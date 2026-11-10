Delhi Launches First Yamuna River Cruise Service: Check Ticket Price, 40-minute ride, AC electric boats and Route
Delhi has launched its first recreational Yamuna River Cruise service, called Namo Yamuna River Safari. Check its route, ticket price, ride duration, passenger capacity and facilities.
Delhi has launched its first recreational cruise service on the Yamuna River, giving residents and tourists a new way to explore the national capital. It is named Namo Yamuna River Safari. The service was inaugurated at Sonia Vihar on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal. The cruise will operate along the Sonia Vihar-Jagatpur stretch of the Yamuna and is intended to promote river-based tourism and recreational activities. Keep reading to know in detail.
Delhi Yamuna River Cruise
The Namo Yamuna River Safari has been developed to introduce recreational navigation on a section of the Yamuna in Delhi. The service is being spearheaded by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI).
|Particulars
|Details
|Service Name
|Namo Yamuna River Safari
|Launch Date
|November 10, 2026
|Location
|Sonia Vihar, Delhi
|Route
|Sonia Vihar to Jagatpur
|Approximate Route Length
|Around 5–6 km
|Ride Duration
|Approximately 40 minutes
|Ticket Price
|₹500 per person
|Passenger Capacity
|Up to 30 passengers per trip
|Type of Vessel
|Electric-powered cruise vessel
|Implementing Agency
|Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI)
|Ministry
|Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways
What Is the Route of Delhi’s First Yamuna Cruise?
The cruise service will operate along the Sonia Vihar-Jagatpur stretch of the Yamuna River in North Delhi. The route is located upstream of the Wazirabad barrage. The journey covers approximately 5–6 km, with each ride taking around 40 minutes. The service will give passengers an opportunity to experience the river from a different perspective.
|Route Detail
|Information
|Starting Point
|Sonia Vihar
|Destination
|Jagatpur
|River
|Yamuna
|Approximate Distance
|5–6 km
|Ride Duration
|Around 40 minutes
|Journey Type
|Recreational river cruise
How Much Is the Yamuna Cruise Ticket Price?
The ticket price for the Namo Yamuna River Safari has been set at ₹500 per person. Reports have also mentioned a separate entry fee of ₹50 for accessing the premises. Tickets are expected to be available online through the Delhi Tourism website. Passengers should check the official booking platform for availability, departure slots and applicable charges before visiting.
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.