Microsoft Outlook Outage 2026: Is Outlook Hacked or Down? Several Services Affected; Steps to Recover Your Account if Hacked
Microsoft's global outage has disrupted Outlook, Teams, Exchange Online and other Microsoft 365 services. Check the latest outage updates, understand what caused the disruption and learn how to identify and recover a hacked Outlook account
Microsoft Outlook Outage 2026: Microsoft users across several countries are facing widespread disruptions as a major Microsoft 365 outage continues. The disruption started late Thursday evening and is still affecting several users across the globe.
The outage continued into Friday, November 13, following its initial disruption on Thursday, November 12.
It has affected Outlook, Exchange Online, Teams and other workplace services, leaving users unable to access emails and essential tools. Microsoft has linked the outage to infrastructure failures and server availability issues.
There is no confirmed evidence of a cyberattack. The company is working to restore services, but recovery remains gradual.
Is Outlook Hacked Or Down? What Happened?
Is Outlook down, or has your email account been hacked? The good news is that the widespread disruption does not necessarily indicate a security breach. Outlook is experiencing a major service outage linked to Microsoft's cloud infrastructure.
According to Microsoft's service updates, server availability issues across multiple regions caused numerous servers to become unexpectedly unavailable. This placed additional pressure on the remaining operational infrastructure, triggering connectivity problems and preventing users from accessing their mailboxes. In short, Outlook appears to be battling a server-side problem, not a confirmed cyberattack.
Microsoft is tracking the disruption under two incident numbers:
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EX1550543 (Exchange Online): Users may be unable to connect to their Exchange Online mailboxes through multiple connection methods.
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MO1550821 (Microsoft 365): Users may experience connectivity issues across multiple Microsoft 365 services.
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Current Status: Both incidents remain under investigation, with Microsoft working on infrastructure repairs and gradual service restoration.
We're investigating reports of users experiencing issues accessing Exchange Online mailboxes through multiple connection methods in the Americas. More details can be found in the Microsoft 365 admin center under EX1550543.— Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) November 12, 2026
Signs Your Personal Outlook Account Was Hacked
If you suspect your individual email account has been compromised, look for the following warning signs:
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Warning sign
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What to look for
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Unauthorised changes
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Unfamiliar security information, altered contacts, fake email signatures or unknown connected apps.
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Suspicious email activity
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Missing inbox emails, unexpected messages in your Sent folder or restrictions on sending emails.
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Hidden redirection
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Unfamiliar inbox rules or external email-forwarding addresses created without your knowledge.
Steps To Recover a Hacked Outlook Account
Follow these steps to regain access and secure your compromised Outlook account:
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Step
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Recovery measure
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What you should do
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1
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Scan your device for malware
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Run a full system scan using Windows Security or a trusted antivirus programme before changing your password.
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2
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Use Microsoft's recovery tool
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Visit the Microsoft Sign-in Helper or Account Recovery Form to verify your identity and regain access.
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3
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Change your password
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Create a strong, unique password that you do not use on other websites.
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4
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Review security and active sessions
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Check recent sign-in activity, sign out of unfamiliar sessions and remove unknown phone numbers, recovery emails or authenticator apps.
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5
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Clean up Outlook settings
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Review connected accounts, automatic replies, inbox rules and email-forwarding settings. Remove suspicious changes.
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6
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Enable multi-factor authentication
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Turn on two-step verification to prevent unauthorised access.
For work or school accounts: IT administrators should follow the Microsoft Defender remediation guide to revoke compromised tokens through Microsoft Graph and audit organisational security logs.
(Source: Microsoft Support)
Also Read: Microsoft Global Outage 2026: Are Outlook, Teams and Copilot Down? Check The Latest Updates On The Service Disruption
What Caused the Microsoft Outlook Outage?
Microsoft's preliminary investigation points towards infrastructure instability rather than a confirmed security breach. The major technical issues behind the disruption are listed below:
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Technical issue
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Explanation
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Failed server health checks
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A specific component responsible for automated server health checks malfunctioned, causing numerous servers to become unavailable.
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Increased infrastructure load
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With several servers offline, the remaining infrastructure experienced elevated workloads, affecting service availability.
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Secure connection failures
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A core process responsible for establishing secure connections became overwhelmed, preventing servers from processing requests properly.
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Delayed recovery
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Some servers initially restarted successfully but became unresponsive again when they started receiving traffic.
How Many Users Are Affected by the Microsoft Outage?
The Microsoft outage has triggered a sharp spike in user complaints worldwide. According to reports, Downdetector recorded nearly 130,000 reports of Outlook problems at the peak of the disruption on Thursday.
Users reported difficulties accessing inboxes, sending and receiving emails. The outage has also disrupted businesses and government organisations relying on Microsoft's cloud services, with reports emerging across North America, Europe and Asia.
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