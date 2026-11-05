Uttarakhand School Holiday in November 2026: Check Diwali Break and Complete School Closure List

Uttarakhand School Holiday in November 2026: During the month of November, 2026, students and teachers can enjoy a total of eight school holidays (official and regional holidays). The academic calendar will offer a brief period of rest to enjoy colorful cultural festivals. Whether it be the glimmering diyas used in Diwali or the unique tradition of Igas Bagwal or the respected celebration of Guru Nanak Jayanti, the school holidays in this month present students and their families with a wonderful opportunity to rejoice. Thus the list below includes the various school holidays and festival breaks in Uttarakhand throughout the month of November in 2026.

As per the the General Administration Department of the Uttarakhand Government, there will be an offiical holiday on November 8, 2026 for Deepawali. However, the holiday will fall on Sunday. Including this, students will be able to enjoy a total of eight holidays in the month of November, along with the regional holiday for Igas Bagwal which will fall on thursday, November 19, 2026. Find complete school holiday list for November month shared in the table below.

Here is a clear breakdown of Uttarakhad school holidays falling on weekend and on weekdays.

Igas Bagwal, which is celebrated eleven days after Deepawali, is an esteemed and exclusive festival only found in Uttarakhand. This festival symbolizes Lord Rama's victorious return to Ayodhya. However, unlike the rest of the country, Uttarakhand celebrates this festival later than the rest of the country, as local residents and school students celebrate this festival by lighting the bhailo torch, dancing to folk songs, etc.

How to Manage Studies During Festive Holidays?

Students and parents can enjoy the festive holidays without worrying about the studies by following a strategic study plan. Following a planned routine will prevent from last minute rush and stress: