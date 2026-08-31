NEET PG 2026: PIB Clarifies Jaipur Centre Paper Leak Social Media Posts, Urges Reporting For Fact-Check
NEET PG 2026 was conducted on August 30, with PIB Fact Check clarifying that social media claims of a paper leak at the Jaipur centre were misleading. The affected 2,445 candidates will appear for a re-examination on September 5.
The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has clarified social media posts claiming that the NEET PG 2026 question paper was leaked at a centre in Jaipur. PIB Fact Check termed the claim misleading and confirmed that there was no question paper leak during the NEET PG examination. The fact-check unit also urged candidates and others to report similar posts for verification.
The NEET PG 2026 examination was conducted on August 30. However, the test could not be completed for 2,445 candidates at the iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura Centres in Jaipur, Rajasthan, due to an internal power supply issue at the examination centres.
Following the disruption, NBEMS has scheduled a re-examination for all affected candidates on September 5, 2026, at 3 pm in Jaipur. The authorities have said that the re-test is being conducted to provide the affected candidates with a fair opportunity to appear for NEET PG 2026.
Social media posts are claiming that the NEET PG exam question papers were leaked in Jaipur. #PIBFactCheck:— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 30, 2026
❌This claim is #Misleading.
✅ There has been no question paper leak in the NEET PG examination.
✅ Technical disruptions were faced at test centres at iON… pic.twitter.com/J6ibooDtiI
Candidates can submit suspicious or misleading government-related content to PIB Fact Check for verification. The official contact details are WhatsApp: +91 8799711259 and email: factcheck@pib.gov.in.
NEET PG 2026 Result Date
The NEET PG 2026 result is expected to be announced by September 15, although NBEMS has not yet officially confirmed the result date. Candidates should therefore wait for an official notification before treating the expected timeline as final.
The examination was scheduled for 2,73,096 candidates across 1,111 examination centres in 339 cities covering all 36 States and Union Territories. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 2,65,980 candidates appeared for the examination, while the test was successfully completed for approximately 2,63,535 candidates.
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NEET PG 2026 Marks Vs Rank
Based on previous-year marks-versus-rank trends and current estimates, a score of 550 or above may be considered a reasonably competitive score, while candidates scoring 600+ are likely to be in a stronger position for securing competitive MD/MS seats. However, the actual rank corresponding to a particular score will depend on the overall performance of candidates and the final NEET PG 2026 result.
Candidates aiming for highly competitive clinical specialities or top government medical colleges may need to target significantly higher scores. The final admission prospects will also depend on factors such as category, seat availability, choice of speciality and counselling trends.
ALSO READ| NEET PG 2026 Good Score vs Safe Score: Check Marks Needed For A Good Rank
NEET PG 2026 Paper Analysis
The NEET PG 2026 question paper has been described by students and experts as being of moderate difficulty. The paper reportedly placed considerable emphasis on clinical application, including image-based questions, investigations, treatment approaches and clinical decision-making.
The overall nature of the paper meant that candidates were required to apply their understanding of medical concepts rather than depend solely on factual recall. Candidate reactions also indicated that several questions tested conceptual and practical application, making strategic preparation and clinical understanding important for scoring well.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.