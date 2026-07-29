Is 600 A Good Score In NEET PG?

NEET PG 2026: Scoring 600 marks in NEET PG is an extremely good feat as one gets into the top 98th to 99th percentile in the country. One who scores 600 marks is a clinical expert and would get an All India Rank (AIR) anywhere from 1,500-4,000, which depends upon the difficulty level of the NEET PG exam of the year and individual performance in the paper. Scoring above this rank makes admission easy as it provides entry to the best government medical colleges in the country through All India Quota and State Quota.

Candidates in this category will have a very high probability of securing themselves highly sought after specializations like MD General Medicine, MS General Surgery, MD Paediatrics and MS Obstetrics & Gynaecology. Although specializations which are extremely difficult to secure in top central institutes like MD Radio-diagnosis or MD Dermatology will have very strong closing ranks in Round 1, candidates who score 600 marks in these specializations in state quota counseling or even later rounds of counseling or even top DNB specializations will have an excellent rank in these specializations. Candidates belonging to any reserved category (OBC, EWS, SC and ST) will easily get into the best specializations scoring 600 marks. Along with widening the field of specializations for the candidate, scoring a 600 mark also relieves the financial strain of expensive private medical tuition fees.