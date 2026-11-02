Who is Kimi Antonelli? Meet the Youngest Formula 1 World Champion in History

Italian Formula One driver Kimi Antonelli rewrote history by becoming the youngest-ever to win a World Championship. With this achievement, he has also become only the third Italian driver to win the iconic championship.

The Mercedes driver clinched the title at the 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix after finishing third in the race. e achieved this feat at just 20 years and 68 days old, breaking Sebastian Vettel's previous record of winning the world championship at the age of 23 years and 134 days.

From childhood karting championships to fulfilling his Formula One dream, we will now look at everything about Kimi Antonelli.

Rewriting history 💪 We have a new youngest-ever Drivers' Champion. Take a bow, Kimi Antonelli 🏆 #F1 #MexicoGP https://t.co/zeU9lCeKX0 — Formula 1 (@F1) November 2, 2026