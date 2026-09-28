NICL AO Admit Card 2026
INFOCUS

NEET PG 2026 Counselling: Round 2 Dates (Revised), Registration, Choice Locking, Seat Matrix, Documents Required

By Saumya Jain
Last Updated: Nov 10, 2026, 15:17 IST

MCC NEET PG counselling 2026 round 2 started on November 7, 2026, and the last date of registration is November 14, 2026. Read the article below to know how to register, choice locking process, seat matrix, seat allotment, top colleges and documents required. 

NEET PG 2026 counselling
NEET PG 2026 counselling

NEET PG 2026 Counselling: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, has revised the round 2 NEET PG counselling dates 2026. The registration started on November 7, 2026. The NEET PG 2026 counselling process will be conducted in the online mode on the official website, i.e. mcc.nic.in for the 50% AIQ seats. The result of the state quota seats counselling will be done by the respective state authorities. Round 2 seat allotment result will be released on November 16, 2026. Round 1 seat allotment result was released on October 24, 2026. 

NEET PG admissions are done for above 6102 medical college and 649 hospitals across India. MCC conducts four rounds of the NEET PG counselling for the following seats in the country:

  • 26,168 MD

  • 13,649 MS

  • 922 PG Diploma

  • 1338 DNB CET

The counselling process includes registration, application fee payment, choice filling based on seat matrix, choice locking, document verification, etc. Read the article below to know the MCC NEET PG 2026 counselling process including dates, registration, choice locking, documents required, fees, etc.

ALSO READ| NEET PG Cutoff 2026: Check Radiology, General Medicine, and Surgery Opening and Closing Ranks

NEET PG 2026 Counselling Dates

Check the table below to know the complete NEET PG counselling schedule 2026:

Events

Dates (Round 1)

NEET PG Scorecard and Answer Key (OUT)

October 1, 2026

Verification of seat matrix

October 10, 2026 to October 12, 2026

NEET PG 2026 counselling registration begin

October 12, 2026

Last date of registration

October 21, 2026

Choice filling and locking

October 13, 2026 to October 22, 2026

Provisional NEET PG 2026 seat allotment result

October 24, 2026

 

NEET PG 2026 Round-Wise Counselling Dates (Revised)

Check the table below to know the reised round wise NEET PG counselling dates 2026:

Events

Dates (Round 2)

Verification of seat matrix

November 6 to November 7

November 9, 2026

NEET PG 2026 counselling registration begin

November 6, 2026

November 7, 2026

Last date of registration

November 11, 2026

November 14, 2026

Choice filling

November 7, 2026 to November 12, 2026

November 10, 2026 to November 15, 2026

Choice locking

November 14, 2026 to November 15, 2026

Provisional NEET PG 2026 seat allotment result

November 14, 2026

November 16, 2026

Final result declaration

November 17, 2026

Reporting of Round 2

November 18, 2026 to November 24, 2026

Verification of joined candidates by MCC

November 25, 2026

Round 3

Verification of seat matrix

Novmeber 25, 2026 to November 26, 2026

Counselling registration begin

Novmeber 26, 2026

Last date of registration

December 1, 2026

Choice filling and locking

November 27, 2026, to December 2, 2026

Provisional NEET PG 2026 seat allotment result

December 4, 2026

Stray Round

NEET PG 2026 counselling registration 

December 16, 2026 to December 21, 2026
Choice filling/locking December 16, 2026, to December 21, 2026
Seat allotment result December 24, 2026

NEET PG 2026 Cut-Off

Category

Qualifying Percentile

Cutoff Scores (Out of 720)

General / EWS

50th Percentile

262

General PwBD

45th Percentile

244

SC / ST / OBC (Including PwBD)

40th Percentile

226

NEET PG Counselling 2026 Registration

Candidates can check the step by step NEET PG counselling registration process 2026 below:

  • Go to the official website of MCC, i.e. mcc.nic.in

  • Click on the NEET PG 2026 Round 1 registration link

  • Enter details required such as name, date of birth, NEET PG score, etc. 

  • Generate the login credentials and login again

  • Complete the registration process with the required personal and academic details

  • Pay the application fee online according to the category and upload the required documents and print the receipt

Category Wise NEET PG 2026 Counselling Registration Fee

The registration fee for counselling varies according to the category of the candidates. Check the table below to know the category-wise NEET PG 2026 counselling fee:

Category

Registration Fee

AIQ and Central Universities Unreserved Category

INR 1,000

SC/ST/OBC/PwD

INR 500

Deemed University

INR 5,000

NEET PG 2026 Choice Locking

Following are the steps to know how to fill and locking choices in NEET PG 2026:

  • Go to the MCC website

  • Login using the login details, i.e. NEET PG registration number and password

  • Choose the preferred course and college based on NEET PG scores

  • Fill the choices in the order of preference, most to least preferred

  • Click on Save once filled 

Candidates can take a printout of the form with filled choices for future reference.

Documents Required for NEET PG Counselling Process 2026

Candidates should carry original and photocopies of the documents. Following list of documents will be required for NEET PG counselling:

  • NEET PG admit card 2026

  • NEET PG 2026 scorecard

  • Valid Photo ID proof such as Aadhar Card, Voter ID, Driving License, Passport or PAN Card

  • Category Certificate, if applicable

  • Birth proof

  • MCC issued seat allotment letter

  • MBBS Degree certificate and year-wise marksheets

  • Certificate of internship

  • PwD certificate, if applicable

Also Read: Top Medical College Accepting NEET PG scores 2026

Category-Wise NEET PG Qualifying Marks 2026

Check below to know the qualifying marks for NEET PG 2026 for different categories:

  • General/EWS: 50th percentile, 262 marks

  • General PwBD: 45th percentile, 244 marks

  • SC/ST/OBC (Including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC): 40th percentile, 226 marks

Also Read:

Stay updated in real-time!
📢 Join our WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb2Mqc8GJP8L2bwzC10z
🔔 Join our Telegram Channel: http://t.me/jagranjoshofficial

Saumya Jain
Saumya Jain

Deputy Manager - Editorial

Saumya is an education journalist. With over 9 years of editorial experience. Saumya is the Chief Sub Editor at Jagran Josh. She has spent more than 6 years in creating research, student-friendly, and SEO-optimized educational content. She has the ability to transform complex information into easy-to-understand language. 

In her previous role at Shiksha, she created content for several management entrance exams, including CAT, XAT, and CUET. Besides this, she enjoys makeup artistry and cooking in her spare time.

... Read More
First Published: Sep 28, 2026, 15:20 IST
Fire Icon

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News