Top Medical Colleges Accepting NEET PG Scores 2026: Category Wise Cutoff, Fees, Admission Process
NEET PG 2026 exam was conducted by NBEMS on August 30, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exam, can check the top colleges accepting NEET PG 2026 scores along with the expected cutoff, fees and admission process. Read below tro know more.
Key Points
- NEET PG 2026 exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 30, 2026.
- Over 800 medical colleges across India accept NEET PG 2026 scores for admissions.
- The admission process includes qualifying the exam, counselling, and document verification.
NEET PG 2026 scores are accepted by some of the best medical colleges in the country. Over 800 colleges accept NEET PG scores in India including CMC Vellore, Madras Medical College, King George’s Medical University, JIPMER Puducherry, etc.
It is important to choose the right college and specialization for postgraduate admissions. Students should keep in mind their preferences, fee structure of the college, courses offered, etc. before choosing NEET PG college. Read the article below to know the top medical colleges accepting NEET PG scores 2026 along with expected cutoff, fees and admission process.
Top Medical Colleges Accepting NEET PG Score 2026: Fees and Cutoff
The table below depicts the best colleges for medical admissions through NEET PG 2026 along with the expected cutoff and fees:
|Name of College
|Category
|Expected Opening Rank
|Expected Closing Rank
|PGIMER, Dr. RML Hospital / ABVIMS, New Delhi
|Open
|1 - 3
|15 - 19
|Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi
|Open
|31 - 37
|59 - 67
|Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, New Delhi
|Open
|27 - 33
|69 - 79
|Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi
|Open
|71 - 79
|81 - 89
|Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College, Mumbai
|Open
|59 - 69
|117 - 131
|Government Medical College & Hospital, Chandigarh
|Open
|99 - 115
|99 - 115
|Government Medical College, Thrissur
|Open
|105 - 121
|105 - 121
|Lokmanya Tilak Medical College, Mumbai
|Open
|43 - 51
|111 - 127
|Government Medical College, Kozhikode
|Open
|81 - 95
|121 - 137
|University College of Medical Sciences, Delhi
|Open
|153 - 169
|153 - 175
|B. J. Medical College, Ahmedabad
|Open
|17 - 21
|159 - 177
|Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU
|Open
|117 - 131
|169 - 183
|Government Medical College, Kottayam
|Open
|65 - 77
|187 - 209
|Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad
|Open
|69 - 81
|191 - 211
|Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute
|Open
|7 - 11
|215 - 241
|Madras Medical College, Chennai
|Open
|101 - 117
|271 - 301
|Sawai Man Singh Medical College, Jaipur
|Open
|125 - 143
|421 - 457
|PGIMS, Rohtak
|Open
|151 - 171
|481 - 519
|Government Medical College, Patiala
|Open
|11 - 17
|611 - 671
|Andhra Medical College
|Open
|127 - 145
|621 - 679
Also Read: Is 600 a good score in NEET PG 2026?
NEET PG 2026 Admission Process
The NEET PG admission process 2026 includes qualifying the entrance exam, participating in the counselling process and paying the application fee. NEET PG 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on August 30, 2026. Check the admission process for NEET PG below:
- Appear for NEET PG exam 2026 and qualify: Candidates have to take the NEET PG 2026 exam on the scheduled date. The exam will be held in the computer based test format across various exam centres in the country. Candidates have to match the NEET PG cutoff to apply for admission.
- Register for the counselling process and fill choices depending on the preference. Candidates can select their preferred colleges during the choice filling and locking window and pay the registration fee.
- Seat Allotment: Candidates will be allotted seats based on their choice filled during the registration process and the marks obtained in NEET PG 2026 exam.
- Document Verification: If the candidate has been offered a seat, they will have to report to the allotted college with the original documents for the document verification process. Final admission will be done after paying the admission fee at the college.
Also Read:
NEET PG 2025 Cutoff (Previous Year)
Check the table below to know the NEET PG cutoff 2025:
|Allotted Institute
|Category
|Opening Rank
|Closing Rank
|PGIMER, Dr. RML Hospital / ABVIMS, New Delhi
|Open
|1
|15
|Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi
|Open
|34
|62
|Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, New Delhi
|Open
|30
|74
|Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi
|Open
|75
|83
|Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College, Mumbai
|Open
|66
|93
|Government Medical College & Hospital, Chandigarh
|Open
|107
|107
|Government Medical College, Thrissur
|Open
|114
|114
|Lokmanya Tilak Medical College, Mumbai
|Open
|47
|119
|Government Medical College, Kozhikode
|Open
|88
|129
|University College of Medical Sciences, Delhi
|Open
|164
|164
|B. J. Medical College, Ahmedabad
|Open
|19
|167
|Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University
|Open
|124
|176
|Government Medical College, Kottayam
|Open
|71
|200
|Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad
|Open
|76
|202
|Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute
|Open
|8
|228
|Madras Medical College, Chennai
|Open
|109
|286
|Sawai Man Singh Medical College, Jaipur
|Open
|134
|439
|PGIMS, Rohtak
|Open
|161
|498
|Government Medical College, Patiala
|Open
|13
|641
|Andhra Medical College
|Open
|136
|650
Enter your Blink text here...
Chief Sub Editor
Saumya is an education journalist. with over 9 years of editorial experience. Saumya is the Chief Sub Editor at Jagran Josh. She has spent more than 6 years in creating research, student-friendly, and SEO-optimized educational content. She has the ability to transform complex information into easy-to-understand language.In her previous role at Shiksha, she created content for several management entrance exams, including CAT, XAT, and CUET. Besides this, she enjoys makeup artistry and cooking in her spare time.