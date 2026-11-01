State Foundation Day 2026: Which 6 Indian States Were Formed on November 1?
November 1 marks an important milestone in India's history. Several states and Union Territories observe their Foundation Day on this date.
November 1 holds significant importance in India's history. This date serves as Foundation Day for 8 states and 5 Union Territories of India. These include Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Tamil Nadu.
The 5 Union Territories are Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Delhi, Lakshadweep and Puducherry.
These states have been carved out or reorganised from other regions on linguistic and administrative grounds. While some came into existence in 1956, others were formed in later years. The day is also known as Foundation Day or State Formation Day in different states.
Let's look at the names and the history behind their formation.
Which 8 Indian States Celebrate Their Foundation Day on November 1?
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State
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Year of Formation
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Key Detail
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Andhra Pradesh
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1956
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Formed by merging Andhra State with Telugu-speaking regions of Hyderabad State
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Karnataka
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1956
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Formed as Mysore State
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Kerala
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1956
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Formed by merging Malayalam-speaking regions
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Madhya Pradesh
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1956
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Reorganised under the States Reorganisation Act
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Tamil Nadu
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1956
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Formed as Madras State
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Punjab
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1966
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Acquired its present form after reorganisation
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Haryana
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1966
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Separated from Punjab
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Chhattisgarh
|
2000
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Carved out of Madhya Pradesh
History of 8 Indian States Celebrating Foundation Day
1. Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh formed on November 1, 1956, through the merger of Andhra State with Telugu speaking areas of the old Hyderabad State. With Hyderabad became the capital of the new state.
2. Karnataka
Karnataka observes November 1 as Karnataka Rajyotsava or Kannada Rajyotsava. Karnataka became a state on November 1, 1956, when different parts of Kannada speaking regions were merged. This initial name was Mysore State, which was later renamed Karnataka in 1973.
3. Kerala
Kerala observes its Foundation Day as Kerala Piravi. The formation of Kerala took place on November 1, 1956, by combining Travancore-Cochin and Malabar and Kasaragod. This state is also known as God's own country for its green landscapes and tourism spots.
4. Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh was reorganized on November 1, 1956, under the States Reorganisation Act. Several regions combined to create Madhya Pradesh State with Bhopal as its capital. Also called the heart of India, Madhya Pradesh is known for its historical monuments, temples, national parks and wildlifes
5. Tamil Nadu
The state of Tamil Nadu, one of the largest Indian states, came into existence as Madras State on November 1, 1956, through linguistic restructuring. The name was later changed to Tamil Nadu in 1969. The state is known for its Tamil culture, historical temples, classical arts, and heritage.
6. Punjab
Punjab took shape in the form it is today on November 1, 1966, under the Punjab Reorganization Act. While parts of the erstwhile Punjab state were used to constitute Haryana, others went to various other administrative regions. Chandigarh became the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.
7. Haryana
Similar to Punjab, Haryana also came into existence on November 1, 1966, following a separation from Punjab. By 2026, the state will have marked its 60th anniversary of becoming a state. Haryana is the state which has India's Millennium City, Gurugram. The state has produced many medal-winning athletes for India in multisport games like Olympics, Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games.
8. Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh is the latest state in above list. It came into existence on November 1, 2000, following a bifurcation from Madhya Pradesh. Chhattisgarh has become the 26th state of India.
Key Facts About November 1
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Key Fact
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Details
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States observing Foundation Day
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8
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Names of states
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Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu
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Union Territories observing the day
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5
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Names of Union Territories
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Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Delhi, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry
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Major reorganisation
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States Reorganisation Act, 1956
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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