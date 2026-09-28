NEET PG 2026 Counselling: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, has revised the round 2 NEET PG counselling dates 2026. The registration started on November 7, 2026. The NEET PG 2026 counselling process will be conducted in the online mode on the official website, i.e. mcc.nic.in for the 50% AIQ seats. The result of the state quota seats counselling will be done by the respective state authorities. Round 2 seat allotment result will be released on November 16, 2026. Round 1 seat allotment result was released on October 24, 2026.

NEET PG admissions are done for above 6102 medical college and 649 hospitals across India. MCC conducts four rounds of the NEET PG counselling for the following seats in the country:

26,168 MD

13,649 MS

922 PG Diploma

1338 DNB CET

The counselling process includes registration, application fee payment, choice filling based on seat matrix, choice locking, document verification, etc. Read the article below to know the MCC NEET PG 2026 counselling process including dates, registration, choice locking, documents required, fees, etc.