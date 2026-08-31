When Will NBEMS Release NEET PG 2026 Answer Key? Check Expected Date And Timing
The NBEMS is expected to release the NEET PG 2026 answer key soon, while the result is likely to be announced by September 15, 2026. The board began releasing answer keys only last year after a Supreme Court directive aimed at bringing greater transparency to the evaluation process.
NEET PG Exam: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) conducted the NEET PG 2026 examination on August 30 in a single shift. However, 2,445 students from the Sikarpura centre will have to reappear for the examination on September 5 at 3 pm, as the examination could not be conducted due to power outage. Last year, the board released the final answer key following a Supreme Court directive, along with the scorecard. The NEET PG 2025 result was announced a few days before the answer key and scorecard. There was no provisional answer key in 2025, as it was the first year NBEMS released an answer key. The board also provided the normalisation formula used for calculating candidates’ scores.
NEET PG 2026 Answer Key Release Date, Timing
In 2025, the NEET PG result was declared 16 days after the examination, while the answer key and scorecards were released 26 days after the exam. Based on last year’s timeline, candidates can expect the NEET PG 2026 result to be announced on September 15, with the scorecard and answer key likely to be released around September 25, 2026. Once released, candidates will be able to download the NEET PG 2026 answer key and response sheets through the official website, natboard.edu.in.
NEET PG 2026 Cut-Off: AIR 1, Category-Wise
According to experts, the All India Rank (AIR) 1 candidate is likely to score more than 640 marks out of 720 in NEET PG 2026. Experts also suggested that most high-scoring candidates may have answered around 120 to 130 questions correctly. Check the category-wise cut-off below:
- General/EWS: 50th percentile (approximately 137+ marks out of 720)
- General PwBD: 45th percentile (approximately 121–136 marks)
- SC/ST/OBC: 40th percentile (approximately 105–125 marks)
NEET PG 2026 Marking Scheme
The NEET PG 2026 examination comprised 180 questions. The marking scheme is as follows:
- 4 marks for every correct answer
- 1 mark deducted for every incorrect answer
- No marks for unanswered questions
NEET PG 2026 Paper Analysis
Experts and students have described the NEET PG 2026 question paper as being of moderate difficulty. According to experts, the paper included a greater focus on image interpretation, investigations, treatment and clinical decision-making. Meenu, a NEET PG candidate, said that “rote-learning would not have helped”, suggesting that candidates needed to apply their conceptual knowledge instead of relying only on memorised information.
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Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.