Who is Kimi Antonelli? Meet the Youngest Formula 1 World Champion in History
Kimi Antonelli has created history by becoming Formula One's youngest-ever world champion. Know about his early life, racing career, Mercedes journey, major achievements and records.
Italian Formula One driver Kimi Antonelli rewrote history by becoming the youngest-ever to win a World Championship. With this achievement, he has also become only the third Italian driver to win the iconic championship.
The Mercedes driver clinched the title at the 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix after finishing third in the race. e achieved this feat at just 20 years and 68 days old, breaking Sebastian Vettel's previous record of winning the world championship at the age of 23 years and 134 days.
From childhood karting championships to fulfilling his Formula One dream, we will now look at everything about Kimi Antonelli.
Rewriting history 💪 We have a new youngest-ever Drivers' Champion. Take a bow, Kimi Antonelli 🏆 #F1 #MexicoGP https://t.co/zeU9lCeKX0— Formula 1 (@F1) November 2, 2026
Mexico City Grand Prix 2026: Race Details and Final Scoreline
The 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix took place in Mexico City on November 1, 2026, at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez circuit. The race covered a total of 71 laps.
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Detail
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Information
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Grand Prix
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Mexico City Grand Prix
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Date
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November 1, 2026
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City
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Mexico City, Mexico
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Circuit
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Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
Mexico City Grand Prix 2026: Final Race Scoreline
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Position
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Driver
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Team
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Points
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1
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Max Verstappen
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Red Bull
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25
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2
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Lewis Hamilton
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Ferrari
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18
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3
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Kimi Antonelli
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Mercedes
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15
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4
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Charles Leclerc
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Ferrari
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12
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5
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Lando Norris
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McLaren
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10
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6
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George Russell
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Mercedes
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8
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7
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Liam Lawson
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Racing Bulls
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6
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8
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Gabriel Bortoleto
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Audi
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4
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9
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Isack Hadjar
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Red Bull
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2
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10
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Ryo Hirakawa
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Haas
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1
Formula One Drivers' Championship 2026 Standings After Mexico City GP
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Position
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Driver
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Team
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Points
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1
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Kimi Antonelli
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Mercedes
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380
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2
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Max Verstappen
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Red Bull
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261
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3
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Lewis Hamilton
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Ferrari
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259
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4
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George Russell
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Mercedes
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250
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5
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Charles Leclerc
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Ferrari
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245
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6
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Lando Norris
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McLaren
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221
Top 5 Youngest Formula One World Champions of All Time
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Rank
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Driver
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Country
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Team
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Championship Year
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Age
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1
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Kimi Antonelli
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Italy
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Mercedes
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2026
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20 years, 68 days
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2
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Sebastian Vettel
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Germany
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Red Bull
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2010
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23 years, 134 days
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3
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Lewis Hamilton
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Great Britain
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McLaren
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2008
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23 years, 300 days
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4
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Fernando Alonso
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Spain
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Renault
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2005
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24 years, 58 days
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5
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Max Verstappen
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Netherlands
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Red Bull
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2021
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24 years, 73 days
Who is Kimi Antonelli?
Kimi Antonelli was born on August 25, 2006, in Bologna, Italy. He is an Italian Formula 1 driver who represents Mercedes. Even at an early age, he made his mark in international motorsports with his exceptional talent.
He competed in junior racing competitions, from karting to other categories, and Mercedes signed him to its Junior Programme in April 2019. He went on to win several iconic championships.
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Details
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Information
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Full Name
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Andrea Kimi Antonelli
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Popular Name
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Kimi Antonelli
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Date of Birth
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August 25, 2006
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Age
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20 years
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Birthplace
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Bologna, Italy
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Nationality
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Italian
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Profession
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Formula One racing driver
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Current Team
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Mercedes
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Car Number
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12
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Father
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Marco Antonelli
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Formula One Debut
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2025 Australian Grand Prix
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First F1 Team
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Mercedes
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First World Championship
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2026
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Racing Category
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Formula One
Kimi Antonelli's Major Career Achievements
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2019: Joined the Mercedes Junior Programme at just 12 years old.
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2022: Won Italian Formula 4 and ADAC Formula 4 championships.
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2023: Won the Formula Regional European Championship and Formula Regional Middle East Championship.
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2025: Made his debut in the Formula One championship with Mercedes team in the Australian Grand Prix.
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2025: Achieved first Formula One podium finish in the Canadian Grand Prix.
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2026: Won his first Formula One Grand Prix race in the Chinese Grand Prix.
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2026: Became the youngest Formula One Drivers' World Champion at 20 years and 68 days.
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