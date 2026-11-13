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Top BBA IT Colleges in India 2026: Check Fees, Admissions, Placements and ROI

By Anjali Kumari Yadav
Last Updated: Nov 13, 2026, 13:58 IST

Looking for the best BBA in IT colleges in India? Compare admission criteria, fees, average salary packages, top recruiters, ROI and career opportunities.

TOP BBA IT Colleges In India 2026
TOP BBA IT Colleges In India 2026

A Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Information Technology (IT) is an undergraduate programme for students who want to understand both business management and technology. The course combines subjects related to business administration with the basics of information systems, computer applications and technology management. It can be a suitable option for students interested in working in IT companies, business analysis, database management and technology-related business roles.

However, choosing the right college requires more than looking at its name. Students should compare admission requirements, total course fees, placement records and the salary packages offered to graduates. Some institutes have relatively affordable programmes, while others charge higher fees but report stronger salary packages.

Colleges such as Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies and Research (SICSR), KIIT School of Management (KSOM), Amity University Noida and Lovely Professional University (LPU) are among the options students can consider. Here is a comparison of their admission processes, fees, placements and estimated return on investment (ROI).

Top BBA in IT Colleges in India and Admission Process

Admission to BBA programmes may be based on entrance examinations, Class 12 marks or a combination of both. Some institutes also conduct personal interviews or other selection rounds.

CollegeCityEntrance Exam/Admission Mode
Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies and Research (SICSR)
 Pune SET + Online PI
KIIT School of Management (KSOM)
 Bhubaneswar KIITEE/UGAT + Personal Interview
Amity University Noida
 Noida Amity Written Test/CUET (UG)/Video Interview
Lovely Professional University (LPU)
 Phagwara LPUNEST/CUET (UG)
St. Joseph's Degree & PG College Hyderabad Class 12 merit + Personal Interview
JECRC University Jaipur CUET (UG)/Class 12 merit
Birla Institute of Technology (BIT) Jaipur/Noida Class 12 merit (centralised BIT Mesra process)
KL Business School Vijayawada KLMAT + Personal Interview
Sardar Patel University Vallabh Vidyanagar Class 12 merit through GCAS portal
IMS Unison University Dehradun CUET (UG)/Class 12 merit + Personal Interview

Students should check the latest admission brochure of their preferred college before applying, as eligibility criteria, entrance tests and selection processes can change between admission cycles.

BBA in IT Colleges: Average Salary and Top Recruiters

Placements are another important factor when selecting a college. The average salary package gives students an idea of the reported earnings of graduates, while the highest package represents the largest offer received by an individual student.

CollegeAverage Salary PackageHighest Salary PackageTop Recruiters
SICSR Pune INR 4.48 LPA INR 23.05 LPA DE Shaw, Infosys, Deloitte
KIIT School of Management INR 7.25–9 LPA INR 20 LPA Quinbay Technology, TCS, Wipro, Accenture
Amity University Noida INR 6 LPA INR 17.85 LPA Microsoft, Amazon, TCS, Cognizant
LPU INR 5.50–6 LPA INR 14–18 LPA Capgemini, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Infosys
IMS Unison University INR 5 LPA INR 12 LPA IBM, Amazon, Axis Bank, HDFC
JECRC University INR 4.50–5.50 LPA INR 10–12 LPA TCS, Infosys, Pinnacle, Accenture
BIT INR 5–6 LPA INR 10–13 LPA Reliance, ICICI, Cognizant, Wipro
KL Business School INR 4.50–5 LPA INR 10 LPA TCS, Hyundai, HDFC, Tech Mahindra
St. Joseph's Degree & PG College INR 4–4.50 LPA INR 8–9 LPA Deloitte, ADP, Franklin Templeton
Sardar Patel University INR 2.50 LPA INR 4.50–6 LPA Reliance Industries, TCS, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, Bajaj

Based on the supplied figures, KIIT School of Management has the highest average salary range, at INR 7.25–9 LPA, among the listed colleges. Amity University Noida follows with an average package of INR 6 LPA. SICSR Pune reports the highest individual package in this comparison at INR 23.05 LPA. However, students should not consider the highest package as the salary they can automatically expect after graduation.

BBA in IT Colleges: Fees and ROI Comparison

Return on Investment (ROI) helps students understand how the cost of education compares with the salary they may earn after completing the course. A shorter estimated recovery period generally indicates that the course fee is lower compared with the reported annual salary.

CollegeApprox. Total Course Fee (3 Years)Average SalaryEstimated Fee Recovery
St. Joseph's Degree & PG College INR 2–2.50 lakh INR 4–4.50 LPA 6–8 months
JECRC University INR 3–3.50 lakh INR 4.50–5.50 LPA 8–9 months
BIT INR 4–4.50 lakh INR 5–6 LPA 9–11 months
LPU INR 4.80–5.50 lakh INR 5.50–6 LPA 11–12 months
IMS Unison University INR 4.50–5 lakh INR 5 LPA 11–12 months
KL Business School INR 4–4.50 lakh INR 4.50–5 LPA 10–12 months
Sardar Patel University INR 1.50–2.70 lakh INR 2.50 LPA 7–13 months
SICSR Pune INR 5.50–6 lakh INR 4.48 LPA 15–16 months
KIIT School of Management INR 10.50–11.50 lakh INR 7.25–9 LPA 15–17 months
Amity University Noida INR 11–13 lakh  6 LPA 22–26 months

St. Joseph's Degree & PG College and JECRC University have relatively low course fees and shorter estimated recovery periods. In comparison, KIIT and Amity charge higher fees, which increases the time required to recover the initial course investment.

Top Job Profiles After BBA in IT

After completing a BBA in IT, graduates can explore opportunities in technology companies, banks, consulting firms and other organisations. Some common job profiles include:

Job ProfileAverage Starting SalaryMain Responsibilities
IT Manager/Assistant IT Manager INR 4–9 LPA Managing IT systems, technology budgets and infrastructure
Business/Systems Analyst INR 4.50–7 LPA Understanding business needs and suggesting technology-based solutions
Database Administrator INR 4–8 LPA Managing, organising and protecting company data
Network Administrator INR 3.50–6 LPA Maintaining and securing computer networks
IT Project Coordinator INR 4–6.50 LPA Helping teams plan and complete technology projects

Which BBA in IT College Should You Choose?

The right college depends on a student's budget, academic performance and career goals. KIIT, Amity, SICSR and LPU are options to compare for their reported placement opportunities, while St. Joseph's, JECRC and Sardar Patel University may appeal to students looking for comparatively affordable courses.

Before making a final decision, students should check the latest official fee structure, programme curriculum, admission requirements and placement report. They should also remember that salary figures and estimated ROI are not guaranteed outcomes. The actual job role and salary will depend on skills, academic performance, internships and the employer's requirements.

Also read:

Top 20 Colleges for MBA 2026: NIRF Ranking, ROI & More

Top Tier 2 MBA Colleges in India: Check Fees, Expected CAT Cutoffs, Average Salary and ROI

Anjali Kumari Yadav
Anjali Kumari Yadav

Executive

Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.

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First Published: Nov 13, 2026, 13:58 IST
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