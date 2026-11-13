Children’s Day Quiz 2026: Questions and Answers on Bal Diwas
Test your knowledge of Children's Day, with this engaging quiz featuring questions and answers about India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, and the significance of this special day dedicated to children's rights and welfare.
Every year on November 14, India celebrates Children's Day, also known as Bal Diwas. The day marks the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister, who was born on November 14, 1889.
Jawaharlal Nehru was popularly known as Chacha Nehru because of his love and affection for children. He believed that children were the future of the country and that every child should get proper education, care and opportunities to grow.
Children's Day is celebrated in schools across India through cultural programmes, drawing competitions, games, quizzes and other fun activities. The day also reminds everyone about the importance of children's education, safety, health and overall development.
On the occasion of Children's Day 2026, test your general knowledge with these 30 interesting questions and answers about Bal Diwas, Jawaharlal Nehru and the history of Children's Day.
Children’s Day Quiz 2026
Test your general knowledge with these 30 interesting questions and answers given below:
1. What is the significance of Children's Day?
(a) To celebrate the birth of a famous child
(b) To raise awareness about children's rights and welfare
(c) To commemorate a historical event related to children
(d) To promote children's education and development
Answer: b
2. When is Children's Day celebrated in India?
(a) November 14th
(b) September 5th
(c) January 26th
(d) August 15th
Answer: a
3. On which date was Jawaharlal Nehru born?
(a) November 12, 1885
(b) November 13, 1887
(c) November 14, 1889
(d) November 18, 1887
Answer: c
4. Which independence group did Jawaharlal Nehru join in 1918 when he became friends with Mahatma Gandhi?
(a) India First
(b) Indian Congress Committee
(c) Indian National Congress
(d) India Independence Institute (Triple I)
Answer: b
5. At which university did Jawaharlal Nehru complete his studies for a barrister?
(a) University of London
(b) University of Geneva
(c) University of Brussels
(d) University of Moscow
Answer: a
6. In which district of Uttar Pradesh did Jawaharlal Nehru organize the first Kisan March?
(a) Auraiya
(b) Azamgarh
(c) Pratapgarh
(d) Hathras
Answer: c
7. On which date was Children's Day celebrated in India before 1964?
(a) November 20th
(b) November 14th
(c) January 1st
(d) August 15th
Answer: a
8. What is Jawaharlal Nehru's popular nickname in the context of Children's Day?
(a) Bapu
(b) Chacha
(c) Netaji
(d) Veer
Answer: b
9. Children's Day is also known as what?
(a) Children's Day
(b) Bal Diwas
(c) Mahatma Gandhi Day
(d) Freedom Fighter Day
Answer: b
10. Which newspaper was founded by Jawaharlal Nehru?
(a) New India
(b) National Herald
(c) Both A and B
(d) Neither A and B
Answer: b
11. In which year did Jawaharlal Nehru first meet Mahatma Gandhi?
(a) 1913
(b) 1914
(c) 1915
(d) 1916
Answer: d
12. Nehru was officially sworn in as India's first Prime Minister by:
(a) Lord Mountbatten
(b) Rajendra Prasad
(c) Jawaharlal Nehru himself
(d) Mahatma Gandhi
Answer: a
13. When did Jawaharlal Nehru pass away?
(a) May 28, 1975
(b) May 27, 1964
(c) February 17, 1965
(d) June 28, 1959
Answer: b
14. Children’s Day in India shifted to November 14 in honour of Jawaharlal Nehru in which year?
(a) 1954
(b) 1980
(c) 1970
(d) 1964
Answer: d
15. Which country was the first to celebrate Children’s Day?
(a) United Kingdom
(b) Turkey
(c) India
(d) United States
Answer: b
16. Who declared a Universal Children’s Day in 1954?
(a) United Nations General Assembly
(b) UNICEF
(c) World Health Organization
(d) UNESCO
Answer: a
17. What was Nehru’s vision for children?
(a) Skilled politicians
(b) Great athletes
(c) Leaders of the future
(d) Famous scientists
Answer: c
18. Where was Jawaharlal Nehru born?
(a) Allahabad
(b) Mumbai
(c) Delhi
(d) Chennai
Answer: a
19. Which organisation promotes children’s rights and welfare worldwide?
(a) UNESCO
(b) WHO
(c) UNICEF
(d) WTO
Answer: c
20. Which historical monument did Nehru famously address on Independence Day in 1947?
(a) India Gate
(b) Red Fort
(c) Qutub Minar
(d) Gateway of India
Answer: b
21. Children’s Day in India also celebrates the importance of which right?
(a) Voting rights
(b) Animal rights
(c) Freedom of speech
(d) Children’s education
Answer: d)
22. What colour rose did Jawaharlal Nehru often wear on his coat?
(a) White
(b) Red
(c) Pink
(d) Yellow
Answer: (b) Red
23. Which international organisation focuses on children’s rights along with education, health, and equality?
(a) United Nations
(b) UNICEF
(c) World Trade Organization
(d) UNESCO
Answer: (b) UNICEF
24. In India, Children’s Day also reminds society to:
(a) Respect and nurture young minds
(b) Promote sports among youth
(c) Celebrate political leaders
(d) Organize national elections
Answer: (a) Respect and nurture young minds
25. In which year was Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru awarded the Bharat Ratna?
(a) 1952
(b) 1955
(c) 1962
(d) 1964
Answer: (b) 1955
26. Which famous book was written by Jawaharlal Nehru during his imprisonment?
(a) The Discovery of India
(b) Gitanjali
(c) The Guide
(d) Malgudi Days
Answer: (a) The Discovery of India
27. In which year was the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) established?
(a) 2005
(b) 2007
(c) 2010
(d) 2012
Answer: (b) 2007
28. Who drafted the Geneva Declaration of the Rights of the Child in 1924?
(a) Maria Montessori
(b) Eglantyne Jebb
(c) Helen Keller
(d) Eleanor Roosevelt
Answer: (b) Eglantyne Jebb
29. Which of the following best describes the spirit of Children's Day?
(a) Competition and pressure
(b) Childhood, happiness and learning
(c) Political activities
(d) Business development
Answer: (b) Childhood, happiness and learning
30. Which international declaration was adopted before the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child?
(a) Geneva Declaration of the Rights of the Child
(b) Paris Declaration
(c) Rio Declaration
(d) Universal Declaration on Climate Change
Answer: (a) Geneva Declaration of the Rights of the Child
READ| GK Quiz on Jawaharlal Nehru: Think You Know Everything About Nehru? Challenge Yourself with This Quiz!
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Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.