When Will NBEMS Release NEET PG 2026 Answer Key? Check Expected Date And Timing

NEET PG Exam: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) conducted the NEET PG 2026 examination on August 30 in a single shift. However, 2,445 students from the Sikarpura centre will have to reappear for the examination on September 5 at 3 pm, as the examination could not be conducted due to power outage. Last year, the board released the final answer key following a Supreme Court directive, along with the scorecard. The NEET PG 2025 result was announced a few days before the answer key and scorecard. There was no provisional answer key in 2025, as it was the first year NBEMS released an answer key. The board also provided the normalisation formula used for calculating candidates’ scores.

NEET PG 2026 Answer Key Release Date, Timing

In 2025, the NEET PG result was declared 16 days after the examination, while the answer key and scorecards were released 26 days after the exam. Based on last year’s timeline, candidates can expect the NEET PG 2026 result to be announced on September 15, with the scorecard and answer key likely to be released around September 25, 2026. Once released, candidates will be able to download the NEET PG 2026 answer key and response sheets through the official website, natboard.edu.in.