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Top Medical Colleges Accepting NEET PG Scores 2026: Category Wise Cutoff, Fees, Admission Process

By Saumya Jain
Last Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 13:38 IST

NEET PG 2026 exam was conducted by NBEMS on August 30, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exam, can check the top colleges accepting NEET PG 2026 scores along with the expected cutoff, fees and admission process. Read below tro know more. 

Top Medical Colleges Accepting NEET PG Scores 2026
Top Medical Colleges Accepting NEET PG Scores 2026

Key Points

  • NEET PG 2026 exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 30, 2026.
  • Over 800 medical colleges across India accept NEET PG 2026 scores for admissions.
  • The admission process includes qualifying the exam, counselling, and document verification.

NEET PG 2026 scores are accepted by some of the best medical colleges in the country. Over 800 colleges accept NEET PG scores in India including CMC Vellore, Madras Medical College, King George’s Medical University, JIPMER Puducherry, etc.

It is important to choose the right college and specialization for postgraduate admissions. Students should keep in mind their preferences, fee structure of the college, courses offered, etc. before choosing NEET PG college. Read the article below to know the top medical colleges accepting NEET PG scores 2026 along with expected cutoff, fees and admission process.

Top Medical Colleges Accepting NEET PG Score 2026: Fees and Cutoff

The table below depicts the best colleges for medical admissions through NEET PG 2026 along with the expected cutoff and fees:

Name of College Category Expected Opening Rank Expected Closing Rank
PGIMER, Dr. RML Hospital / ABVIMS, New Delhi Open 1 - 3 15 - 19
Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi Open 31 - 37 59 - 67
Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, New Delhi Open 27 - 33 69 - 79
Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi Open 71 - 79 81 - 89
Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College, Mumbai Open 59 - 69 117 - 131
Government Medical College & Hospital, Chandigarh Open 99 - 115 99 - 115
Government Medical College, Thrissur Open 105 - 121 105 - 121
Lokmanya Tilak Medical College, Mumbai Open 43 - 51 111 - 127
Government Medical College, Kozhikode Open 81 - 95 121 - 137
University College of Medical Sciences, Delhi Open 153 - 169 153 - 175
B. J. Medical College, Ahmedabad Open 17 - 21 159 - 177
Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU Open 117 - 131 169 - 183
Government Medical College, Kottayam Open 65 - 77 187 - 209
Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad Open 69 - 81 191 - 211
Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute Open 7 - 11 215 - 241
Madras Medical College, Chennai Open 101 - 117 271 - 301
Sawai Man Singh Medical College, Jaipur Open 125 - 143 421 - 457
PGIMS, Rohtak Open 151 - 171 481 - 519
Government Medical College, Patiala Open 11 - 17 611 - 671
Andhra Medical College Open 127 - 145 621 - 679

Also Read: Is 600 a good score in NEET PG 2026?

NEET PG 2026 Admission Process

The NEET PG admission process 2026 includes qualifying the entrance exam, participating in the counselling process and paying the application fee. NEET PG 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on August 30, 2026. Check the admission process for NEET PG below:

  • Appear for NEET PG exam 2026 and qualify: Candidates have to take the NEET PG 2026 exam on the scheduled date. The exam will be held in the computer based test format across various exam centres in the country. Candidates have to match the NEET PG cutoff to apply for admission.
  • Register for the counselling process and fill choices depending on the preference. Candidates can select their preferred colleges during the choice filling and locking window and pay the registration fee.
  • Seat Allotment: Candidates will be allotted seats based on their choice filled during the registration process and the marks obtained in NEET PG 2026 exam.
  • Document Verification: If the candidate has been offered a seat, they will have to report to the allotted college with the original documents for the document verification process. Final admission will be done after paying the admission fee at the college.

Also Read:

NEET PG 2025 Cutoff (Previous Year)

Check the table below to know the NEET PG cutoff 2025:

Allotted Institute Category Opening Rank Closing Rank
PGIMER, Dr. RML Hospital / ABVIMS, New Delhi Open 1 15
Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi Open 34 62
Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, New Delhi Open 30 74
Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi Open 75 83
Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College, Mumbai Open 66 93
Government Medical College & Hospital, Chandigarh Open 107 107
Government Medical College, Thrissur Open 114 114
Lokmanya Tilak Medical College, Mumbai Open 47 119
Government Medical College, Kozhikode Open 88 129
University College of Medical Sciences, Delhi Open 164 164
B. J. Medical College, Ahmedabad Open 19 167
Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University Open 124 176
Government Medical College, Kottayam Open 71 200
Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad Open 76 202
Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute Open 8 228
Madras Medical College, Chennai Open 109 286
Sawai Man Singh Medical College, Jaipur Open 134 439
PGIMS, Rohtak Open 161 498
Government Medical College, Patiala Open 13 641
Andhra Medical College Open 136 650

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Saumya Jain
Saumya Jain

Chief Sub Editor

Saumya is an education journalist. with over 9 years of editorial experience. Saumya is the Chief Sub Editor at Jagran Josh. She has spent more than 6 years in creating research, student-friendly, and SEO-optimized educational content. She has the ability to transform complex information into easy-to-understand language.In her previous role at Shiksha, she created content for several management entrance exams, including CAT, XAT, and CUET. Besides this, she enjoys makeup artistry and cooking in her spare time.

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First Published: Aug 31, 2026, 13:38 IST

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