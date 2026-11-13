Is Indian Railways Planning to End the RAC System? Check What Could Change for Train Passengers

Is Indian Railways Planning to End the RAC System? Indian Railways passengers may soon see a change in the way RAC tickets work. The Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC) system was introduced in the 1980s in the Indian Railway. In the RAC system, the arrangement of seats was to give passengers an option to travel even without having a full berth ticket booked. But this system has been questioned both concerning passenger’s comfort and prices for the ticket. But the problem is about paying the full price of the ticket but without having a guaranteed seat on the journey. This problem was also discussed in the report of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament. In the 36th report provided in February 2026, the PAC reported that it is unfair to charge passengers for the full ticket price if they don’t get any full berth as a result of the RAC arrangement.

But Is Indian Railways Planning to End the RAC System? Check What Could Be Changed for Train Passengers Is Indian Railways Going to End the RAC System? There is no official announcement confirming that Indian Railways has decided to end the RAC system. The important development is that the Public Accounts Committee has raised concerns about the existing RAC arrangement and recommended a partial refund for passengers who do not get a full berth. This recommendation could lead to changes in the existing railway reservation rules. However, a recommendation by a parliamentary committee does not mean that the government has accepted it or implemented it. Therefore, passengers should not consider the RAC system abolished until the Ministry of Railways issues an official notification. Why Has the RAC System Come Under Discussion?

The main issue is the difference between the fare paid by passengers and the accommodation they receive. When a passenger books an RAC ticket, they are allowed to travel on the train. However, they may not get a separate sleeping berth. For example, two passengers may be allotted the same side-lower berth. Both can travel, but they have to share the available space. This arrangement can become uncomfortable, especially during long-distance and overnight journeys. The Public Accounts Committee also raised this concern in its report on Indian Railways. It recommended that passengers who remain in RAC status even after chart preparation should receive a partial refund if they do not get a full berth. What Did the Public Accounts Committee Recommend? The Public Accounts Committee examined different aspects of Indian Railways in its 36th Report titled 'Punctuality and Travel Time in Train Operations in Indian Railways'.

The report was presented in the Lok Sabha on February 4, 2026. Under Recommendation No. 6, the committee raised concerns about charging the full ticket fare from RAC passengers who do not receive a full berth after chart preparation. It recommended that the Ministry of Railways develop a mechanism to refund part of the ticket fare to these passengers. This recommendation is important because it directly addresses the problem faced by RAC passengers. However, the committee did not recommend the complete removal of the RAC system in this report. Its recommendation was related to providing partial refunds. What Is RAC in Indian Railways? RAC stands for Reservation Against Cancellation. It is a railway reservation facility that allows passengers to travel even when all confirmed berths in a particular class have been booked.

The system was introduced to make use of accommodation that becomes available when confirmed passengers cancel their tickets or do not turn up for their journey. According to a written reply given by the Ministry of Railways in the Lok Sabha on December 4, 2024, RAC was introduced to accommodate passengers when confirmed berths become vacant because of cancellations or passengers not turning up. An RAC passenger gets reserved sitting accommodation. If a full berth becomes available, it may be allotted according to the applicable railway rules. What Is the Difference Between RAC, Confirmed and Waiting List Tickets? Passengers often get confused between these three railway reservation statuses. However, they have different meanings. Ticket Status What It Means Confirmed (CNF) The passenger receives confirmed accommodation, normally including a full berth in sleeping classes. RAC The passenger can travel with reserved sitting accommodation but may have to share a berth. Waiting List (WL) The passenger is waiting for a confirmed or RAC reservation. Travel permission depends on the final ticket status and applicable rules.

An RAC ticket is different from a waiting list ticket because an RAC passenger is permitted to travel with reserved accommodation. Will RAC Passengers Get a Refund? This is one of the biggest questions following the parliamentary committee's recommendation. At present, the committee has recommended a partial refund for passengers who remain in RAC status after chart preparation and do not receive a full berth. However, passengers should understand that this is a recommendation, not a newly implemented refund rule. The existing railway refund rules continue to apply until the Ministry of Railways announces any changes. Passengers can check the latest cancellation and refund conditions through the official Indian Railways website. Will Passengers Get Full Berths Instead of Sharing? If Indian Railways decides to change the existing RAC arrangement, it may introduce a different system for managing passengers when confirmed berths are unavailable.

However, there is no officially confirmed replacement system or implementation date at present. For now, RAC passengers should follow the existing reservation rules. They may receive a full berth if accommodation becomes available, but a full berth is not guaranteed merely because the ticket has RAC status. What Should Passengers Know Right Now? Passengers should remember these important points: The RAC system has not been officially abolished. The Public Accounts Committee has recommended partial refunds for eligible RAC passengers who do not get full berths. The Ministry of Railways has not announced a confirmed date for ending RAC. Existing RAC tickets remain subject to current railway reservation rules. Passengers should check their PNR status before travelling. Conclusion The RAC system has helped Indian Railways accommodate more passengers, particularly when confirmed berths are unavailable. However, sharing a berth while paying the full ticket fare has become an important concern.

The Public Accounts Committee has now recommended a partial refund mechanism for passengers who do not receive a full berth. Whether Indian Railways will make further changes to the RAC system remains to be seen. Until the Ministry of Railways announces a final decision, passengers should continue following the existing RAC rules. Frequently Asked Questions 1. Is Indian Railways ending the RAC system? There is no official confirmation that Indian Railways is ending the RAC system. The Public Accounts Committee has recommended partial refunds for passengers who remain in RAC status without receiving a full berth. 2. What is the full form of RAC? RAC stands for Reservation Against Cancellation. It allows passengers to travel with reserved sitting accommodation when a full berth is not available. 3. Why are RAC passengers charged the full fare?