Bihar SLET Dummy Admit Card 2026 OUT: Get Direct Link to Download & Make Corrections by Nov 5
Bihar SLET Dummy Admit Card 2026 has released on November 2, 2026 on the official website at sletregistration.cbrt.co.in. Candidates can check the download steps and make corrections online on or before November 5, 2026.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially released the dummy admit card for the Bihar School Librarian Eligibility Test (SLET/ BSLET) 2026 on November 2, 2026. Those candidates who have applied for the state librarian posts will be able to access and check their hall ticket details online through the official website, i.e., sletregistration.cbrt.co.in. The dummy admit card service allows the candidates to check their demographic, personal, and educational details for any mistakes and get them corrected until November 5, 2026.
Bihar SLET 2026 Key Highlights
Given below are some of the important key highlights of the Bihar SLET Dummy Admit Card 2026:-
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)
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Exam Name
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Bihar School Librarian Eligibility Test (SLET) 2026
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Dummy Admit Card Release Date 2026
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November 2, 2026
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Correction Window Deadline
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November 5, 2026
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Official Website
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sletregistration .cbrt.co.in
How to Download and Edit the Bihar SLET Dummy Admit Card 2026?
Candidates canlog in using their registered application number and password to download the Bihar SLET Dummy Admit Card 2026 and make any necessary changes on the official website using the simple steps given below:-
- Go to the official website at sletregistration.cbrt.co.in
- In the candidate login section , enter using the User ID and Application Number and Password and Date of Birth.
- Click on the Download Dummy Admit Card link on the user dashboard.
- Check the important fields like the candidate name, parent's name, category and reservation status, Gender, Date of Birth, photograph, and signature clarity.
- If there are any errors in the admit card, click the edit or correction tab and update the incorrect entries and submit the changes before November 5, 2026.
- Download and save the updated copy for future reference,
Why Checking the Dummy Admit Card is Important?
The dummy admit card of the Bihar SLET 2026 is not valid for exam hall entry; the main purpose of this is to identify the errors and get them corrected.BSEB issues final admit cards based entirely on the validated dummy record. Any mistakes in spelling, category, or date of birth that remain uncorrected by November 5, 2026 cannot be changed later and will lead to immediate disqualification of the candidate during the post-exam Document Verification (DV).
Also check, Bihar Government Offices to Remain Closed on These Days in November and December 2026
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.