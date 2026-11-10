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Delhi Launches First Yamuna River Cruise Service: Check Ticket Price, 40-minute ride, AC electric boats and Route

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Nov 10, 2026, 16:30 IST

Delhi has launched its first recreational Yamuna River Cruise service, called Namo Yamuna River Safari. Check its route, ticket price, ride duration, passenger capacity and facilities.

Delhi Launches First Yamuna River Cruise Service: Check Ticket Price, 40-minute ride, AC electric boats and Route
Delhi Launches First Yamuna River Cruise Service: Check Ticket Price, 40-minute ride, AC electric boats and Route

Delhi has launched its first recreational cruise service on the Yamuna River, giving residents and tourists a new way to explore the national capital. It is named Namo Yamuna River Safari. The service was inaugurated at Sonia Vihar on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal. The cruise will operate along the Sonia Vihar-Jagatpur stretch of the Yamuna and is intended to promote river-based tourism and recreational activities. Keep reading to know in detail.

Delhi Yamuna River Cruise

The Namo Yamuna River Safari has been developed to introduce recreational navigation on a section of the Yamuna in Delhi. The service is being spearheaded by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI).

Particulars Details
Service Name Namo Yamuna River Safari
Launch Date November 10, 2026
Location Sonia Vihar, Delhi
Route Sonia Vihar to Jagatpur
Approximate Route Length Around 5–6 km
Ride Duration Approximately 40 minutes
Ticket Price ₹500 per person
Passenger Capacity Up to 30 passengers per trip
Type of Vessel Electric-powered cruise vessel
Implementing Agency Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI)
Ministry Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways

What Is the Route of Delhi’s First Yamuna Cruise?

The cruise service will operate along the Sonia Vihar-Jagatpur stretch of the Yamuna River in North Delhi. The route is located upstream of the Wazirabad barrage. The journey covers approximately 5–6 km, with each ride taking around 40 minutes. The service will give passengers an opportunity to experience the river from a different perspective.

Route Detail Information
Starting Point Sonia Vihar
Destination Jagatpur
River Yamuna
Approximate Distance 5–6 km
Ride Duration Around 40 minutes
Journey Type Recreational river cruise

How Much Is the Yamuna Cruise Ticket Price?

The ticket price for the Namo Yamuna River Safari has been set at ₹500 per person. Reports have also mentioned a separate entry fee of ₹50 for accessing the premises. Tickets are expected to be available online through the Delhi Tourism website. Passengers should check the official booking platform for availability, departure slots and applicable charges before visiting.

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

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First Published: Nov 10, 2026, 16:30 IST
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