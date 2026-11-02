NEET UG Paper Leak: Nilekani-led Exam Reform Panel Tenure Extended till January 2027
Nilekani led exam reform committee tenure has been extended to until January 2027. New committee recommendations and a suggestion report are expected next year to improve the exam system
As per media reports, the tenure of the Nandan Nilekani-led task force working on exam reforms has been extended until January 2027. The six-member committee was announced by the prime minister after former education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned following massive student protests.
The task force has received over 50,000 suggestions from students, parents, teachers, academic institutions, subject matter experts, industry organisations and exam-conducting bodies until now. The government has also submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court listing the progress made by the panel so far. The panel has also reportedly consulted former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman K Radhakrishnan, who headed the committee constituted by the Centre following the 2024 NEET paper leak.
According to reports, the panel has been granted time until January 2027 to submit its report. Earlier, the tenure of the panel was October 2027. The centre has set up another panel also headed by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman K Radhakrishnan to monitor implementation of the recommendations. The Ministry of Education was in the process of implementing the suggestions of the earlier committee when the new paper leak controversy in 2025 emerged, leading to protests and the resignation of the Education Minister.
NEET UG Will Now be Conducted Online
Following the paper leak controversy in 2025, PM Narendra Modi announced the constitution of a high-powered task force headed by Infosys Co-founder Nandan Nilekani to recommend reforms to be made to make the exam system leakproof. Other members of the task force include former chairman of ISRO S Somanath, former Director of the Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, IIT Chennai Director V Kamakoti, Former Education Secretary Anita Karwal and logistics expert Amrit Lal Meena.
The Centre then announced that the NEET UG Exams will now be conducted as a computer-based test (CBT) from next year onwards. The Radhakrishnan Committee also advised that medical entrance exams should be conducted in phases and as a computer-based or hybrid exam instead of entirely conducting a pen-and-paper exam. A detailed report is expected to be submitted with recommendations by the Nilekani-led task force by January 2027.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.