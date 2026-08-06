NEET Choice Filling 2026: How to Fill Choices, Which Colleges To Choose
NEET Choice Filling 2026: NEET UG counselling allocation relies entirely on your filled choice list, processed sequentially from top to bottom. Candidates should build a comprehensive 3-tier preference list dream, realistic target, and safe backup colleges evaluating patient load, fees, bonds, and internal PG quotas. Regularly saving and locking preferences prevents submission errors.
NEET Choice Filling 2026: Choices filled during NEET UG counselling are the one most crucial activity in deciding your allocation of a medical college. The automatic selection procedure done by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) allotment algorithm strictly follows your filled list from top to bottom. As the system allocates you the institute ranked number one on your preference list where your AIR fulfills the cut-off mark, your order of choice should correctly represent your true choice order. The candidates should prepare wisely by understanding different important features of the institutes such as patient load, clinical exposure, quality of infrastructure, faculty ratio, fee structure, penalty for compulsory service bond breach, and internal post graduate quota advantage.
Instead of limiting your list to few topmost institutes, candidates should prepare a complete list of choices in a tri-tier fashion most aspirational dream colleges first, then rank matching realistic colleges followed by a back up of safest options. Frequent saving on the portal and review of the final list before lock will help the candidates in maximizing their chance of seat allocation without compromising their true preference because of mere submission mistakes.
How To Fill The Choices For NEET 2026?
To fill the choices for the NeEET 2026 follow the steps given below:
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Login to the official portal at mcc.nic.in and go to UG medical counselling and login using your NEET UG roll number and password.
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Go to your candidate portal and select choice filling to get a list of all available medical colleges and courses available.
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Apply filters such as state, institute category, or quota and click on add to add all the colleges that you wish to choose.
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Arrange your colleges added to the list according to your preference by using the move up, move down, or drag options.
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Save and continue option should be selected periodically while editing choices to save your changes and prevent any unexpected timeouts in the portal.
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Your preference list should be reviewed and choices locked by entering your password/OTP, and a printout of final slip should be taken.
NEET 2026: Which Colleges to Choose As Per The Cut-offs
While choosing medical colleges in NEET UG counselling, ensuring that your college preferences are based on AIR brackets will enable you to combine challenging and achievable college preferences. The following is the analysis of target colleges, quota systems, and institutes based on NEET UG scores and ranks:
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AIR / Score Band
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Candidate Tier
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Eligible Quotas
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Top Target Medical Colleges
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Strategy & Recommendations
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AIR 1 – 500
(Score: ~680–715+)
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Apex National Tier
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AIIMS / Central Quota / 15% AIQ
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• AIIMS New Delhi
• MAMC, Delhi
• VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi
• JIPMER Puducherry
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Lock premier institutes in top preference positions. Internal PG quota benefits (DU/IPU/AIIMS) apply.
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AIR 501 – 2,500
(Score: ~650–679)
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Top State & Central Tier
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15% AIQ / Central Universities
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• KGMU Lucknow
• IMS BHU Varanasi
• Seth GS Medical College, Mumbai
• SMS Medical College, Jaipur
• Top regional AIIMS (Bhopal, Jodhpur, Bhubaneswar)
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Excellent chance for top established state medical colleges with heavy clinical patient inflow.
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AIR 2,501 – 15,000
(Score: ~620–649)
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Established Govt. Tier
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15% AIQ & 85% State Quota
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• GMC Chandigarh
• Bangalore Medical College (BMC)
• Madras Medical College (MMC)
• Peripheral AIIMS (Bibinagar, Rajkot, Deoghar)
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Focus on established state colleges via 85% State Domicile Quota or newer AIIMS via AIQ.
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AIR 15,001 – 30,000
(Score: ~535–619)
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Govt. Threshold Tier
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15% AIQ (Round 2/3) & 85% State Quota
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• Peripheral State GMCs (UP, MP, MH, Bihar, RJ)
• Top Govt. BDS (MAIDS Delhi, KGMU Dental)
• Top Semi-Govt. / Trust Colleges
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Include newer state medical colleges to guarantee a government MBBS seat before the stray round.
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AIR 30,000 – 1,00,000
(Score: ~450–534)
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Reserved / Private Tier
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Category AIQ (SC/ST) / Deemed Universities
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• Govt. MBBS (for SC/ST category candidates)
• Top Deemed Universities (KMC Manipal, Hamdard Delhi)
• State Govt. BDS / BAMS / BHMS
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General/OBC candidates should target Deemed/Private MBBS or Govt. BDS/AYUSH seats.
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AIR 1,00,000+
(Score: Below ~450)
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Deemed / Management Tier
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Management / NRI Quota / Deemed
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• Deemed Universities (DY Patil, Sri Ramachandra, SRM)
• Private Medical Colleges (State Management Quota)
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Evaluate fee structure, hidden expenses, and hospital OPD count before locking preferences.
The 3-Tier Strategy
Strategic College List: High Expectations and Safety Net. Choosing a highly ranked institution on the top will never reduce your chances to join lower-ranked institutions since the process is sequential.
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Top 20% (Reach/Dream Colleges): Put national apex level colleges (such as AIIMS, New Delhi; MAMC; VMMC; JIPMER) on top of your preference list.
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Middle 50% (Target Colleges): Choose well-established state government medical colleges where last year's closing ranks correspond with your rank.
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Bottom 30% (Safe Backups): Choose newer government medical colleges or peripheral colleges so as to ensure your seat allocation in this round.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.