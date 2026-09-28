NEET PG 2026 Counselling: Round 2 Dates (Revised), Registration, Choice Locking, Seat Matrix, Documents Required
MCC NEET PG counselling 2026 round 2 started on November 7, 2026, and the last date of registration is November 14, 2026. Read the article below to know how to register, choice locking process, seat matrix, seat allotment, top colleges and documents required.
NEET PG 2026 Counselling: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, has revised the round 2 NEET PG counselling dates 2026. The registration started on November 7, 2026. The NEET PG 2026 counselling process will be conducted in the online mode on the official website, i.e. mcc.nic.in for the 50% AIQ seats. The result of the state quota seats counselling will be done by the respective state authorities. Round 2 seat allotment result will be released on November 16, 2026. Round 1 seat allotment result was released on October 24, 2026.
NEET PG admissions are done for above 6102 medical college and 649 hospitals across India. MCC conducts four rounds of the NEET PG counselling for the following seats in the country:
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26,168 MD
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13,649 MS
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922 PG Diploma
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1338 DNB CET
The counselling process includes registration, application fee payment, choice filling based on seat matrix, choice locking, document verification, etc. Read the article below to know the MCC NEET PG 2026 counselling process including dates, registration, choice locking, documents required, fees, etc.
ALSO READ| NEET PG Cutoff 2026: Check Radiology, General Medicine, and Surgery Opening and Closing Ranks
NEET PG 2026 Counselling Dates
Check the table below to know the complete NEET PG counselling schedule 2026:
|
Events
|
Dates (Round 1)
|
NEET PG Scorecard and Answer Key (OUT)
|
October 1, 2026
|
Verification of seat matrix
|
October 10, 2026 to October 12, 2026
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NEET PG 2026 counselling registration begin
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October 12, 2026
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Last date of registration
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October 21, 2026
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Choice filling and locking
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October 13, 2026 to October 22, 2026
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Provisional NEET PG 2026 seat allotment result
|
October 24, 2026
NEET PG 2026 Round-Wise Counselling Dates (Revised)
Check the table below to know the reised round wise NEET PG counselling dates 2026:
|
Events
|
Dates (Round 2)
|
Verification of seat matrix
|
November 6 to November 7
November 9, 2026
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NEET PG 2026 counselling registration begin
|
November 6, 2026
November 7, 2026
|
Last date of registration
|
November 11, 2026
November 14, 2026
|
Choice filling
|
November 7, 2026 to November 12, 2026
November 10, 2026 to November 15, 2026
|
Choice locking
|
November 14, 2026 to November 15, 2026
|
Provisional NEET PG 2026 seat allotment result
|
November 14, 2026
November 16, 2026
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Final result declaration
|
November 17, 2026
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Reporting of Round 2
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November 18, 2026 to November 24, 2026
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Verification of joined candidates by MCC
|
November 25, 2026
|
Round 3
|
Verification of seat matrix
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Novmeber 25, 2026 to November 26, 2026
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Counselling registration begin
|
Novmeber 26, 2026
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Last date of registration
|
December 1, 2026
|
Choice filling and locking
|
November 27, 2026, to December 2, 2026
|
Provisional NEET PG 2026 seat allotment result
|
December 4, 2026
|
Stray Round
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NEET PG 2026 counselling registration
|
December 16, 2026 to December 21, 2026
|Choice filling/locking
|December 16, 2026, to December 21, 2026
|Seat allotment result
|December 24, 2026
NEET PG 2026 Cut-Off
|
Category
|
Qualifying Percentile
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Cutoff Scores (Out of 720)
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General / EWS
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50th Percentile
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262
|
General PwBD
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45th Percentile
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244
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SC / ST / OBC (Including PwBD)
|
40th Percentile
|
226
NEET PG Counselling 2026 Registration
Candidates can check the step by step NEET PG counselling registration process 2026 below:
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Go to the official website of MCC, i.e. mcc.nic.in
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Click on the NEET PG 2026 Round 1 registration link
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Enter details required such as name, date of birth, NEET PG score, etc.
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Generate the login credentials and login again
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Complete the registration process with the required personal and academic details
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Pay the application fee online according to the category and upload the required documents and print the receipt
Category Wise NEET PG 2026 Counselling Registration Fee
The registration fee for counselling varies according to the category of the candidates. Check the table below to know the category-wise NEET PG 2026 counselling fee:
|
Category
|
Registration Fee
|
AIQ and Central Universities Unreserved Category
|
INR 1,000
|
SC/ST/OBC/PwD
|
INR 500
|
Deemed University
|
INR 5,000
NEET PG 2026 Choice Locking
Following are the steps to know how to fill and locking choices in NEET PG 2026:
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Go to the MCC website
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Login using the login details, i.e. NEET PG registration number and password
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Choose the preferred course and college based on NEET PG scores
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Fill the choices in the order of preference, most to least preferred
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Click on Save once filled
Candidates can take a printout of the form with filled choices for future reference.
Documents Required for NEET PG Counselling Process 2026
Candidates should carry original and photocopies of the documents. Following list of documents will be required for NEET PG counselling:
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NEET PG admit card 2026
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NEET PG 2026 scorecard
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Valid Photo ID proof such as Aadhar Card, Voter ID, Driving License, Passport or PAN Card
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Category Certificate, if applicable
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Birth proof
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MCC issued seat allotment letter
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MBBS Degree certificate and year-wise marksheets
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Certificate of internship
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PwD certificate, if applicable
Also Read: Top Medical College Accepting NEET PG scores 2026
Category-Wise NEET PG Qualifying Marks 2026
Check below to know the qualifying marks for NEET PG 2026 for different categories:
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General/EWS: 50th percentile, 262 marks
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General PwBD: 45th percentile, 244 marks
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SC/ST/OBC (Including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC): 40th percentile, 226 marks
Also Read:
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