Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2026 Special Stray Vacancy Schedule Released, Registration Begins Today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2026 special stray vacancy round schedule released. Registration process begins today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Allotment result on November 11, 2026 after 1 PM.
Karnataka NEET UG Special Stray Vacancy 2026: Karnataka Examination Authority has issued the schedule for the NEET UG special stray vacancy round. According to the official notification issued, in view of the schedule published by MCC, New Delhi, on 30-10-2026 for the conduct of the Special Stray Vacancy Round for Medical and Dental courses for the year 2026-27, the Special Stray Vacancy Round seat allotment round will be conducted online as per the schedule.
Interested candidates can register for the special stray vacancy round from today, November 2, 2026. Students can complete the registration process until November 4, 2026. Eligible and interested candidates must verify the available seats and the fees to participate in this Special Stray Vacancy Round. It must also be noted that candidates who have not registered previously (i.e., those who do not possess a 'Verification Slip') and are interested in the available seats may fill the application online and complete the process by paying the required fee.
The caution fee must be submitted between November 4 and 6, 2026. The window for students to enter choices for the special stray vacancy allotment will be available from November 6 to 9, 2026. The Karnataka NEET UG Special Stray Vacancy allotment result will be published on November 11, 2026, after 1:00 PM at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
Karnataka NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round Notification - Click Here
Karnataka NEET UG 2026 Special Stray Vacancy Round Schedule
Candidates participating in the special stray vacancy round for UG admissions must check the complete schedule here
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Fresh registration for candidates who have not registered
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November 2 to 4, 2026
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Payment of "Caution Deposit
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November 4 to 6, 2026
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Fresh entry of options (after payment of advance fee)
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November 6 to 9, 2026
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Publication of Special Stray Round Seat allotment Results
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November 11, 2026, after 1:00 PM
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Payment of balance fees and reporting to the college
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November 12 to 13, 2026, Before 6:00 PM
Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2026: Special Stray Vacancy Registration and Choice Filling
Candidates interested in participating in the UG stray vacancy round must complete the registration and choice filling process. The special stray vacancy round is being conducted for admissions to vacant seats in medical colleges. Follow the steps to register and enter choices
Step 1: Visit the official website of KEA
Step 2: Click on UGNEET 2026
Step 3: Click on the registration link for special stray vacancy
Step 4: Enter all relevant details
Step 4: Submit the fee
Step 5: Click on choice filling
Step 6: Enter the choice of course and college in order of preference
Step 7: Save and click on submit
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Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.