2026-11-09
|
Monday
|
Goverdhan Pooja
|
2026-11-11
|
Wednesday
|
Bhai Dooj
|
2026-11-19
|
Thursday
|
Igas Bagwal
|
2026-11-24
|
Tuesday
|
Gurunanak Jayanti
|
2026-11-24
|
Tuesday
|
Guru Tegbahadur Saheed Diwa
Read More|
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Andhra Pradesh School Holidays in November 2026: Check Diwali Break, Guru Nanak Jayanti & Weekend Dates
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Chhattisgarh School Holidays in November 2026: Check Full List of Festival Dates & Breaks
Why Igas Bagwal Is a Unique Holiday in Uttarakhand
Igas Bagwal, which is celebrated eleven days after Deepawali, is an esteemed and exclusive festival only found in Uttarakhand. This festival symbolizes Lord Rama's victorious return to Ayodhya. However, unlike the rest of the country, Uttarakhand celebrates this festival later than the rest of the country, as local residents and school students celebrate this festival by lighting the bhailo torch, dancing to folk songs, etc.
How to Manage Studies During Festive Holidays?
Students and parents can enjoy the festive holidays without worrying about the studies by following a strategic study plan. Following a planned routine will prevent from last minute rush and stress:
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Choose a time to study in the morning or evening when it's peaceful so that you can keep studying regularly.
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During the holidays, do simple work, such as revising flashcards, organizing the study notes, or looking through bio pictures instead of solving complicated questions.
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Keep in mind holiday dates while planning study hours so that you can enjoy the holidays without feeling guilty.
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Take the chance to continue practicing the topics that you have already learned instead of trying to tackle new ones.
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Have a notebook with you or a review sheet with you when you are on the road so you can quickly study all the important points.
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.