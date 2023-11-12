Quick Links

Children’s Day Quiz 2023: Questions and Answers on Bal Diwas

Test your knowledge of Children's Day, with this engaging quiz featuring questions and answers about India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, and the significance of this special day dedicated to children's rights and welfare.

Nikhil Batra
By Nikhil Batra
Nov 12, 2023, 21:11 IST
Children’s Day Quiz 2023: Questions and Answers on Bal Diwas
Children’s Day Quiz 2023: Questions and Answers on Bal Diwas

Every year on November 14th, India celebrates Bal Diwas, or Children's Day, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, the country's first Prime Minister. Nehru was fondly known as Chacha Nehru, meaning "Uncle Nehru," for his affection and concern for children. He believed that children were the nation's future and that their well-being was essential for India's progress.

To celebrate Children's Day and honour Nehru's legacy, here is a quiz with questions and answers to test your knowledge about Bal Diwas.

1. What is the significance of Children's Day?

(a) To celebrate the birth of a famous child

(b) To raise awareness about children's rights and welfare

(c) To commemorate a historical event related to children

(d) To promote children's education and development

 

Answer: b

2. When is Children's Day celebrated in India?

(a) November 14th

(b) September 5th

(c) January 26th

(d) August 15th

Answer: a

3. On which date was Jawaharlal Nehru born?

(a) November 12, 1885

(b) November 13, 1887

(c) November 14, 1889

(d) November 18, 1887

Answer: c

4. Which independence group did Jawaharlal Nehru join in 1918 when he became friends with Mahatma Gandhi?

(a) India First

(b) Indian Congress Committee

(c) Indian National Congress

(d) India Independence Institute (Triple I) 

Answer: b

5. At which university did Jawaharlal Nehru complete his studies for a barrister?

(a) University of London

(b) University of Geneva

(c) University of Brussels

(d) University of Moscow

Answer: a

6. In which district of Uttar Pradesh did Jawaharlal Nehru organize the first Kisan March?

(a) Auraiya

(b) Azamgarh

(c) Pratapgarh

(d) Hathras

Answer: c

7. On which date was Children's Day celebrated in India before 1964?

(a) November 20th

(b) November 14th

(c) January 1st

(d) August 15th

Answer: a

8. What is Jawaharlal Nehru's popular nickname in the context of Children's Day?

(a) Bapu

(b) Chacha 

(c) Netaji

(d) Veer

Answer: b

9. Children's Day is also known as what?

(a) Children's Day

(b) Bal Diwas

(c) Mahatma Gandhi Day

(d) Freedom Fighter Day

Answer: b 

10. Which newspaper was founded by Jawaharlal Nehru?

(a) New India

(b) National Herald

(c) Both A and B

(d) Neither A and B

Answer: b 

 

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Related Stories

Latest Stories

Latest Education News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.
Accept