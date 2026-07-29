CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus

Is 600 A Good Score In NEET PG?

By Siddhi Sharma
Last Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 12:38 IST

NEET PG 2026: Scoring 600 in NEET PG secures an All India Rank between 1,500 and 4,000 (top 98th–99th percentile), granting entry to premier government medical colleges for MD/MS specialties like Medicine, Surgery, Paediatrics, and OBG without heavy tuition fees. The provided guide outlines top accepting colleges, key 2026 exam dates, counseling steps, score-rank correlations, and options below 600 marks.

Is 600 A Good Score In NEET PG?
Is 600 A Good Score In NEET PG?

NEET PG 2026: Scoring 600 marks in NEET PG is an extremely good feat as one gets into the top 98th to 99th percentile in the country. One who scores 600 marks is a clinical expert and would get an All India Rank (AIR) anywhere from 1,500-4,000, which depends upon the difficulty level of the NEET PG exam of the year and individual performance in the paper. Scoring above this rank makes admission easy as it provides entry to the best government medical colleges in the country through All India Quota and State Quota.

Candidates in this category will have a very high probability of securing themselves highly sought after specializations like MD General Medicine, MS General Surgery, MD Paediatrics and MS Obstetrics & Gynaecology. Although specializations which are extremely difficult to secure in top central institutes like MD Radio-diagnosis or MD Dermatology will have very strong closing ranks in Round 1, candidates who score 600 marks in these specializations in state quota counseling or even later rounds of counseling or even top DNB specializations will have an excellent rank in these specializations. Candidates belonging to any reserved category (OBC, EWS, SC and ST) will easily get into the best specializations scoring 600 marks. Along with widening the field of specializations for the candidate, scoring a 600 mark also relieves the financial strain of expensive private medical tuition fees.

NEET PG: Top Colleges Accepting 600

Below mentioned are the Top Colleges Accepting 600 for NEET PG:

Rank

Institute Name

Location

Category / Ownership

Feasible MD/MS/DNB Specializations at ~600 Marks

1

Grant Medical College & Sir JJ Group of Hospitals

Mumbai, Maharashtra

Government

General Surgery, Orthopaedics, OBG, Anaesthesia, Ophthalmology

2

Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI)

Bengaluru, Karnataka

Government

General Surgery, Paediatrics, ENT, Ophthalmology, Psychiatry

3

Government Medical College (GMC)

Kozhikode, Kerala

Government

General Surgery, Paediatrics, OBG, Anaesthesia, Orthopaedics

4

Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College

Jaipur, Rajasthan

Government

General Surgery, Orthopaedics, ENT, Anaesthesia, Pathology

5

Madras Medical College (MMC)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Government

General Surgery, Paediatrics, Anaesthesia, Psychiatry, ENT

6

Government Medical College (GMC)

Nagpur, Maharashtra

Government

General Medicine (State Quota), General Surgery, Orthopaedics, OBG

7

Pt. B.D. Sharma PGIMS

Rohtak, Haryana

Government

General Surgery, Paediatrics, OBG, Orthopaedics, Anaesthesia

8

Institute of Post-Graduate Medical Education and Research (IPGMER)

Kolkata, West Bengal

Government

General Surgery, Orthopaedics, OBG, Anaesthesia, Psychiatry

9

Christian Medical College (CMC)

Vellore, Tamil Nadu

Private / Trust

MD/MS/DNB across Clinical Specialties (Subject to institutional quotas)

10

Kasturba Medical College (KMC)

Manipal, Karnataka

Private / Deemed

All Major MD/MS Clinical & Non-Clinical Specializations

NEET PG 2026: Important Dates

NEET PG 2026 will be held by National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). The official and expected dates for NEET PG 2026 are as follows:

Event

Date 

Status

Release of Information Bulletin

July 1, 2026 (4:00 PM)

Released at natboard.edu.in

Online Application Window

July 1, 2026 – July 21, 2026 (11:55 PM)

Closed

Application Edit / Correction Window

Late July 2026

Online via Candidate Portal

Test City Intimation Release

August 11, 2026

Sent via portal/SMS

Admit Card Release Date

August 27, 2026

Downloadable on NBEMS portal

NEET PG 2026 Exam Date

August 30, 2026 (Sunday)

Single-shift Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Declaration of Results

By September 30, 2026

Published in PDF scorecard format

Internship Completion Cutoff

September 30, 2026

Mandatory for candidate eligibility

MCC Counseling Round 1 Start

October 2026 (Expected)

Conducted by MCC at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG 2026 Counselling process

MCC and State Authorities conduct four main rounds to fill seats:

Counselling Round

Key Rules & Actions

Exit / Upgradation Policy

Round 1

Fresh registration and choice filling open to all eligible candidates.

Free Exit: Candidates can opt out without forfeiting their security deposit. Upgradation to Round 2 allowed if joined.

