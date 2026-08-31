NEET PG 2026: PIB Clarifies Jaipur Centre Paper Leak Social Media Posts, Urges Reporting For Fact-Check

NEET PG 2026 was conducted on August 30, with PIB Fact Check clarifying that social media claims of a paper leak at the Jaipur centre were misleading. The affected 2,445 candidates will appear for a re-examination on September 5.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has clarified social media posts claiming that the NEET PG 2026 question paper was leaked at a centre in Jaipur. PIB Fact Check termed the claim misleading and confirmed that there was no question paper leak during the NEET PG examination. The fact-check unit also urged candidates and others to report similar posts for verification. The NEET PG 2026 examination was conducted on August 30. However, the test could not be completed for 2,445 candidates at the iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura Centres in Jaipur, Rajasthan, due to an internal power supply issue at the examination centres. Following the disruption, NBEMS has scheduled a re-examination for all affected candidates on September 5, 2026, at 3 pm in Jaipur. The authorities have said that the re-test is being conducted to provide the affected candidates with a fair opportunity to appear for NEET PG 2026.

Social media posts are claiming that the NEET PG exam question papers were leaked in Jaipur. #PIBFactCheck:



❌This claim is #Misleading.



✅ There has been no question paper leak in the NEET PG examination.



✅ Technical disruptions were faced at test centres at iON… pic.twitter.com/J6ibooDtiI — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 30, 2026 Candidates can submit suspicious or misleading government-related content to PIB Fact Check for verification. The official contact details are WhatsApp: +91 8799711259 and email: factcheck@pib.gov.in. NEET PG 2026 Result Date The NEET PG 2026 result is expected to be announced by September 15, although NBEMS has not yet officially confirmed the result date. Candidates should therefore wait for an official notification before treating the expected timeline as final.

The examination was scheduled for 2,73,096 candidates across 1,111 examination centres in 339 cities covering all 36 States and Union Territories. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 2,65,980 candidates appeared for the examination, while the test was successfully completed for approximately 2,63,535 candidates. ALSO READ| When Will NBEMS Release NEET PG 2026 Answer Key? Check Expected Date And Timing NEET PG 2026 Marks Vs Rank Based on previous-year marks-versus-rank trends and current estimates, a score of 550 or above may be considered a reasonably competitive score, while candidates scoring 600+ are likely to be in a stronger position for securing competitive MD/MS seats. However, the actual rank corresponding to a particular score will depend on the overall performance of candidates and the final NEET PG 2026 result.