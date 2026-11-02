SRFTI Students Raise Privacy Concerns Over Police Presence on Campus, Demand End to Hostel Patrolling

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Students of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata have raised concerns over the continued presence of police personnel on the campus, particularly near student hostels. The students' union has alleged that police officers are occupying the entrance of the administration building and regularly patrolling areas around hostels, affecting students' privacy and freedom of movement. The students raised the issue during a press conference at the Kolkata Press Club on October 31, 2026. They demanded that police personnel stop patrolling near hostel premises so that students can move around and interact freely without feeling that they are being watched. The issue comes amid an ongoing disagreement between students and the institute's administration over campus security, accountability and action following incidents of unrest. The administration, meanwhile, has maintained that police deployment is necessary to ensure the safety of students, teachers and other staff members.

Why Are SRFTI Students Objecting to Police Presence? According to the students' union, police personnel continued to remain near the administration building and patrol the campus, including areas close to student hostels, even on Saturday, when institute officials were not on duty. Students believe that the continued police presence near residential areas affects their privacy and makes them uncomfortable while carrying out their everyday activities. Students' union general secretary Nachiket said police personnel were regularly seen moving around hostel premises. The union has demanded that police patrolling around these areas end immediately. The students want to be able to move around the campus, meet one another and interact freely without feeling that their activities are being monitored. What Is the Administration's Response?

The institute's administration has defended the deployment of police personnel, saying it is intended to protect students, faculty members and staff. SRFTI Registrar Deepak Kumar rejected allegations that the administration had failed to address students' security concerns. He described such claims as false and said the institute had taken several steps to improve campus safety. The administration has referred to incidents of intimidation, physical abuse, vandalism at the Vice-Chancellor's office and a march held on campus on October 27. It has also said that it is coordinating with the police to maintain security. The administration's position is that police deployment is a safety measure, while students are questioning its continued presence near residential areas. What Led to the SRFTI Student Protest?

The disagreement between students and the administration began after two incidents of unrest on the institute's campus. Date What happened September 27, 2026 Unrest broke out during an event organised on the campus. Students alleged that outsiders assaulted them, while the event organisers made counter-allegations October 4, 2026 Another incident of unrest took place, involving members of an outside organisation and students. Bricks and bottles were reportedly thrown towards students from outside the campus October 27, 2026 Students organised a torch march on campus as part of their protest over security concerns. The administration cited the march while explaining the need for security measures October 31, 2026 The students' union raised concerns about continued police presence near hostels at a press conference in Kolkata

Following these incidents, students demanded better security arrangements, action against those responsible for the alleged attacks and accountability from the institute's administration. The administration has also said that it filed police complaints in connection with the September 27 and October 4 incidents. What Is SRFTI? The Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) is a national-level film and television education institute located in Kolkata, West Bengal. It is named after renowned filmmaker Satyajit Ray and provides professional training in filmmaking and related areas. The institute offers specialised education in fields connected with film and television production. Its campus also has residential facilities for students, which is why the issue of police movement near hostels has become an important part of the ongoing dispute.

What Does the Privacy Concern Mean in This Case? Students are not only questioning the presence of police at the main entrance of the institute. Their concern is also about police personnel moving around areas close to hostels, where students live and carry out their daily activities. In simple terms, they want their residential spaces to remain private and do not want to feel constantly watched while meeting friends, talking or moving around the campus. The administration, however, says that security arrangements are needed because of the earlier incidents of violence and intimidation. This has created a disagreement between the students' demand for privacy and the administration's stated need to maintain campus security. What Happens Next? The disagreement between the students and the SRFTI administration remains unresolved. The students' union wants police patrolling near hostel premises to stop, while the administration maintains that security arrangements are necessary.