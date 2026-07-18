72nd National Film Awards 2026: Complete Winners List

National Film Awards 2026: Check the full list of Winners
72nd National Film Awards winners announced by CBFC. Explore the full list of winners, including the best actor, feature films and all category-wise award lists
72nd National Film Awards have been announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting at the National Media Centre in New Delhi. Recognizing excellence in Indian cinema for films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between January 1 and December 31, 2024.
The 11-member national jury is headed by filmmaker Jayaraj. The competition spans 161 films across 24 languages.
Key highlights of the 72nd National Film Awards
-
Best Feature Film: Article 370
-
Best Actor (Shared): Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion, sharing with Malayalam cinema actor Mammootty for Bramayugam
-
Best Actress: Yami Gautam for Article 370
-
Best Popular Film providing wholesome entertainment: The science-fiction epic Kalki 2898 AD for its commercial accolade.
Complete Winners list in feature films category
Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) Awards
|
Category
|
Winner(s)
|
Film / Associated Work
|
Best Feature Film
|
Article 370
|
Produced by B62 Studios
|
Best Direction
|
Rajkumar Periasamy
|
Amaran
|
Best Debut Film of a Director
|
Randeep Hooda
|
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar
|
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment
|
Kalki 2898 AD
|
Directed by Nag Ashwin
|
Best Children's Film
|
35-Chinna Katha Kaadu
|
Directed by Nanda Kishore Emani
In Acting and performance categories
|
Category
|
Winner(s)
|
Film / Language
|
Best Actor in a Leading Role
|
Kartik Aaryan and Mammootty
|
Chandu Champion (Hindi) and Bramayugam (Malayalam)
|
Best Actress in a Leading Role
|
Yami Gautam
|
Article 370 (Hindi)
|
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
|
Sanjay Mishra
|
Bhakshak (Hindi)
|
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
|
Sachana Namidass and Ropashree Varkady
|
Maharaja (Tamil) & Mithya (Kannada)
|
Best Child Artist
|
Arundev Pothula, Riddhiman Banerjee, Topomoy Deb, Gitashree Chakraborty and Athish S Shetty
|
35-Chinna Katha Kaadu, Onko Ki Kothin and Mithya
Regional Feature Film Winners
The national award celebrated the artistic diversity of regional language industries.The year's best films across different Indian languages
-
Best Hindi Film: Srikanth
-
Best Tamil Film: Raayan
-
Best Telugu Film: Committee Kurrollu
-
Best Malayalam Film: Feminichi Fathima
-
Best Kannada Film: Mithya
-
Best Marathi Film: Mukkam Post Bombilwadi
-
Best Bengali Film: Chalchitra Ekhon
-
Best Gujarati Film: Maaran
-
Best Odia Film: Lahari
-
Best Assamese Film: Juiphool
-
Best Manipuri Film: Sunita
-
Best Konkani Film: Mog Asum
-
Best Tulu Film: Imbu
-
Best Garhwali Film: Dholi
Non-Feature film categories and cinema writing
The jury highlighted critical works in documentary filmmaking, short format cinema and academic publications beyond mainstream feature films
Top Non-Feature Film Winners
-
Best Direction (Non-Feature): Aanand L Rai for Statue of Unity for Ekta Ka Prateek
-
Best Non-Feature Film promoting Social and Environmental Values: Piplantri: A Tale of Eco Feminism - Suraj Kumar
-
Best Animation Film: Touched as Water - Joshy Benedict
-
Best Short Film: Hamsafar (Marathi)
-
Best Sound Design: Blue - T.S. Hari Hara Sudhan
-
Best Script: Obur (Clouds) -Faraz Ali
Best Writing on Cinema
-
Best Book on Cinema: Naaniruvude Nimagaagi Naadiruvude Nanagaagi: Kannada Cinemada Thathva Matthu Rajakeeya by Kenchanuru Pradeep Kumar Shetty
-
Best Film Critic: Sanjeev Shrivastava for outstanding contributions to Hindi film criticism
Screenwriting and Music Categories
|
Category
|
Winner(s)
|
Film / Track
|
Best Screenplay
|
Bandireddi Sukumar and Yogesh Deshpande
|
Pushpa 2: The Rule and Swargandharva Sudhir Phadke
|
Best Dialogue Writer
|
Venky Atluri
|
Lucky Baskhar
|
Best Music Direction (Songs)
|
Shashwat Sachdev and GV Prakash Kumar
|
Article 370 and Amaran
|
Best Music Direction (Background Score)
|
GV Prakash Kumar
|
Amaran
|
Best Lyrics
|
Manoj Muntashir
|
Jaane Do (Maidaan)
|
Best Playback Singer (Male)
|
Abhay Jodhpurkar
|
Navsachi Gauri Mazi (Gharat Ganpati)
|
Best Playback Singer (Female)
|
Vaikom Vijayalakshmi
|
Angu Vaana Konilu (ARM)
Technical Awards
|
Category
|
Winner(s)
|
Film
|
Best Cinematography
|
Shehnad Jalal
|
Bramayugam
|
Best Editing
|
R Kalaivannan
|
Amaran
|
Best Sound Design
|
Manas Choudhury
|
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
|
Best Production Design
|
Nitin Zihani Choudhary
|
Kalki 2898 AD
|
Best Costume Design
|
Deepali Noor & Sheetal Sharma
|
Pushpa 2: The Rule
|
Best Make-up Artist
|
P Ravi Kumar
|
Committee Kurrollu
|
Best Action Direction
|
Ani Arasu
|
Maharaja
|
Best Choreography
|
Vijay Ganguly
|
Stree 2
The jury also gave special recognitions to Dhanush and Suren G for their exceptional individual acts of artistry that left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. Dhanush for his towering lead role in Captain Miller and Suren G for masterful sound mixing in Meiyazhagan.
Executive - Editorial
Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.
Contact: manisha.waldia@jagrannewmedia.com