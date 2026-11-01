School Assembly News Headlines November 2, 2026: Bharat Bullet Train, Ram Lila Maidan, 8th Pay Commission and Other News
School Assembly News Headlines November 2, 2026: Check today’s top national, international, sports, business, science and education news updates.
School assembly news headlines for November 2, 2026, bring together the latest important updates from India and around the world. The national news focuses on the major INDIA bloc rally held at Ram Lila Maidan in New Delhi, fresh developments on the 8th Pay Commission, and the latest progress on India’s first Bharat Bullet Train corridor. International headlines cover the run-up to the United States midterm elections and other key global developments. In sports, the India vs New Zealand T20I series result and the Bangladesh vs India clash at the Hong Kong Sixes remain the biggest talking points. Business news brings the rupee’s strong monthly finish and the RBI’s upcoming rate decision, while education headlines highlight JEE Main registration and other exam updates. The article also covers ongoing AO3 downtime that has kept the popular fan-fiction platform offline, along with other important technology and science news for students to know.
National News Headlines for School Assembly November 2
- The INDIA bloc held a massive ‘Chalo Dilli’ rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the voter list revision.
- Opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Mamata Banerjee and Akhilesh Yadav led a march from central Delhi to Ramlila Maidan, with heavy security and traffic curbs in place from 10 am to 5 pm.
- The BJP held a counter march in West Delhi marking the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh violence, while party chief Nitin Nabin led a march in Rohtak, Haryana.
- Five people were killed in fresh ethnic violence in Manipur, a day after the state witnessed renewed clashes.
- The GST 2.0 reform completed one month, with the government reporting smoother filing of returns and better compliance under the new two-slab structure.
- India’s upgraded-aircraft carrier INS Vikrant led the Indian Navy’s fleet review off the Visakhapatnam coast as part of Navy Day month preparations.
- The Ministry of Jal Shakti released the latest river-cleaning report, showing improvement in water quality at major Ganga monitoring points.
- Delhi prepared for Deepavali on November 8 and Chhath Puja later this month, with markets opening festive sales and special trains announced for Chhath travellers.
- The Meteorological Department forecast light to moderate rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu as the northeast monsoon stayed active.
- Famous scientist and former ISRO chief K. Kasturirangan, who led the National Education Policy 2020 drafting panel, was posthumously honoured with Padma Vibhushan recognition events held in Bengaluru.
International News Headlines for School Assembly November 2
- The United States midterm elections entered their final campaign weekend, with voting scheduled for November 3 to decide control of Congress.
- A US-brokered humanitarian ceasefire in the Ukrainian city of Oleshky held until the end of the day, allowing civilians to evacuate and aid to move safely.
- Russian and Ukrainian officials confirmed the temporary pause remained the longest de-escalation since the war began.
- Thailand reopened several border crossing points with Cambodia after a peace agreement signed last week to end their military standoff.
- London police arrested 48 people during a demonstration supporting Palestine Action, which is banned in the United Kingdom.
- Norway’s sovereign wealth fund reported strong quarterly profits driven by technology stocks, reinforcing its position as the world’s largest wealth fund.
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly November 2
- India vs New Zealand: New Zealand won the fifth and final T20I in Hamilton by 7 wickets, but India lifted the five-match series 3-2.
- Tim Seifert struck 93 off 50 balls and Glenn Phillips made an unbeaten 65 as New Zealand chased 192 with 12 balls to spare.
- Bangladesh vs India: India beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets in the 11th place play-off of the Hong Kong International Sixes at Mong Kok.
- PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen reached the Hylo Open badminton finals, facing Line Kjaersfeldt and Jonatan Christie respectively.
- The Indian men’s hockey team defeated Japan 4-1, with Abhishek scoring a brace, to remain unbeaten at the Asian Champions Trophy.
- Indian women won the inaugural Commonwealth Kabaddi Championships title.
- In the Indian Super League, Mumbai City FC faced SC Delhi while Inter Kashi met FC Goa in a Saturday-Sunday double header.
- India A continued to fight on day two of the second unofficial Test against New Zealand A at Christchurch.
Business News Headlines for School Assembly November 2
- The Sensex closed the last trading session at 74,459.53, up 0.42 percent, while the Nifty 50 reclaimed the 23,000 level at 23,053.10.
- The rupee ended October at 94.95 against the dollar, posting its best monthly gain in eight months on RBI measures to curb dollar demand.
- The RBI’s three-day Monetary Policy Committee meeting began, with the repo rate decision awaited on November 2.
- The 8th Pay Commission moved closer to its first anniversary, with the panel continuing state-wise consultations; a possible pay revision effective date of January 1, 2026 remains under discussion.
- Reports suggested the commission’s report may recommend a higher fitment factor, with central employees watching arrears closely.
- Equity markets will remain shut today for the weekly Sunday holiday, with trading resuming Monday morning.
Education News Headlines for School Assembly November 2
- JEE Main 2027 Session 1 registration remains open until November 22, with the examination scheduled for January 2027.
- NTA announced that JEE Main 2027 Session 2 dates will be finalised keeping NEET-UG and CUET-UG schedules in mind to avoid clashes.
- UGC-NET December 2026 application correction and late fee window closed yesterday, with city intimation slips expected soon.
- The Education Ministry’s committee proposal to conduct NEET and CUET twice a year, like JEE Main, continued to draw discussion among teachers and students.
- CBSE shared new exam-season advisories on fair examination practices ahead of the winter board practical schedule.
- UGC opened fresh recognition applications for online and distance learning programmes for the 2027-28 academic year.
- Several IITs began inviting research internship applications for the winter vacation period for undergraduate students.
Science and Technology News Headlines for School Assembly November 2
- ISRO’s GSLV-F18 rocket successfully placed the NVS-03 navigation satellite into orbit, strengthening India’s NavIC system.
- The launch, conducted from Sriharikota late on October 30 night, was the 20th flight of the GSLV rocket.
- NVS-03 is the third next-generation navigation satellite designed to improve positioning accuracy for transport, farming and disaster services.
- Indian Railways’ Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bharat Bullet Train corridor progressed further, with track work now extended up to Bharuch in Gujarat; the Surat-Bilimora section is set to open by August 2027.
Thought of the Day
“One child, one teacher, one book, one pen can change the world.” (Malala Yousafzai)
Meaning: Every student carries the power to bring change, no matter how small they may feel. A teacher’s guidance and a child’s curiosity together can solve big problems. Students should value their books and classrooms, because education is the strongest tool for building a better future.
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Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.