What After NEET PG Result 2026? Expected Cutoff, Counselling, Admission Process
The National Board of Examinations will be announcing the NEET PG 2026 result by the end of September 2026. Candidates can check here the expected date, cutoff and counselling details.
NEET PG Result 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences conducted the NEET PG 2026 examination on August 30, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the exam now eagerly await the release of the NEET PG official answer key and the NEET PG Results.
NEET PG examination was conducted on Sunday, August 30, 2026, in a single shift from 9 AM to 12:30 PM. The exam was held for 2,73,096 registered candidates at 1111 centres across the country. The examination was completed for around 2,63,535 candidates.
With the exams now concluded, students are now awaiting the release of the NEET PG Result. According to the dates announced, the NEET PG Result will be announced on September 30, 2026. The link to check the NEET PG 206 result will be available on the official website natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in. The link to download the individual scorecards will also be released shortly after. Students must download their scorecards for further admission and counselling requirements.
NEET PG 2026 Result Date and Time
The NEET PG 2026 result will be declared on or before September 30, 2026. Before the results are announced, NBEMS will also issue the NEET PG 2026 official answer key. However, considering that the exams for centres in Rajasthan are scheduled for September 5, 2026, it is also likely that the result date may be pushed further. This, however, has not been confirmed. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website of NBEMS to check the latest updates regarding the NEET PG Results.
How to Check NEET PG Result 2026?
NBEMS will be releasing the NEET PG Result by September 30, 2026. Once released, students can login with their credentials to check their individual results.
Step 1: Visit the official website of NBEMS
Step 2: Click on the NEET PG 2026 result link
Step 3: Click on the link in PDF and login with the application number and password
Step 4: The individual marksheets will be displayed
Step 5: Download the provisional copy for reference
What After NEET PG 2026 Results?
NEET PG 2026 result is expected to be declared by September 30, 2026. Once the result is announced, candidates will be provided with the link to download the individual scorecards. To download the scorecards, candidates must visit the natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in official website and log in with their application number and password. The NEET PG 2026 scorecard is a mandatory document required for further admission procedures. Along with other required certificates and documents, students are required to submit their NEET PG 2026 scorecards for admissions.
NEET PG 2026 Expected Cutoff
Along with announcing the NEET PG Results, NBEMS will also release the cutoff for admissions. The cutoffs will be released for various categories. Admissions will be conducted based on the NEET PG Scores of candidates. Candidates applying for admissions during the counselling process must cross-check their category-wise cutoff before applying.
Check the previous year NEET PG Cutoff here
|
Category
|
Percentile
|
Marks
|
General / EWS
|
50th percentile
|
276 marks
|
General PH
|
45th percentile
|
255 marks
|
SC / ST / OBC / PwD
|
40th percentile
|
235 mark
When will the NEET PG 2026 Counselling Process Begin
Shortly after the NEET PG 2026 result is declared by September 30, 2026, the official notification announcing the online counselling process will be issued. To secure admissions to the 50% All India Quota Post-Graduate Medical and Dental seats, students are required to register for each counselling round and enter their choices based on the seat matrix. The seat matrix for each counselling round will be updated after the allotment process of the previous round. Once the counselling schedule is announced, the same will be available at mcc.nic.in.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.