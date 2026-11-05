UPSC Mains Result 2026 (OUT): Download CSE Merit PDF at upsc.gov.in- Direct Link Here

UPSC Mains Result 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the Civil Services Mains Result 2026 on November 5, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination 2026 can now check their selection status through the merit list PDF which is available on the official website at upsc.gov.in. The UPSC Mains examination was conducted from August 21 to August 30, 2026.

Those who have been shortlisted in the written examination will now appear for the Personality Test (Interview) which is the the final stage of the CSE selection process. The commission has released the roll numbers and names of candidates who have qualified for the interview.

UPSC Mains Result 2026: Overview

The UPSC has announced a total of 933 vacancies across various posts such as IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and other Group A/B civil services. The prelims exam was conducted on May 24, 2026. Candidates can check the important details related to the UPSC CSE Exam 2026 in the table below.