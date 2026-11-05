UPSC Mains Result 2026 (OUT): Download CSE Merit PDF at upsc.gov.in- Direct Link Here
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the Civil Services Mains Result 2026 on November 5. Candidates can check their roll numbers and names in the merit list PDF to know whether they have qualified for the Personality Test (Interview).Check the result link and important interview-related details here.
Key Points
- UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2026 was released on November 5, 2026.
- The Mains examination was conducted from August 21 to August 30, 2026.
- Qualified candidates proceed to Personality Test; e-call letters from Nov 11-25, 2026.
UPSC Mains Result 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the Civil Services Mains Result 2026 on November 5, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination 2026 can now check their selection status through the merit list PDF which is available on the official website at upsc.gov.in. The UPSC Mains examination was conducted from August 21 to August 30, 2026.
Those who have been shortlisted in the written examination will now appear for the Personality Test (Interview) which is the the final stage of the CSE selection process. The commission has released the roll numbers and names of candidates who have qualified for the interview.
UPSC Mains Result 2026: Overview
The UPSC has announced a total of 933 vacancies across various posts such as IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and other Group A/B civil services. The prelims exam was conducted on May 24, 2026. Candidates can check the important details related to the UPSC CSE Exam 2026 in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Conducting Body
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Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
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Exam Name
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Civil Services Examination 2026
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Exam Stage
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Mains
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Exam Dates
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August 21–30, 2026
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Result Date
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November 5, 2026
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Result Status
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Released
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Next Stage
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Personality Test (Interview)
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Result Mode
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Official Website
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upsc.gov.in
UPSC CSE Mains Result 2026 PDF Download Link
The UPSC has published the CSE Mains result in PDF format containing the roll numbers and candidates name who are shortlisted for the Personality Test. Candidates can download the result through the official website and search for their roll number in the document.
The direct link to download the UPSC Mains Result 2026 PDF is provided below.
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UPSC CSE Mains Result 2026 Link
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UPSC CSE Name Wise Result 2026 Link
How to Check UPSC CSE Mains Result 2026?
Candidates can follow the steps below to check their UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2026
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Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
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Now go to the “What's New” section.
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There you will find a link titled Written Result: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026
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The merit list pdf will open on your screen.
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Use Ctrl + F to search for your roll number or name.
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Download and save the result PDF for future reference.
UPSC Mains 2026: What Next?
Candidates who have successfully qualified in the Mains examination will now be called for the Personality Test (Interview). The commission will announce the interview schedule and make e -call Letters available on its official websites upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in in due course.
Candidates will have to provide the required details and submit it through the online application portal from November 11 to November 25, 202 by 6:00 PM. The final result will be prepared after the Personality Test. The marks of candidates will be uploaded on the UPSC website after the declaration of the final result.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.