Delhi has launched its first recreational cruise service on the Yamuna River, giving residents and tourists a new way to explore the national capital. It is named Namo Yamuna River Safari. The service was inaugurated at Sonia Vihar on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal. The cruise will operate along the Sonia Vihar-Jagatpur stretch of the Yamuna and is intended to promote river-based tourism and recreational activities. Keep reading to know in detail.

Delhi Yamuna River Cruise

The Namo Yamuna River Safari has been developed to introduce recreational navigation on a section of the Yamuna in Delhi. The service is being spearheaded by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI).