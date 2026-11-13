Top BBA IT Colleges in India 2026: Check Fees, Admissions, Placements and ROI

A Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Information Technology (IT) is an undergraduate programme for students who want to understand both business management and technology. The course combines subjects related to business administration with the basics of information systems, computer applications and technology management. It can be a suitable option for students interested in working in IT companies, business analysis, database management and technology-related business roles. However, choosing the right college requires more than looking at its name. Students should compare admission requirements, total course fees, placement records and the salary packages offered to graduates. Some institutes have relatively affordable programmes, while others charge higher fees but report stronger salary packages.

Students should check the latest admission brochure of their preferred college before applying, as eligibility criteria, entrance tests and selection processes can change between admission cycles. BBA in IT Colleges: Average Salary and Top Recruiters Placements are another important factor when selecting a college. The average salary package gives students an idea of the reported earnings of graduates, while the highest package represents the largest offer received by an individual student. College Average Salary Package Highest Salary Package Top Recruiters SICSR Pune INR 4.48 LPA INR 23.05 LPA DE Shaw, Infosys, Deloitte KIIT School of Management INR 7.25–9 LPA INR 20 LPA Quinbay Technology, TCS, Wipro, Accenture Amity University Noida INR 6 LPA INR 17.85 LPA Microsoft, Amazon, TCS, Cognizant LPU INR 5.50–6 LPA INR 14–18 LPA Capgemini, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Infosys IMS Unison University INR 5 LPA INR 12 LPA IBM, Amazon, Axis Bank, HDFC JECRC University INR 4.50–5.50 LPA INR 10–12 LPA TCS, Infosys, Pinnacle, Accenture BIT INR 5–6 LPA INR 10–13 LPA Reliance, ICICI, Cognizant, Wipro KL Business School INR 4.50–5 LPA INR 10 LPA TCS, Hyundai, HDFC, Tech Mahindra St. Joseph's Degree & PG College INR 4–4.50 LPA INR 8–9 LPA Deloitte, ADP, Franklin Templeton Sardar Patel University INR 2.50 LPA INR 4.50–6 LPA Reliance Industries, TCS, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, Bajaj

Based on the supplied figures, KIIT School of Management has the highest average salary range, at INR 7.25–9 LPA, among the listed colleges. Amity University Noida follows with an average package of INR 6 LPA. SICSR Pune reports the highest individual package in this comparison at INR 23.05 LPA. However, students should not consider the highest package as the salary they can automatically expect after graduation. BBA in IT Colleges: Fees and ROI Comparison Return on Investment (ROI) helps students understand how the cost of education compares with the salary they may earn after completing the course. A shorter estimated recovery period generally indicates that the course fee is lower compared with the reported annual salary. College Approx. Total Course Fee (3 Years) Average Salary Estimated Fee Recovery St. Joseph's Degree & PG College INR 2–2.50 lakh INR 4–4.50 LPA 6–8 months JECRC University INR 3–3.50 lakh INR 4.50–5.50 LPA 8–9 months BIT INR 4–4.50 lakh INR 5–6 LPA 9–11 months LPU INR 4.80–5.50 lakh INR 5.50–6 LPA 11–12 months IMS Unison University INR 4.50–5 lakh INR 5 LPA 11–12 months KL Business School INR 4–4.50 lakh INR 4.50–5 LPA 10–12 months Sardar Patel University INR 1.50–2.70 lakh INR 2.50 LPA 7–13 months SICSR Pune INR 5.50–6 lakh INR 4.48 LPA 15–16 months KIIT School of Management INR 10.50–11.50 lakh INR 7.25–9 LPA 15–17 months Amity University Noida INR 11–13 lakh 6 LPA 22–26 months

St. Joseph's Degree & PG College and JECRC University have relatively low course fees and shorter estimated recovery periods. In comparison, KIIT and Amity charge higher fees, which increases the time required to recover the initial course investment. Top Job Profiles After BBA in IT After completing a BBA in IT, graduates can explore opportunities in technology companies, banks, consulting firms and other organisations. Some common job profiles include: Job Profile Average Starting Salary Main Responsibilities IT Manager/Assistant IT Manager INR 4–9 LPA Managing IT systems, technology budgets and infrastructure Business/Systems Analyst INR 4.50–7 LPA Understanding business needs and suggesting technology-based solutions Database Administrator INR 4–8 LPA Managing, organising and protecting company data Network Administrator INR 3.50–6 LPA Maintaining and securing computer networks IT Project Coordinator INR 4–6.50 LPA Helping teams plan and complete technology projects