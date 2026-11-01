State Foundation Day 2026: Which 6 Indian States Were Formed on November 1?

November 1 holds significant importance in India's history. This date serves as Foundation Day for 8 states and 5 Union Territories of India. These include Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Tamil Nadu. The 5 Union Territories are Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Delhi, Lakshadweep and Puducherry. These states have been carved out or reorganised from other regions on linguistic and administrative grounds. While some came into existence in 1956, others were formed in later years. The day is also known as Foundation Day or State Formation Day in different states. Let's look at the names and the history behind their formation. Which 8 Indian States Celebrate Their Foundation Day on November 1? State Year of Formation Key Detail Andhra Pradesh 1956 Formed by merging Andhra State with Telugu-speaking regions of Hyderabad State Karnataka 1956 Formed as Mysore State Kerala 1956 Formed by merging Malayalam-speaking regions Madhya Pradesh 1956 Reorganised under the States Reorganisation Act Tamil Nadu 1956 Formed as Madras State Punjab 1966 Acquired its present form after reorganisation Haryana 1966 Separated from Punjab Chhattisgarh 2000 Carved out of Madhya Pradesh

History of 8 Indian States Celebrating Foundation Day 1. Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh formed on November 1, 1956, through the merger of Andhra State with Telugu speaking areas of the old Hyderabad State. With Hyderabad became the capital of the new state. 2. Karnataka Karnataka observes November 1 as Karnataka Rajyotsava or Kannada Rajyotsava. Karnataka became a state on November 1, 1956, when different parts of Kannada speaking regions were merged. This initial name was Mysore State, which was later renamed Karnataka in 1973. 3. Kerala Kerala observes its Foundation Day as Kerala Piravi. The formation of Kerala took place on November 1, 1956, by combining Travancore-Cochin and Malabar and Kasaragod. This state is also known as God's own country for its green landscapes and tourism spots. 4. Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh was reorganized on November 1, 1956, under the States Reorganisation Act. Several regions combined to create Madhya Pradesh State with Bhopal as its capital. Also called the heart of India, Madhya Pradesh is known for its historical monuments, temples, national parks and wildlifes 5. Tamil Nadu The state of Tamil Nadu, one of the largest Indian states, came into existence as Madras State on November 1, 1956, through linguistic restructuring. The name was later changed to Tamil Nadu in 1969. The state is known for its Tamil culture, historical temples, classical arts, and heritage. 6. Punjab Punjab took shape in the form it is today on November 1, 1966, under the Punjab Reorganization Act. While parts of the erstwhile Punjab state were used to constitute Haryana, others went to various other administrative regions. Chandigarh became the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.