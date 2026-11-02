NEET UG Paper Leak: Nilekani-led Exam Reform Panel Tenure Extended till January 2027

As per media reports, the tenure of the Nandan Nilekani-led task force working on exam reforms has been extended until January 2027. The six-member committee was announced by the prime minister after former education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned following massive student protests.

The task force has received over 50,000 suggestions from students, parents, teachers, academic institutions, subject matter experts, industry organisations and exam-conducting bodies until now. The government has also submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court listing the progress made by the panel so far. The panel has also reportedly consulted former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman K Radhakrishnan, who headed the committee constituted by the Centre following the 2024 NEET paper leak.

According to reports, the panel has been granted time until January 2027 to submit its report. Earlier, the tenure of the panel was October 2027. The centre has set up another panel also headed by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman K Radhakrishnan to monitor implementation of the recommendations. The Ministry of Education was in the process of implementing the suggestions of the earlier committee when the new paper leak controversy in 2025 emerged, leading to protests and the resignation of the Education Minister.