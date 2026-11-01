KVS Samvaad App To Let Parents Check Attendance, Results And School Updates
The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan is preparing to launch the Samvaad-Parent Connect App, which will allow parents to check their children’s attendance, academic progress, examination results and school updates. KVS has asked schools to verify parents’ registered mobile numbers and email addresses by November 6.
The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is preparing to launch the Samvaad-Parent Connect App, which will allow parents to check their children’s attendance, academic progress, examination results and school announcements.
The app will provide parents of students studying in more than 1,200 Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country with access to school-related information.
Parents must verify mobile numbers and email IDs
KVS has asked schools to verify the mobile numbers and email addresses registered by parents before providing access to the app.
The verification process will be carried out by class teachers through the SAMAGAM portal. Parents will receive separate one-time passwords (OTPs) on their registered mobile numbers and email addresses. They must provide both OTPs to their class teachers for verification.
The student’s profile must be marked as “Completed” before the verification process can begin.
KVS has set November 6 as the deadline for completing the verification. Schools have also been advised to organise parent-teacher meetings, wherever required, to help parents complete the process.
Regional offices and school principals have been asked to monitor the verification process daily.
KVS warns against sharing OTPs
KVS has instructed parents not to share their OTPs over telephone calls, WhatsApp groups or other public messaging platforms.
The organisation has also asked schools to circulate the verification instructions and the step-by-step user guide among parents.
The app is expected to be launched in the coming months. Parents will be able to use it to access their children’s attendance, academic performance, examination results and other school-related updates once it becomes operational.
ALSO READ| UP Board Class 12 Exams 2027: Over 11 Lakh Students Choose Biology, Mathematics Sees Decline
ALSO READ| NMMSS Scholarship 2026-27: Ministry of Education Extends Deadline, Over 2.8 Lakh Apply
ALSO READ| NCERT To Release New Class 10 Textbooks By December 2026 For 2027 Session
ALSO READ| Maharashtra NEET PG Merit List 2026 Released: State CET Cell Issues List of Eligible Candidates for MD, MS Admissions
ALSO READ| IIM Bangalore Summer Placements 2026: 100% Batch Placed, 608 Students Land Top Internship Offers
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.