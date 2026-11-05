UPSC NDA 1 Toppers List 2026: Check AIR 1 Name, Marks, and Other Details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Exam (I), 2026 on November 5, 2026. The Commission, along with the result, has also released the merit list of 617 candidates who have qualified based on their performance in the written exam and the following stages of the Services Selection Board (SSB) interviews. According to the official result PDF, the merit list includes 551 male and 66 female candidates. The names have been published separately in order of merit. Candidates can check the names and roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates in the article below.

UPSC NDA 1 Toppers List 2026 Male Candidates

Ishan Pachauri has secured the first position in the male candidates' merit list of the UPSC NDA/NA 1 exam 2026. Second and third positions have been secured by Aarsh Kukreja and Kaustav Baunthiyal, respectively. Given below is the list of the top 10 male candidates in the UPSC NDA 1 result 2026:-