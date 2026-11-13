RRB Group D Syllabus 2027: Subject-Wise Topics, Marking Scheme & Selection Process

RRB Group D Syllabus 2027: Railway Recruitment Board publishes the RRB Group D Syllabus 2027 along with the upcoming RRB 2026-27 level 1 recruitment notification. After the last CEN 09/2025 recruitment exam which had filled 22,195 vacancies for level 1 posts, the upcoming 2026-27 recruitment exam cycle will fill over 30,000 plus vacancies in Indian Railways zones, with the Computer Based Test to be conducted in early 2027. The online test consists of 100 objective type questions to be attempted in 90 minutes on four subjects: Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Science, and General Awareness & Current Affairs. The applicants appearing in 2027 exam must prepare after going through the entire syllabus carefully. In this post, you will get complete information about RRB Group D Syllabus 2027, CBT Exam pattern, marking scheme, PET standards, and syllabus PDF.

RRB Group D Syllabus 2027: Key Highlights RRB Group D Level-1 Test is administered by Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) for recruitment of positions in the railways through Computer Based Test, Physical Efficiency Test, Document Verification, and Medical Test. Particulars Details Conducting Body Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Post Level Level-1 (Group D Technical & Non-Technical Posts) Selection Stages CBT, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification & Medical CBT Exam Mode & Duration Online Computer-Based Test — 90 Minutes (120 mins for PwBD with scribe) Total Questions & Marks 100 Objective Questions for 100 Marks Subjects Covered General Science (25), Mathematics (25), Reasoning (30), General Awareness & CA (20) Marking Scheme +1 Mark for each correct answer; −1/3 Mark for each wrong answer Difficulty Standard Class 10 (Matriculation / CBSE NCERT) Level

RRB Group D Syllabus 2027 Download RRB Group D Syllabus 2026 PDF from the official website of RRB which is www.rrbcdg.gov.in. The RRB Group D Syllabus 2026 is as follows: Subjects: Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Science, General Awareness & Current Affairs Selection process: Computer Based Test (CBT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document verification, Medical test Candidates appearing for RRB Group D exam 2026 can get the full syllabus of CBT 1 from the following link. RRB Group D Syllabus 2027 Click Here RRB Group D Syllabus 2027 Subject-wise The syllabus for CBT 1 for RRB Group D examination is meant to measure the candidates' aptitude and general knowledge. Aspirants appearing for RRB Group D examination 2026 can view the full syllabus subject wise as follows:

Mathematics Mathematics is used to check the math aptitude and numerical ability of the candidates. It comprises of 25 questions from both basic and advanced levels of math and cover an important part of the exam. The detailed syllabus for the subject of Mathematics is listed below: Number System

BODMAS

Decimals & Fractions

LCM & HCF

Ratio & Proportion

Percentage

Mensuration

Time & Work

Time & Distance

Simple & Compound Interest

Profit & Loss

Algebra

Geometry

Data Interpretation

Square Root

Age Calculations

Calendar & Clock

Pipes & Cisterns General Intelligence & Reasoning General Intelligence and Reasoning Test assesses the logical reasoning skills of the applicant. This is the mental ability test for Railway Group D applicants. The section with maximum weightage in the exam that contains 30 questions with 30 marks.

Analogies

Alphabetical & Number Series

Coding & Decoding

Mathematical Operations

Relationships & Blood Relations

Syllogism

Jumbling

Venn Diagram

Data Interpretation & Sufficiency

Conclusions & Decision Making

Similarities & Differences

Analytical Reasoning

Classification

Directions & Distance

Statement & Arguments

Figure Matrices

Puzzles

Missing Numbers General Science The General Science test will have questions from the subjects of Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. The level of these questions will be very easy and will be asked till 10th standard. For General Science, candidates need to refer to Class 9 & 10 NCERT books because most of the questions come from these NCERT books. Below is the syllabus: Physics Motion & Laws of Motion

Work, Energy & Power

Electricity & Magnetism

Light & Optics

Sound

Heat & Temperature

Measurements & Units

Nuclear Energy

Chemistry Matter & Its States

Atoms & Molecules

Acids, Bases & Salts

Metals & Non-Metals

Carbon & Its Compounds

Periodic Classification of Elements

Chemical Reactions Biology / Life Sciences Cell & Cell Structure

Classification of Organisms

Human Body & Organ Systems

Nutrition & Diseases

Heredity & Evolution

Plant Kingdom & Photosynthesis

Ecology & Environment

Human Blood & Blood Groups

Reproduction

Natural Resources & Pollution General Knowledge / Current Affairs Subjects such as Science & Technology, Sports, Culture, Personalities, Economy, Politics, etc., along with many other topics of national and international importance, are covered under General Awareness & Current Affairs for RRB Group D. The questions are going to be asked based on current affairs of the past 4-6 months and Static GK of Indian History, Geography, Polity, and Indian Railway.

The detailed syllabus for each subject is given below: Current Affairs (National & International)

Science & Technology

Sports & Games

Art & Culture

Indian History

Indian Geography

Indian Polity & Constitution

Indian Economy

Important Personalities

Awards & Honours

Books & Authors

Government Schemes & Policies

Days & Events

Defence & Security

Indian Railway GK

Environment & Ecology Also Read: RRB Group D GK Questions 2026: Check Top General Knowledge Questions for CBT Exam, Download PDF Here RRB Group D Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 2027 Group D Recruitment Exam by RRB is done by the Railway Recruitment Board for recruitment of Level 1 Posts. The exam pattern consists of Computer Based Test (CBT), PET, and Documentation & Medical Test. Candidates who qualify in CBT are allowed to give Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Details about Physical Efficiency Test (PET) are as follows: