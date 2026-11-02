Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2026 Special Stray Vacancy Schedule Released, Registration Begins Today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka NEET UG Special Stray Vacancy 2026: Karnataka Examination Authority has issued the schedule for the NEET UG special stray vacancy round. According to the official notification issued, in view of the schedule published by MCC, New Delhi, on 30-10-2026 for the conduct of the Special Stray Vacancy Round for Medical and Dental courses for the year 2026-27, the Special Stray Vacancy Round seat allotment round will be conducted online as per the schedule.

Interested candidates can register for the special stray vacancy round from today, November 2, 2026. Students can complete the registration process until November 4, 2026. Eligible and interested candidates must verify the available seats and the fees to participate in this Special Stray Vacancy Round. It must also be noted that candidates who have not registered previously (i.e., those who do not possess a 'Verification Slip') and are interested in the available seats may fill the application online and complete the process by paying the required fee.