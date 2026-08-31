NEET PG 2026 Good Score vs Safe Score: Check Marks Needed For A Good Rank
NEET PG 2026 has been conducted on August 30 for more than 2.65 lakh candidates. Students can now assess their marks and rank for admission into their respective preferred colleges. Check what can be considered a good score and a safe score in NEET PG 2026 for securing a competitive rank for MD/MD programmes.
NEET PG 2026 has been conducted, and candidates are now trying to estimate their probable scores and ranks. The examination was held on August 30, 2026, in a single shift. More than 2.65 lakh candidates likely appeared for the postgraduate medical entrance examination. Initial student reactions and exam analyses have described the paper as moderate to difficult.
How many marks are good in NEET PG 2026, and what score can be considered safe for admission?
For the revised 2026 pattern, NEET PG carries 180 questions and 720 marks, with four marks awarded for every correct answer and one mark deducted for an incorrect answer.
Based on previous-year marks-vs-rank trends and current expected estimates, a score of 550+ can broadly be considered a good score, while 600+ puts a candidate in a much stronger position for competitive MD/MS seats. Candidates targeting highly sought-after clinical branches or top government medical colleges should aim considerably higher.
NEET PG 2026 Good Score vs Safe Score
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NEET PG 2026 Score
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Broad Assessment
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What It May Mean
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650+
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Excellent
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Very competitive for top ranks and sought-after branches
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600–649
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Very Good
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Strong position for many government MD/MS seats
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550–599
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Good
|
Competitive score; options depend on rank, category and speciality
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500–549
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Decent
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Can offer several options, particularly depending on category and counselling
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450–499
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Average
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Seat possibilities depend significantly on category, speciality and college
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400–449
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Moderate
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More options may open in later counselling rounds and less competitive branches
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350–399
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Low to Moderate
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Admission possibilities depend heavily on category and seat availability
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Below 350
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Low
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Qualifying alone may not translate into a desirable MD/MS seat
How Much Marks Are Safe for NEET PG 2026?
For candidates looking for a practical target, 600+ marks can be treated as a strong or relatively safe target, particularly for candidates aiming for competitive government seats. Some current estimates put 590+ in the range of a few thousand ranks, although the actual 2026 rank could differ because of paper difficulty and candidate performance.
A score of 550+ can also be considered good, but whether it is “safe” depends on the branch and college being targeted.
For example, a candidate targeting highly competitive branches such as Radiodiagnosis, Dermatology or General Medicine at top government colleges will generally need a much stronger rank than someone willing to consider broader speciality or college options.
NEET PG 2026 Score vs Expected Rank
Current estimates based on previous trends suggest the following broad relationship between marks and rank:
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Marks
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Expected Rank Range
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650+
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Under 1,000
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600–649
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Around 1,500–3,000
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590–599
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Around 2,500–4,000
|
580–589
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Around 4,000–6,000
|
560–579
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Around 6,000–11,500
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540–559
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Around 11,500–19,000
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520–539
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Around 19,000–30,000
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500–519
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Around 30,000–43,000
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480–499
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Around 43,000–60,000
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450–479
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Around 60,000–93,000
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400–449
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Around 93,000–1.65 lakh
ALSO READ | When Will NBEMS Release NEET PG 2026 Answer Key? Check Expected Date And Timing
What Score Should You Target for Top Branches?
Candidates aiming for highly competitive clinical specialities should focus on rank rather than simply qualifying the examination.
A 600+ score would generally put a candidate in a considerably stronger position, while 650+ would be an excellent target for those aiming for very high ranks and top government institutions.
However, branch-wise cutoffs vary every year. The final admission cutoff also depends on the number of seats, category, choice filling and counselling round.
NEET PG 2026 Qualifying Cutoff
The qualifying cutoff is different from the score needed to secure a good MD/MS seat.
The qualifying percentile is generally:
- General/EWS: 50th percentile
- General PwBD: 45th percentile
- SC/ST/OBC: 40th percentile
The marks corresponding to these percentiles are not fixed beforehand because they depend on the examination’s overall score distribution and the official cutoff process. Current estimates based on previous trends place the qualifying score substantially below the score generally required for a competitive postgraduate seat. Therefore, candidates should not consider the qualifying cutoff as a “safe score” for admission.
NEET PG 2026 Result and Answer Key
The NEET PG 2026 examination was conducted on August 30. NBEMS is expected to release the answer key soon, while the result is likely to be announced by September 15, 2026, according to current reports.
Candidates should therefore use unofficial answer keys and memory-based solutions only to get an approximate score. The final score and rank will be known only after NBEMS declares the result.
For NEET PG 2026, 550+ can broadly be considered a good score, while 600+ is a stronger and safer target for candidates seeking competitive MD/MS seats. Those targeting top government colleges and highly preferred clinical branches should aim for 650+.
However, there is no universal safe score. Your AIR, category, speciality preference, college choice and counselling round will ultimately determine your admission chances.
Students must note that these are estimates and should not be treated as the official NEET PG 2026 marks-vs-rank list. The actual rank can vary considerably depending on the difficulty of the paper and overall candidate performance. Previous-year data shows that even a small difference in marks can result in a significant change in rank.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.