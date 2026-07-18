72nd National Film Awards 2026: Complete Winners List

72nd National Film Awards have been announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting at the National Media Centre in New Delhi. Recognizing excellence in Indian cinema for films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between January 1 and December 31, 2024.

The 11-member national jury is headed by filmmaker Jayaraj. The competition spans 161 films across 24 languages.

Key highlights of the 72nd National Film Awards

Best Feature Film: Article 370

Best Actor (Shared): Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion, sharing with Malayalam cinema actor Mammootty for Bramayugam

Best Actress: Yami Gautam for Article 370

Best Popular Film providing wholesome entertainment: The science-fiction epic Kalki 2898 AD for its commercial accolade.