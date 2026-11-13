Australian pacer Mahli Beardman was under the spotlight during the Australia vs England 1st ODI in Perth on Friday. The 21-year-old took a five-wicket haul against Australia's arch-rivals and made an immediate mark in international cricket.

The right-arm pacer had already impressed at the junior level and has now arrived in style at the highest level of the game. Check out everything about the young Australian speedster, including his profile, career and cricket statistics.

Also the list of players who have taken 5-wicket hauls on ODI debuts.

Mahli Beardman now has the best ODI figures on debut among Aussie men's players ✨ #AUSvENG https://t.co/N3wsa5Jk4l — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 13, 2026

Who is Mahli Beardman?

Born in Dunsborough, Western Australia, Mahli Beardman has been known for generating good pace from his early days. However, he came into the spotlight during the 2024 Men's Under-19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa, where Australia emerged as champions.