Top Medical Colleges Accepting NEET PG Scores 2026: Category Wise Cutoff, Fees, Admission Process

NEET PG 2026 scores are accepted by some of the best medical colleges in the country. Over 800 colleges accept NEET PG scores in India including CMC Vellore, Madras Medical College, King George’s Medical University, JIPMER Puducherry, etc.

It is important to choose the right college and specialization for postgraduate admissions. Students should keep in mind their preferences, fee structure of the college, courses offered, etc. before choosing NEET PG college. Read the article below to know the top medical colleges accepting NEET PG scores 2026 along with expected cutoff, fees and admission process.

Top Medical Colleges Accepting NEET PG Score 2026: Fees and Cutoff

The table below depicts the best colleges for medical admissions through NEET PG 2026 along with the expected cutoff and fees: