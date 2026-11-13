Microsoft Outlook Outage 2026: Is Outlook Hacked or Down? Several Services Affected; Steps to Recover Your Account if Hacked

Microsoft Outlook Outage 2026: Microsoft users across several countries are facing widespread disruptions as a major Microsoft 365 outage continues. The disruption started late Thursday evening and is still affecting several users across the globe.

The outage continued into Friday, November 13, following its initial disruption on Thursday, November 12.

It has affected Outlook, Exchange Online, Teams and other workplace services, leaving users unable to access emails and essential tools. Microsoft has linked the outage to infrastructure failures and server availability issues.

There is no confirmed evidence of a cyberattack. The company is working to restore services, but recovery remains gradual.

Is Outlook Hacked Or Down? What Happened?

Is Outlook down, or has your email account been hacked? The good news is that the widespread disruption does not necessarily indicate a security breach. Outlook is experiencing a major service outage linked to Microsoft's cloud infrastructure.