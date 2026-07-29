Is 600 A Good Score In NEET PG?
NEET PG 2026: Scoring 600 in NEET PG secures an All India Rank between 1,500 and 4,000 (top 98th–99th percentile), granting entry to premier government medical colleges for MD/MS specialties like Medicine, Surgery, Paediatrics, and OBG without heavy tuition fees. The provided guide outlines top accepting colleges, key 2026 exam dates, counseling steps, score-rank correlations, and options below 600 marks.
NEET PG 2026: Scoring 600 marks in NEET PG is an extremely good feat as one gets into the top 98th to 99th percentile in the country. One who scores 600 marks is a clinical expert and would get an All India Rank (AIR) anywhere from 1,500-4,000, which depends upon the difficulty level of the NEET PG exam of the year and individual performance in the paper. Scoring above this rank makes admission easy as it provides entry to the best government medical colleges in the country through All India Quota and State Quota.
Candidates in this category will have a very high probability of securing themselves highly sought after specializations like MD General Medicine, MS General Surgery, MD Paediatrics and MS Obstetrics & Gynaecology. Although specializations which are extremely difficult to secure in top central institutes like MD Radio-diagnosis or MD Dermatology will have very strong closing ranks in Round 1, candidates who score 600 marks in these specializations in state quota counseling or even later rounds of counseling or even top DNB specializations will have an excellent rank in these specializations. Candidates belonging to any reserved category (OBC, EWS, SC and ST) will easily get into the best specializations scoring 600 marks. Along with widening the field of specializations for the candidate, scoring a 600 mark also relieves the financial strain of expensive private medical tuition fees.
NEET PG: Top Colleges Accepting 600
Below mentioned are the Top Colleges Accepting 600 for NEET PG:
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Rank
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Institute Name
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Location
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Category / Ownership
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Feasible MD/MS/DNB Specializations at ~600 Marks
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1
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Mumbai, Maharashtra
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Government
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General Surgery, Orthopaedics, OBG, Anaesthesia, Ophthalmology
|
2
|
Bengaluru, Karnataka
|
Government
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General Surgery, Paediatrics, ENT, Ophthalmology, Psychiatry
|
3
|
Kozhikode, Kerala
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Government
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General Surgery, Paediatrics, OBG, Anaesthesia, Orthopaedics
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4
|
Jaipur, Rajasthan
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Government
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General Surgery, Orthopaedics, ENT, Anaesthesia, Pathology
|
5
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Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|
Government
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General Surgery, Paediatrics, Anaesthesia, Psychiatry, ENT
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6
|
Nagpur, Maharashtra
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Government
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General Medicine (State Quota), General Surgery, Orthopaedics, OBG
|
7
|
Pt. B.D. Sharma PGIMS
|
Rohtak, Haryana
|
Government
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General Surgery, Paediatrics, OBG, Orthopaedics, Anaesthesia
|
8
|
Institute of Post-Graduate Medical Education and Research (IPGMER)
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Kolkata, West Bengal
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Government
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General Surgery, Orthopaedics, OBG, Anaesthesia, Psychiatry
|
9
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Vellore, Tamil Nadu
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Private / Trust
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MD/MS/DNB across Clinical Specialties (Subject to institutional quotas)
|
10
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Manipal, Karnataka
|
Private / Deemed
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All Major MD/MS Clinical & Non-Clinical Specializations
NEET PG 2026: Important Dates
NEET PG 2026 will be held by National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). The official and expected dates for NEET PG 2026 are as follows:
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Event
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Date
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Status
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Release of Information Bulletin
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July 1, 2026 (4:00 PM)
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Released at natboard.edu.in
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Online Application Window
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July 1, 2026 – July 21, 2026 (11:55 PM)
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Closed
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Application Edit / Correction Window
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Late July 2026
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Online via Candidate Portal
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Test City Intimation Release
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August 11, 2026
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Sent via portal/SMS
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Admit Card Release Date
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August 27, 2026
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Downloadable on NBEMS portal
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NEET PG 2026 Exam Date
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August 30, 2026 (Sunday)
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Single-shift Computer-Based Test (CBT)
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Declaration of Results
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By September 30, 2026
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Published in PDF scorecard format
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Internship Completion Cutoff
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September 30, 2026
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Mandatory for candidate eligibility
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MCC Counseling Round 1 Start
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October 2026 (Expected)
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Conducted by MCC at mcc.nic.in
NEET PG 2026 Counselling process
MCC and State Authorities conduct four main rounds to fill seats:
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Counselling Round
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Key Rules & Actions
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Exit / Upgradation Policy
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Round 1
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Fresh registration and choice filling open to all eligible candidates.
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Free Exit: Candidates can opt out without forfeiting their security deposit. Upgradation to Round 2 allowed if joined.
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Round 2
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Fresh registration for un-registered candidates or those who didn't get a seat.
