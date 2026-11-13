AUS vs ENG: Who Is Mahli Beardman? Australian Pacer Creates History with 5-Wicket Haul on ODI Debut
Mahli Beardman, hailing from Dunsborough, Western Australia, made headlines during his ODI debut against England with a five-wicket haul. Check his profile, career statistics and the complete list of players to achieve this feat.
Australian pacer Mahli Beardman was under the spotlight during the Australia vs England 1st ODI in Perth on Friday. The 21-year-old took a five-wicket haul against Australia's arch-rivals and made an immediate mark in international cricket.
The right-arm pacer had already impressed at the junior level and has now arrived in style at the highest level of the game. Check out everything about the young Australian speedster, including his profile, career and cricket statistics.
Also the list of players who have taken 5-wicket hauls on ODI debuts.
Mahli Beardman now has the best ODI figures on debut among Aussie men's players ✨ #AUSvENG https://t.co/N3wsa5Jk4l— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 13, 2026
Who is Mahli Beardman?
Born in Dunsborough, Western Australia, Mahli Beardman has been known for generating good pace from his early days. However, he came into the spotlight during the 2024 Men's Under-19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa, where Australia emerged as champions.
Beardman picked up 10 wickets in the tournament, with his most important performance coming against India in the final. He claimed 3 wickets while giving away just 15 runs in 7 overs, playing a crucial role in Australia's title-winning campaign.
Beardman made his List A debut for Western Australia in November 2023. Later, he was signed by the Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League and made his debut in January 2025. Since then, he has bowled some match winning spells, including in the final against Sydney Sixers, where he also claimed the crucial wicket of Steve Smith.
He also made his T20I debut against Pakistan earlier this year, where he impressed with his pace and bounce.
Now, Beardman has made a sensational start to his ODI career with a five-wicket haul against England in Perth.
Mahli Beardman: Player Profile
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Details
|
Information
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Full Name
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Mahli Beardman
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Date of Birth
|
August 31, 2005
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Age
|
21 years
|
Birthplace
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Dunsborough, Western Australia
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Nationality
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Australian
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Batting Style
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Right-handed
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Bowling Style
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Right-arm fast
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Domestic Team
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Western Australia
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BBL Team
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Perth Scorchers
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Role
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Fast Bowler
Mahli Beardman: Statistics
Batting & Fielding
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Metric
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T20I
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U-19 Test
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U-19 ODI
|
Mat
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1
|
1
|
9
|
Runs
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0
|
17
|
3
|
Avg
|
-
|
8.50
|
1.50
|
SR
|
-
|
34.69
|
42.86
|
HS
|
-
|
9
|
2
|
100s / 50s
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0 / 0
|
0 / 0
|
0 / 0
|
4s / 6s
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0 / 0
|
3 / 0
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0 / 0
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CT
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
ST
|
-
|
-
|
0
Bowling
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Metric
|
T20I
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U-19 Test
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U-19 ODI
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Mat
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1
|
1
|
9
|
Wkts
|
2
|
1
|
14
|
BBF
|
2/33
|
1/38
|
3/15
|
Econ
|
8.25
|
3.94
|
4.12
|
Bowl AVG
|
16.50
|
63.00
|
18.50
|
Bowl SR
|
12.00
|
96.00
|
26.93
|
5 Wkts / 4 Wkts
|
0 / 0
|
0 / 0
|
0 / 0
List of Players with Five-Wicket Hauls on ODI Debut
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Mahli Beardman (AUS) vs ENG* - 2026
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Lyle Robertson (SCO) vs CAN - 2026
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Arafat Minhas (PAK) vs AUS - 2026
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Charlie Cassell (SCO) vs OMAN - 2024
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Jan Frylinck (NAM) vs OMAN - 2019
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Jake Ball (ENG) vs BAN - 2016
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Dasun Shanaka (SL) vs IRE - 2016
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Kagiso Rabada (SA) vs BAN - 2015
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Mustafizur Rahman (BAN) vs IND - 2015
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Craig Young (IRE) vs SCO - 2014
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Taskin Ahmed (BAN) vs IND - 2014
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Brian Vitori (ZIM) vs BAN - 2011
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Fidel Edwards (WI) vs ZIM - 2003
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Austin Codrington (CAN) vs BAN - 2003
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Charitha Buddhika (SL) vs ZIM - 2001
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Allan Donald (SA) vs IND - 1991
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Tony Dodemaide (AUS) vs SL - 1988
-
Uvais Karnain (SL) vs NZ - 1984
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Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
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