Every year on November 14th, India celebrates Bal Diwas, or Children's Day, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, the country's first Prime Minister. Nehru was fondly known as Chacha Nehru, meaning "Uncle Nehru," for his affection and concern for children. He believed that children were the nation's future and that their well-being was essential for India's progress.
To celebrate Children's Day and honour Nehru's legacy, here is a quiz with questions and answers to test your knowledge about Bal Diwas.
1. What is the significance of Children's Day?
(a) To celebrate the birth of a famous child
(b) To raise awareness about children's rights and welfare
(c) To commemorate a historical event related to children
(d) To promote children's education and development
Answer: b
2. When is Children's Day celebrated in India?
(a) November 14th
(b) September 5th
(c) January 26th
(d) August 15th
Answer: a
3. On which date was Jawaharlal Nehru born?
(a) November 12, 1885
(b) November 13, 1887
(c) November 14, 1889
(d) November 18, 1887
Answer: c
4. Which independence group did Jawaharlal Nehru join in 1918 when he became friends with Mahatma Gandhi?
(a) India First
(b) Indian Congress Committee
(c) Indian National Congress
(d) India Independence Institute (Triple I)
Answer: b
5. At which university did Jawaharlal Nehru complete his studies for a barrister?
(a) University of London
(b) University of Geneva
(c) University of Brussels
(d) University of Moscow
Answer: a
6. In which district of Uttar Pradesh did Jawaharlal Nehru organize the first Kisan March?
(a) Auraiya
(b) Azamgarh
(c) Pratapgarh
(d) Hathras
Answer: c
7. On which date was Children's Day celebrated in India before 1964?
(a) November 20th
(b) November 14th
(c) January 1st
(d) August 15th
Answer: a
8. What is Jawaharlal Nehru's popular nickname in the context of Children's Day?
(a) Bapu
(b) Chacha
(c) Netaji
(d) Veer
Answer: b
9. Children's Day is also known as what?
(a) Children's Day
(b) Bal Diwas
(c) Mahatma Gandhi Day
(d) Freedom Fighter Day
Answer: b
10. Which newspaper was founded by Jawaharlal Nehru?
(a) New India
(b) National Herald
(c) Both A and B
(d) Neither A and B
Answer: b