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No Free Exit: If a seat is allotted and you fail to join, the security deposit is forfeited.
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Round 3
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Open for remaining vacant seats; choice submission required.
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Strict Penalty: Candidates allotted a seat must join. Non-joining leads to deposit forfeiture and disqualification from further rounds.
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Stray Vacancy Round
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Conducted online to fill leftover seats.
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No choice alteration; candidates allotted a seat must join, or face debarment from NEET PG counselling for 1 year.
NEET PG 2026: Colleges Accepting Below 600 Scores
NEET PG result less than 600 (which generally falls between 400 and 595 marks) provides an estimate of AIR anywhere between 3,500 to more than 50,000 based on the exact score achieved. The candidates achieving scores in this category get a whole lot of options available to them such as non-clinical or mid-clinical specialities in leading government medical colleges, clinical MD/MS specialities in peripheral government or state quota colleges, DNB courses, and even in private medical colleges.
|
Score Range
|
Approx. AIR Range
|
Top Colleges Accepting Scores
|
Feasible Branches & Admission Quotas
|
550 – 595 Marks
|
3,500 – 10,000
|
• AIIMS Raipur / Rishikesh
• SMS Medical College, Jaipur
• B.J. Medical College, Ahmedabad
• GMC Kozhikode / Thiruvananthapuram
• Government Medical College, Nagpur
|
• Clinical (AIQ / State Quota): MS General Surgery, MS Orthopaedics, MD Paediatrics, MS OBG, MD Anaesthesiology.
• Top Metro DNB Hospitals: DNB General Medicine, DNB Radio-Diagnosis.
|
500 – 549 Marks
|
10,000 – 22,000
|
• GMC Patiala / Amritsar
• IGMC Shimla
• Sardar Patel Medical College, Bikaner
• Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh
• KMC Manipal / Mangalore (Private/Deemed)
|
• Clinical (AIQ / State Quota): MD Ophthalmology, MD ENT, MD Psychiatry, MD Anaesthesiology.
• Clinical (DNB / State Quota): MS General Surgery, MS Orthopaedics.
|
450 – 499 Marks
|
22,000 – 38,000
|
• GMC Rajnandgaon / Nalgonda
• Agartala Government Medical College
• Hamdard Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMSR), Delhi
• Christian Medical College (CMC), Ludhiana
|
• Broad Clinical / Allied (State Quota / Category): MD Pathology, MD Community Medicine, MD Anaesthesia.
• Private / Deemed Colleges: All major clinical branches (General Medicine, Paediatrics, Surgery).
|
400 – 449 Marks
|
38,000 – 55,000
|
• State Government Medical Colleges (via Non-Clinical AIQ or SC/ST Seats)
• JSS Medical College, Mysore
• MS Ramaiah Medical College, Bengaluru
• MGM Medical College, Navi Mumbai
|
• Government Colleges: Pre-clinical & Para-clinical branches (Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry, Pharmacology, Microbiology).
• Private / Deemed Universities: MD General Medicine, MS Orthopaedics, MD Paediatrics (Management Quota).
NEET PG 2026: Marks vs Ranks
The NEET PG 2026 Marks Vs. Rank will help candidates estimate their probable AIR depending upon the marks they will obtain in the entrance test. As the NEET PG paper tends to have marks close together for many candidates, even a difference of 5-10 marks makes a huge difference in your rank.
|
Score Range (Out of 800)
|
Expected AIR Range
|
Percentile Band
|
Feasible Seats & Branch Options
|
700+
|
1 – 50
|
99.98+
|
Top Central Institutes (MAMC, VMMC, KEM, PGIMER) — Any clinical branch including MD Radio-Diagnosis, MD Dermatology.
|
650 – 699
|
51 – 1,000
|
99.50 – 99.97
|
Top Government Colleges — MD General Medicine, MS Surgery, MD Paediatrics, MD Radiology (State Quota).
|
600 – 649
|
1,001 – 5,500
|
98.00 – 99.49
|
Reputed State Government Colleges — MD Medicine, MS Surgery, MS OBG, MS Orthopaedics, top metro DNB seats.
|
550 – 599
|
5,501 – 15,000
|
95.00 – 97.99
|
State Govt & DNB Hospitals — MS Orthopaedics, MD Anaesthesia, MS ENT, MD Ophthalmology, MD Psychiatry.
|
500 – 549
|
15,001 – 32,000
|
90.00 – 94.99
|
Peripheral Govt & Private Colleges — MD Pathology, MD Anaesthesia (State Quota), DNB clinical branches.
|
450 – 499
|
32,001 – 55,000
|
82.00 – 89.99
|
Private / Deemed Universities — Clinical branches (Management Quota) or Non-Clinical branches in GMCs.
|
Below 450
|
55,000+
|
Below 82.00
|
Deemed / Private Management Quota or Non-Clinical (Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry).
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.