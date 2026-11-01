KVS Samvaad App To Let Parents Check Attendance, Results And School Updates

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is preparing to launch the Samvaad-Parent Connect App, which will allow parents to check their children’s attendance, academic progress, examination results and school announcements.

The app will provide parents of students studying in more than 1,200 Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country with access to school-related information.

Parents must verify mobile numbers and email IDs

KVS has asked schools to verify the mobile numbers and email addresses registered by parents before providing access to the app.

The verification process will be carried out by class teachers through the SAMAGAM portal. Parents will receive separate one-time passwords (OTPs) on their registered mobile numbers and email addresses. They must provide both OTPs to their class teachers for verification.