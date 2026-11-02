IPU Offers Final Chance To Students With Pending Degree Requirements

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has announced an additional final examination opportunity for undergraduate and postgraduate students who have not been able to complete their degrees within the prescribed time.

The university has announced this opportunity under Ordinances 10, 11 and 25. Eligible students can apply to appear in their pending examinations by November 6, 2026.

The facility is available to students whose maximum examination opportunities expired by June 2026. However, students must have completed the study requirements of their respective courses to be eligible.

Students who still have regular examination attempts remaining will not be allowed to apply under this provision.

IPU Additional Exam: Application Process

Students seeking to use this opportunity must submit an application along with a list of the subjects or papers in which they wish to appear.