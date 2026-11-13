RRB Group D Syllabus 2027: Subject-Wise Topics, Marking Scheme & Selection Process
RRB Group D Syllabus 2027: The RRB Group D Syllabus 2027 covers four core CBT subjects Mathematics (25), General Intelligence & Reasoning (30), General Science (25), and General Awareness & Current Affairs (20) for 100 marks in 90 minutes. Candidates must clear the CBT, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification, and Medical Exam for Level-1 Railway recruitment.
RRB Group D Syllabus 2027: Railway Recruitment Board publishes the RRB Group D Syllabus 2027 along with the upcoming RRB 2026-27 level 1 recruitment notification. After the last CEN 09/2025 recruitment exam which had filled 22,195 vacancies for level 1 posts, the upcoming 2026-27 recruitment exam cycle will fill over 30,000 plus vacancies in Indian Railways zones, with the Computer Based Test to be conducted in early 2027.
The online test consists of 100 objective type questions to be attempted in 90 minutes on four subjects: Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Science, and General Awareness & Current Affairs. The applicants appearing in 2027 exam must prepare after going through the entire syllabus carefully. In this post, you will get complete information about RRB Group D Syllabus 2027, CBT Exam pattern, marking scheme, PET standards, and syllabus PDF.
RRB Group D Syllabus 2027: Key Highlights
RRB Group D Level-1 Test is administered by Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) for recruitment of positions in the railways through Computer Based Test, Physical Efficiency Test, Document Verification, and Medical Test.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
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Post Level
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Level-1 (Group D Technical & Non-Technical Posts)
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Selection Stages
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CBT, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification & Medical
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CBT Exam Mode & Duration
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Online Computer-Based Test — 90 Minutes (120 mins for PwBD with scribe)
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Total Questions & Marks
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100 Objective Questions for 100 Marks
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Subjects Covered
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General Science (25), Mathematics (25), Reasoning (30), General Awareness & CA (20)
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Marking Scheme
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+1 Mark for each correct answer; −1/3 Mark for each wrong answer
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Difficulty Standard
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Class 10 (Matriculation / CBSE NCERT) Level
RRB Group D Syllabus 2027
Download RRB Group D Syllabus 2026 PDF from the official website of RRB which is www.rrbcdg.gov.in. The RRB Group D Syllabus 2026 is as follows:
Subjects: Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Science, General Awareness & Current Affairs
Selection process: Computer Based Test (CBT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document verification, Medical test
Candidates appearing for RRB Group D exam 2026 can get the full syllabus of CBT 1 from the following link.
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RRB Group D Syllabus 2027
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Click Here
RRB Group D Syllabus 2027 Subject-wise
The syllabus for CBT 1 for RRB Group D examination is meant to measure the candidates' aptitude and general knowledge. Aspirants appearing for RRB Group D examination 2026 can view the full syllabus subject wise as follows:
Mathematics
Mathematics is used to check the math aptitude and numerical ability of the candidates. It comprises of 25 questions from both basic and advanced levels of math and cover an important part of the exam. The detailed syllabus for the subject of Mathematics is listed below:
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Number System
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BODMAS
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Decimals & Fractions
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LCM & HCF
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Ratio & Proportion
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Percentage
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Mensuration
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Time & Work
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Time & Distance
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Simple & Compound Interest
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Profit & Loss
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Algebra
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Geometry
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Data Interpretation
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Square Root
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Age Calculations
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Calendar & Clock
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Pipes & Cisterns
General Intelligence & Reasoning
General Intelligence and Reasoning Test assesses the logical reasoning skills of the applicant. This is the mental ability test for Railway Group D applicants. The section with maximum weightage in the exam that contains 30 questions with 30 marks.
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Analogies
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Alphabetical & Number Series
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Coding & Decoding
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Mathematical Operations
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Relationships & Blood Relations
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Syllogism
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Jumbling
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Venn Diagram
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Data Interpretation & Sufficiency
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Conclusions & Decision Making
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Similarities & Differences
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Analytical Reasoning
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Classification
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Directions & Distance
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Statement & Arguments
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Figure Matrices
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Puzzles
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Missing Numbers
General Science
The General Science test will have questions from the subjects of Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. The level of these questions will be very easy and will be asked till 10th standard. For General Science, candidates need to refer to Class 9 & 10 NCERT books because most of the questions come from these NCERT books. Below is the syllabus:
Physics
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Motion & Laws of Motion
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Work, Energy & Power
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Electricity & Magnetism
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Light & Optics
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Sound
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Heat & Temperature
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Measurements & Units
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Nuclear Energy
Chemistry
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Matter & Its States
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Atoms & Molecules
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Acids, Bases & Salts
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Metals & Non-Metals
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Carbon & Its Compounds
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Periodic Classification of Elements
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Chemical Reactions
Biology / Life Sciences
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Cell & Cell Structure
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Classification of Organisms
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Human Body & Organ Systems
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Nutrition & Diseases
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Heredity & Evolution
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Plant Kingdom & Photosynthesis
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Ecology & Environment
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Human Blood & Blood Groups
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Reproduction
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Natural Resources & Pollution
General Knowledge / Current Affairs
Subjects such as Science & Technology, Sports, Culture, Personalities, Economy, Politics, etc., along with many other topics of national and international importance, are covered under General Awareness & Current Affairs for RRB Group D. The questions are going to be asked based on current affairs of the past 4-6 months and Static GK of Indian History, Geography, Polity, and Indian Railway.
The detailed syllabus for each subject is given below:
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Current Affairs (National & International)
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Science & Technology
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Sports & Games
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Art & Culture
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Indian History
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Indian Geography
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Indian Polity & Constitution
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Indian Economy
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Important Personalities
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Awards & Honours
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Books & Authors
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Government Schemes & Policies
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Days & Events
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Defence & Security
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Indian Railway GK
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Environment & Ecology
Also Read: RRB Group D GK Questions 2026: Check Top General Knowledge Questions for CBT Exam, Download PDF Here
RRB Group D Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 2027
Group D Recruitment Exam by RRB is done by the Railway Recruitment Board for recruitment of Level 1 Posts. The exam pattern consists of Computer Based Test (CBT), PET, and Documentation & Medical Test. Candidates who qualify in CBT are allowed to give Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Details about Physical Efficiency Test (PET) are as follows:
For Male Candidates
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S.No.
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Task
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Criteria
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1
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Running
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1000 metres in 4 minutes 15 seconds
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2
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Weight Lifting
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Lift and carry 35 kg for 100 metres in 2 minutes
For Female Candidates
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S.No.
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Task
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Criteria
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1
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Running
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400 metres in 3 minutes 10 seconds
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2
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Weight Lifting
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Lift and carry 20 kg for 100 metres in 2 minutes
The syllabus of RRB Group D Syllabus 2026 provides candidates with full knowledge for preparation for the exam. Candidates must go through all the four subjects to qualify themselves for the exam.
Also Read: RRB Group D Cut Off 2026 Released: Download Zone-Wise Cut Off Marks PDF Here
Executive - Editorial
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