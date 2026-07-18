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National Film Awards 2026: Check the full list of Winners

By Manisha Waldia
Last Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 19:20 IST

72nd National Film Awards winners announced by CBFC. Explore the full list of winners, including the best actor, feature films and all category-wise award lists

72nd National Film Awards 2026: Complete Winners List
72nd National Film Awards 2026: Complete Winners List

72nd National Film Awards have been announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting at the National Media Centre in New Delhi. Recognizing excellence in Indian cinema for films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between January 1 and December 31, 2024. 

The 11-member national jury is headed by filmmaker Jayaraj. The competition spans 161 films across 24 languages.

Key highlights of the 72nd National Film Awards

  • Best Feature Film:  Article 370

  • Best Actor (Shared): Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion, sharing with Malayalam cinema actor Mammootty for Bramayugam 

  • Best Actress: Yami Gautam for Article 370

  • Best Popular Film providing wholesome entertainment: The science-fiction epic Kalki 2898 AD for its commercial accolade.

Complete Winners list in feature films category

Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) Awards

Category

Winner(s)

Film / Associated Work

Best Feature Film

Article 370

Produced by B62 Studios

Best Direction

Rajkumar Periasamy

Amaran

Best Debut Film of a Director

Randeep Hooda

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment

Kalki 2898 AD

Directed by Nag Ashwin

Best Children's Film

35-Chinna Katha Kaadu

Directed by Nanda Kishore Emani

In Acting and performance categories

Category

Winner(s)

Film / Language

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Kartik Aaryan and Mammootty

Chandu Champion (Hindi) and Bramayugam (Malayalam)

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Yami Gautam

Article 370 (Hindi)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sanjay Mishra

Bhakshak (Hindi)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Sachana Namidass and Ropashree Varkady

Maharaja (Tamil) & Mithya (Kannada)

Best Child Artist

Arundev Pothula, Riddhiman Banerjee, Topomoy Deb, Gitashree Chakraborty and Athish S Shetty

35-Chinna Katha Kaadu, Onko Ki Kothin and Mithya

Regional Feature Film Winners

The national award celebrated the artistic diversity of regional language industries.The year's best films across different Indian languages 

  • Best Hindi Film: Srikanth

  • Best Tamil Film: Raayan

  • Best Telugu Film: Committee Kurrollu

  • Best Malayalam Film: Feminichi Fathima

  • Best Kannada Film: Mithya

  • Best Marathi Film: Mukkam Post Bombilwadi

  • Best Bengali Film: Chalchitra Ekhon

  • Best Gujarati Film: Maaran

  • Best Odia Film: Lahari

  • Best Assamese Film: Juiphool

  • Best Manipuri Film: Sunita

  • Best Konkani Film: Mog Asum

  • Best Tulu Film: Imbu

  • Best Garhwali Film: Dholi

Non-Feature film categories and cinema writing

The jury highlighted critical works in documentary filmmaking, short format cinema and academic publications beyond mainstream feature films

Top Non-Feature Film Winners

  • Best Direction (Non-Feature): Aanand L Rai for Statue of Unity for Ekta Ka Prateek

  • Best Non-Feature Film promoting Social and Environmental Values: Piplantri: A Tale of Eco Feminism - Suraj Kumar

  • Best Animation Film: Touched as Water - Joshy Benedict

  • Best Short Film: Hamsafar (Marathi)

  • Best Sound Design: Blue - T.S. Hari Hara Sudhan

  • Best Script: Obur (Clouds) -Faraz Ali

Best Writing on Cinema

  • Best Book on Cinema: Naaniruvude Nimagaagi Naadiruvude Nanagaagi: Kannada Cinemada Thathva Matthu Rajakeeya by Kenchanuru Pradeep Kumar Shetty

  • Best Film Critic: Sanjeev Shrivastava for outstanding contributions to Hindi film criticism

Screenwriting and Music Categories

Category

Winner(s)

Film / Track

Best Screenplay

Bandireddi Sukumar and  Yogesh Deshpande

Pushpa 2: The Rule and Swargandharva Sudhir Phadke

Best Dialogue Writer

Venky Atluri

Lucky Baskhar

Best Music Direction (Songs)

Shashwat Sachdev and  GV Prakash Kumar

Article 370 and Amaran

Best Music Direction (Background Score)

GV Prakash Kumar

Amaran

Best Lyrics

Manoj Muntashir

Jaane Do (Maidaan)

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Abhay Jodhpurkar

Navsachi Gauri Mazi (Gharat Ganpati)

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Vaikom Vijayalakshmi

Angu Vaana Konilu (ARM)

Technical Awards

Category

Winner(s)

Film

Best Cinematography

Shehnad Jalal

Bramayugam

Best Editing

R Kalaivannan

Amaran

Best Sound Design

Manas Choudhury

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Best Production Design

Nitin Zihani Choudhary

Kalki 2898 AD

Best Costume Design

Deepali Noor & Sheetal Sharma

Pushpa 2: The Rule

Best Make-up Artist

P Ravi Kumar

Committee Kurrollu

Best Action Direction

Ani Arasu

Maharaja

Best Choreography

Vijay Ganguly

Stree 2

The jury also gave special recognitions to Dhanush and Suren G for their exceptional individual acts of artistry that left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. Dhanush for his towering lead role in Captain Miller and Suren G for masterful sound mixing in Meiyazhagan. 

Manisha Waldia
Manisha Waldia

Executive - Editorial

Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.

Contact: manisha.waldia@jagrannewmedia.com

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First Published: Jul 18, 2026, 19:20 IST

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