Top BBA IT Colleges in India 2026: Check Fees, Admissions, Placements and ROI
Looking for the best BBA in IT colleges in India? Compare admission criteria, fees, average salary packages, top recruiters, ROI and career opportunities.
A Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Information Technology (IT) is an undergraduate programme for students who want to understand both business management and technology. The course combines subjects related to business administration with the basics of information systems, computer applications and technology management. It can be a suitable option for students interested in working in IT companies, business analysis, database management and technology-related business roles.
However, choosing the right college requires more than looking at its name. Students should compare admission requirements, total course fees, placement records and the salary packages offered to graduates. Some institutes have relatively affordable programmes, while others charge higher fees but report stronger salary packages.
Colleges such as Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies and Research (SICSR), KIIT School of Management (KSOM), Amity University Noida and Lovely Professional University (LPU) are among the options students can consider. Here is a comparison of their admission processes, fees, placements and estimated return on investment (ROI).
Top BBA in IT Colleges in India and Admission Process
Admission to BBA programmes may be based on entrance examinations, Class 12 marks or a combination of both. Some institutes also conduct personal interviews or other selection rounds.
|College
|City
|Entrance Exam/Admission Mode
|Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies and Research (SICSR)
|Pune
|SET + Online PI
|KIIT School of Management (KSOM)
|Bhubaneswar
|KIITEE/UGAT + Personal Interview
|Amity University Noida
|Noida
|Amity Written Test/CUET (UG)/Video Interview
|Lovely Professional University (LPU)
|Phagwara
|LPUNEST/CUET (UG)
|St. Joseph's Degree & PG College
|Hyderabad
|Class 12 merit + Personal Interview
|JECRC University
|Jaipur
|CUET (UG)/Class 12 merit
|Birla Institute of Technology (BIT)
|Jaipur/Noida
|Class 12 merit (centralised BIT Mesra process)
|KL Business School
|Vijayawada
|KLMAT + Personal Interview
|Sardar Patel University
|Vallabh Vidyanagar
|Class 12 merit through GCAS portal
|IMS Unison University
|Dehradun
|CUET (UG)/Class 12 merit + Personal Interview
Students should check the latest admission brochure of their preferred college before applying, as eligibility criteria, entrance tests and selection processes can change between admission cycles.
BBA in IT Colleges: Average Salary and Top Recruiters
Placements are another important factor when selecting a college. The average salary package gives students an idea of the reported earnings of graduates, while the highest package represents the largest offer received by an individual student.
|College
|Average Salary Package
|Highest Salary Package
|Top Recruiters
|SICSR Pune
|INR 4.48 LPA
|INR 23.05 LPA
|DE Shaw, Infosys, Deloitte
|KIIT School of Management
|INR 7.25–9 LPA
|INR 20 LPA
|Quinbay Technology, TCS, Wipro, Accenture
|Amity University Noida
|INR 6 LPA
|INR 17.85 LPA
|Microsoft, Amazon, TCS, Cognizant
|LPU
|INR 5.50–6 LPA
|INR 14–18 LPA
|Capgemini, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Infosys
|IMS Unison University
|INR 5 LPA
|INR 12 LPA
|IBM, Amazon, Axis Bank, HDFC
|JECRC University
|INR 4.50–5.50 LPA
|INR 10–12 LPA
|TCS, Infosys, Pinnacle, Accenture
|BIT
|INR 5–6 LPA
|INR 10–13 LPA
|Reliance, ICICI, Cognizant, Wipro
|KL Business School
|INR 4.50–5 LPA
|INR 10 LPA
|TCS, Hyundai, HDFC, Tech Mahindra
|St. Joseph's Degree & PG College
|INR 4–4.50 LPA
|INR 8–9 LPA
|Deloitte, ADP, Franklin Templeton
|Sardar Patel University
|INR 2.50 LPA
|INR 4.50–6 LPA
|Reliance Industries, TCS, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, Bajaj
Based on the supplied figures, KIIT School of Management has the highest average salary range, at INR 7.25–9 LPA, among the listed colleges. Amity University Noida follows with an average package of INR 6 LPA. SICSR Pune reports the highest individual package in this comparison at INR 23.05 LPA. However, students should not consider the highest package as the salary they can automatically expect after graduation.
BBA in IT Colleges: Fees and ROI Comparison
Return on Investment (ROI) helps students understand how the cost of education compares with the salary they may earn after completing the course. A shorter estimated recovery period generally indicates that the course fee is lower compared with the reported annual salary.
|College
|Approx. Total Course Fee (3 Years)
|Average Salary
|Estimated Fee Recovery
|St. Joseph's Degree & PG College
|INR 2–2.50 lakh
|INR 4–4.50 LPA
|6–8 months
|JECRC University
|INR 3–3.50 lakh
|INR 4.50–5.50 LPA
|8–9 months
|BIT
|INR 4–4.50 lakh
|INR 5–6 LPA
|9–11 months
|LPU
|INR 4.80–5.50 lakh
|INR 5.50–6 LPA
|11–12 months
|IMS Unison University
|INR 4.50–5 lakh
|INR 5 LPA
|11–12 months
|KL Business School
|INR 4–4.50 lakh
|INR 4.50–5 LPA
|10–12 months
|Sardar Patel University
|INR 1.50–2.70 lakh
|INR 2.50 LPA
|7–13 months
|SICSR Pune
|INR 5.50–6 lakh
|INR 4.48 LPA
|15–16 months
|KIIT School of Management
|INR 10.50–11.50 lakh
|INR 7.25–9 LPA
|15–17 months
|Amity University Noida
|INR 11–13 lakh
|6 LPA
|22–26 months
St. Joseph's Degree & PG College and JECRC University have relatively low course fees and shorter estimated recovery periods. In comparison, KIIT and Amity charge higher fees, which increases the time required to recover the initial course investment.
Top Job Profiles After BBA in IT
After completing a BBA in IT, graduates can explore opportunities in technology companies, banks, consulting firms and other organisations. Some common job profiles include:
|Job Profile
|Average Starting Salary
|Main Responsibilities
|IT Manager/Assistant IT Manager
|INR 4–9 LPA
|Managing IT systems, technology budgets and infrastructure
|Business/Systems Analyst
|INR 4.50–7 LPA
|Understanding business needs and suggesting technology-based solutions
|Database Administrator
|INR 4–8 LPA
|Managing, organising and protecting company data
|Network Administrator
|INR 3.50–6 LPA
|Maintaining and securing computer networks
|IT Project Coordinator
|INR 4–6.50 LPA
|Helping teams plan and complete technology projects
Which BBA in IT College Should You Choose?
The right college depends on a student's budget, academic performance and career goals. KIIT, Amity, SICSR and LPU are options to compare for their reported placement opportunities, while St. Joseph's, JECRC and Sardar Patel University may appeal to students looking for comparatively affordable courses.
Before making a final decision, students should check the latest official fee structure, programme curriculum, admission requirements and placement report. They should also remember that salary figures and estimated ROI are not guaranteed outcomes. The actual job role and salary will depend on skills, academic performance, internships and the employer's requirements.
Also read:
Top 20 Colleges for MBA 2026: NIRF Ranking, ROI & More
Top Tier 2 MBA Colleges in India: Check Fees, Expected CAT Cutoffs, Average Salary and ROI
Executive
Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.