IPU Offers Final Chance To Students With Pending Degree Requirements
The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has announced an additional final examination opportunity for eligible undergraduate and postgraduate students who could not complete their degrees. Applications must be submitted by November 6, 2026.
The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has announced an additional final examination opportunity for undergraduate and postgraduate students who have not been able to complete their degrees within the prescribed time.
The university has announced this opportunity under Ordinances 10, 11 and 25. Eligible students can apply to appear in their pending examinations by November 6, 2026.
The facility is available to students whose maximum examination opportunities expired by June 2026. However, students must have completed the study requirements of their respective courses to be eligible.
Students who still have regular examination attempts remaining will not be allowed to apply under this provision.
IPU Additional Exam: Application Process
Students seeking to use this opportunity must submit an application along with a list of the subjects or papers in which they wish to appear.
The application must be signed by the concerned Dean, Director or Principal. The university will conduct these examinations in offline mode.
IPU Exam Fees
Students will have to pay a continuation fee of Rs 25,000. In addition, they must pay Rs 1,200 for each subject in which they wish to reappear.
The total fee will depend on the number of papers selected by the student.
IPU Exam Schedule
The university has also announced the proposed schedule for the additional examinations.
- Odd semester examinations: December 2026 to January 2027
- Even semester examinations: May to June 2027
Students who meet the eligibility requirements must submit their applications within the prescribed deadline to use this additional opportunity to complete their degrees.
Students should note that this is a one-time opportunity to clear their pending examinations and complete their degrees. The university has advised eligible candidates to check the official notification for the detailed eligibility conditions and application requirements before submitting their forms.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.