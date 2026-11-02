Bihar SLET Dummy Admit Card 2026 OUT: Get Direct Link to Download & Make Corrections by Nov 5

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially released the dummy admit card for the Bihar School Librarian Eligibility Test (SLET/ BSLET) 2026 on November 2, 2026. Those candidates who have applied for the state librarian posts will be able to access and check their hall ticket details online through the official website, i.e., sletregistration.cbrt.co.in. The dummy admit card service allows the candidates to check their demographic, personal, and educational details for any mistakes and get them corrected until November 5, 2026.

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Bihar SLET 2026 Key Highlights

Given below are some of the important key highlights of the Bihar SLET Dummy Admit Card 2026:-