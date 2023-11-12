Every year on November 14th, India celebrates Bal Diwas, or Children's Day, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, the country's first Prime Minister. Nehru was fondly known as Chacha Nehru, meaning "Uncle Nehru," for his affection and concern for children. He believed that children were the nation's future and that their well-being was essential for India's progress.

To celebrate Children's Day and honour Nehru's legacy, here is a quiz with questions and answers to test your knowledge about Bal Diwas.