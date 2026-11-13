Every year on November 14, India celebrates Children's Day, also known as Bal Diwas. The day marks the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister, who was born on November 14, 1889.

Jawaharlal Nehru was popularly known as Chacha Nehru because of his love and affection for children. He believed that children were the future of the country and that every child should get proper education, care and opportunities to grow.

Children's Day is celebrated in schools across India through cultural programmes, drawing competitions, games, quizzes and other fun activities. The day also reminds everyone about the importance of children's education, safety, health and overall development.

On the occasion of Children's Day 2026, test your general knowledge with these 30 interesting questions and answers about Bal Diwas, Jawaharlal Nehru and the history of Children's Day.