Round 2

Fresh registration for un-registered candidates or those who didn't get a seat.

No Free Exit: If a seat is allotted and you fail to join, the security deposit is forfeited.

Round 3

Open for remaining vacant seats; choice submission required.

Strict Penalty: Candidates allotted a seat must join. Non-joining leads to deposit forfeiture and disqualification from further rounds.

Stray Vacancy Round

Conducted online to fill leftover seats.

No choice alteration; candidates allotted a seat must join, or face debarment from NEET PG counselling for 1 year.

NEET PG 2026: Colleges Accepting Below 600 Scores 

NEET PG result less than 600 (which generally falls between 400 and 595 marks) provides an estimate of AIR anywhere between 3,500 to more than 50,000 based on the exact score achieved. The candidates achieving scores in this category get a whole lot of options available to them such as non-clinical or mid-clinical specialities in leading government medical colleges, clinical MD/MS specialities in peripheral government or state quota colleges, DNB courses, and even in private medical colleges.

Score Range

Approx. AIR Range

Top Colleges Accepting Scores

Feasible Branches & Admission Quotas

550 – 595 Marks

3,500 – 10,000

• AIIMS Raipur / Rishikesh


• SMS Medical College, Jaipur


• B.J. Medical College, Ahmedabad


• GMC Kozhikode / Thiruvananthapuram


• Government Medical College, Nagpur

• Clinical (AIQ / State Quota): MS General Surgery, MS Orthopaedics, MD Paediatrics, MS OBG, MD Anaesthesiology.


• Top Metro DNB Hospitals: DNB General Medicine, DNB Radio-Diagnosis.

500 – 549 Marks

10,000 – 22,000

• GMC Patiala / Amritsar


• IGMC Shimla


• Sardar Patel Medical College, Bikaner


• Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh


• KMC Manipal / Mangalore (Private/Deemed)

• Clinical (AIQ / State Quota): MD Ophthalmology, MD ENT, MD Psychiatry, MD Anaesthesiology.


• Clinical (DNB / State Quota): MS General Surgery, MS Orthopaedics.

450 – 499 Marks

22,000 – 38,000

• GMC Rajnandgaon / Nalgonda


• Agartala Government Medical College


• Hamdard Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMSR), Delhi


• Christian Medical College (CMC), Ludhiana

• Broad Clinical / Allied (State Quota / Category): MD Pathology, MD Community Medicine, MD Anaesthesia.


• Private / Deemed Colleges: All major clinical branches (General Medicine, Paediatrics, Surgery).

400 – 449 Marks

38,000 – 55,000

• State Government Medical Colleges (via Non-Clinical AIQ or SC/ST Seats)


• JSS Medical College, Mysore


• MS Ramaiah Medical College, Bengaluru


• MGM Medical College, Navi Mumbai

• Government Colleges: Pre-clinical & Para-clinical branches (Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry, Pharmacology, Microbiology).


• Private / Deemed Universities: MD General Medicine, MS Orthopaedics, MD Paediatrics (Management Quota).

NEET PG 2026: Marks vs Ranks 

The NEET PG 2026 Marks Vs. Rank will help candidates estimate their probable AIR depending upon the marks they will obtain in the entrance test. As the NEET PG paper tends to have marks close together for many candidates, even a difference of 5-10 marks makes a huge difference in your rank.

Score Range (Out of 800)

Expected AIR Range

Percentile Band

Feasible Seats & Branch Options

700+

1 – 50

99.98+

Top Central Institutes (MAMC, VMMC, KEM, PGIMER) — Any clinical branch including MD Radio-Diagnosis, MD Dermatology.

650 – 699

51 – 1,000

99.50 – 99.97

Top Government Colleges — MD General Medicine, MS Surgery, MD Paediatrics, MD Radiology (State Quota).

600 – 649

1,001 – 5,500

98.00 – 99.49

Reputed State Government Colleges — MD Medicine, MS Surgery, MS OBG, MS Orthopaedics, top metro DNB seats.

550 – 599

5,501 – 15,000

95.00 – 97.99

State Govt & DNB Hospitals — MS Orthopaedics, MD Anaesthesia, MS ENT, MD Ophthalmology, MD Psychiatry.

500 – 549

15,001 – 32,000

90.00 – 94.99

Peripheral Govt & Private Colleges — MD Pathology, MD Anaesthesia (State Quota), DNB clinical branches.

450 – 499

32,001 – 55,000

82.00 – 89.99

Private / Deemed Universities — Clinical branches (Management Quota) or Non-Clinical branches in GMCs.

Below 450

55,000+

Below 82.00

Deemed / Private Management Quota or Non-Clinical (Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry).

Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Executive - Editorial

Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.

... Read More
First Published: Jul 29, 2026, 12:38 IST

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News