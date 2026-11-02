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Who is Kimi Antonelli? Meet the Youngest Formula 1 World Champion in History

By Varun Verma
Last Updated: Nov 2, 2026, 11:36 IST

Kimi Antonelli has created history by becoming Formula One's youngest-ever world champion. Know about his early life, racing career, Mercedes journey, major achievements and records.

Kimi Antonelli (Image Source: X.com)
Kimi Antonelli (Image Source: X.com)

Italian Formula One driver Kimi Antonelli rewrote history by becoming the youngest-ever to win a World Championship. With this achievement, he has also become only the third Italian driver to win the iconic championship.

The Mercedes driver clinched the title at the 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix after finishing third in the race. e achieved this feat at just 20 years and 68 days old, breaking Sebastian Vettel's previous record of winning the world championship at the age of 23 years and 134 days.

From childhood karting championships to fulfilling his Formula One dream, we will now look at everything about Kimi Antonelli.

Mexico City Grand Prix 2026: Race Details and Final Scoreline

The 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix took place in Mexico City on November 1, 2026, at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez circuit. The race covered a total of 71 laps.

Detail

Information

Grand Prix

Mexico City Grand Prix

Date

November 1, 2026

City

Mexico City, Mexico

Circuit

Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

Mexico City Grand Prix 2026: Final Race Scoreline

Position

Driver

Team

Points

1

Max Verstappen

Red Bull

25

2

Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari

18

3

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes

15

4

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

12

5

Lando Norris

McLaren

10

6

George Russell

Mercedes

8

7

Liam Lawson

Racing Bulls

6

8

Gabriel Bortoleto

Audi

4

9

Isack Hadjar

Red Bull

2

10

Ryo Hirakawa

Haas

1

Formula One Drivers' Championship 2026 Standings After Mexico City GP

Position

Driver

Team

Points

1

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes

380

2

Max Verstappen

Red Bull

261

3

Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari

259

4

George Russell

Mercedes

250

5

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

245

6

Lando Norris

McLaren

221

Top 5 Youngest Formula One World Champions of All Time

Rank

Driver

Country

Team

Championship Year

Age

1

Kimi Antonelli

Italy

Mercedes

2026

20 years, 68 days

2

Sebastian Vettel

Germany

Red Bull

2010

23 years, 134 days

3

Lewis Hamilton

Great Britain

McLaren

2008

23 years, 300 days

4

Fernando Alonso

Spain

Renault

2005

24 years, 58 days

5

Max Verstappen

Netherlands

Red Bull

2021

24 years, 73 days

Who is Kimi Antonelli?

Kimi Antonelli was born on August 25, 2006, in Bologna, Italy. He is an Italian Formula 1 driver who represents Mercedes. Even at an early age, he made his mark in international motorsports with his exceptional talent.

He competed in junior racing competitions, from karting to other categories, and Mercedes signed him to its Junior Programme in April 2019. He went on to win several iconic championships.

Details

Information

Full Name

Andrea Kimi Antonelli

Popular Name

Kimi Antonelli

Date of Birth

August 25, 2006

Age

20 years

Birthplace

Bologna, Italy

Nationality

Italian

Profession

Formula One racing driver

Current Team

Mercedes

Car Number

12

Father

Marco Antonelli

Formula One Debut

2025 Australian Grand Prix

First F1 Team

Mercedes

First World Championship

2026

Racing Category

Formula One

Kimi Antonelli's Major Career Achievements

  • 2019: Joined the Mercedes Junior Programme at just 12 years old.

  • 2022: Won Italian Formula 4 and ADAC Formula 4 championships.

  • 2023: Won the Formula Regional European Championship and Formula Regional Middle East Championship.

  • 2025: Made his debut in the Formula One championship with Mercedes team in the Australian Grand Prix.

  • 2025: Achieved first Formula One podium finish in the Canadian Grand Prix.

  • 2026: Won his first Formula One Grand Prix race in the Chinese Grand Prix.

  • 2026: Became the youngest Formula One Drivers' World Champion at 20 years and 68 days.

Varun Verma
Varun Verma

Senior Executive - Editorial

Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.

He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.

For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com

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First Published: Nov 2, 2026, 11:36 IST
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