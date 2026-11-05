UPSC NDA 1 Toppers List 2026: Check AIR 1 Name, Marks, and Other Details
UPSC has declared the final results for the UPSC NDA NA 1 exam 2026 on its official website. Along with the results, the Commission has also released the topper’s list in PDF format. Candidates can check the complete details in the article below.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Exam (I), 2026 on November 5, 2026. The Commission, along with the result, has also released the merit list of 617 candidates who have qualified based on their performance in the written exam and the following stages of the Services Selection Board (SSB) interviews. According to the official result PDF, the merit list includes 551 male and 66 female candidates. The names have been published separately in order of merit. Candidates can check the names and roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates in the article below.
UPSC NDA 1 Toppers List 2026 Male Candidates
Ishan Pachauri has secured the first position in the male candidates' merit list of the UPSC NDA/NA 1 exam 2026. Second and third positions have been secured by Aarsh Kukreja and Kaustav Baunthiyal, respectively. Given below is the list of the top 10 male candidates in the UPSC NDA 1 result 2026:-
|
Rank
|
Candidate Name
|
1
|
Ishaan Pachauri
|
2
|
Aarsh Kukreja
|
3
|
Kaustav Baunthiyal
|
4
|
Ish Phogat
|
5
|
Mithlesh Yadav
|
6
|
Arpit Kumar Mishra
|
7
|
Shubham Kumar
|
8
|
Mohan Sharma
|
9
|
Mankala Harish
|
10
|
Aman Sharma
UPSC NDA 1 Toppers List 2026 Female Candidates
Shreya N Gowda has secured the first position in the female candidates’ merit list. Avika Sharma and Rajshree Rai have secured the second and third positions, respectively. Given below is the list of the top 10 female candidates who have qualified for the UPS NDA NA 1 Result 2026:-
|
Ranks
|
Candidate Names
|
1
|
Shreya N Gowda
|
2
|
Avika Sharma
|
3
|
Rajshree Rai
|
4
|
Pankaj Kumari
|
5
|
Vanshika Choudhary
|
6
|
Saanvi Thampi
|
7
|
Anushka Negi
|
8
|
CharviSingla
|
9
|
Ruchi Punia
|
10
|
Mansi Sheoran
How to Check the UPSC NDA Toppers List 2026?
Qualified candidates can use the simple steps given below to check the topper’s list on the official website of UPSC, i.e., upsc.gov.in:-
- Go to the official website, i.e., upsc.gov.in
- Open the What’s New or Examination Results section on the homepage.
- Find the NDA and NA Examination (I), 2026 final result link and click on it.
- A PDF file opens on the screen; use the command Ctrl+F and search for the roll number or the name.
- Download the PDF and keep it safe for future use.
The Union Public Service Commission has also clarified that medical exam results have not been considered while preparing this list. The candidature of the shortlisted candidates is provisional. Candidates’ marks will be uploaded on the official website 15 days from the declaration of the final result.
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Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.