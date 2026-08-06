NEET Choice Filling 2026: How to Fill Choices, Which Colleges To Choose

NEET Choice Filling 2026: Choices filled during NEET UG counselling are the one most crucial activity in deciding your allocation of a medical college. The automatic selection procedure done by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) allotment algorithm strictly follows your filled list from top to bottom. As the system allocates you the institute ranked number one on your preference list where your AIR fulfills the cut-off mark, your order of choice should correctly represent your true choice order. The candidates should prepare wisely by understanding different important features of the institutes such as patient load, clinical exposure, quality of infrastructure, faculty ratio, fee structure, penalty for compulsory service bond breach, and internal post graduate quota advantage.

Instead of limiting your list to few topmost institutes, candidates should prepare a complete list of choices in a tri-tier fashion most aspirational dream colleges first, then rank matching realistic colleges followed by a back up of safest options. Frequent saving on the portal and review of the final list before lock will help the candidates in maximizing their chance of seat allocation without compromising their true preference because of mere submission mistakes.