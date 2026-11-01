IND vs NZ, 5th T20I: Ishan Kishan Breaks Suryakumar Yadav's Iconic T20I Record
Ishan Kishan surpassed Suryakumar Yadav's record of 1,164 runs to become India's highest run-scorer in a calendar year in T20Is. Check the top 5 Indian batters on the list.
Ishan Kishan has gone past former Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav in the list of most runs scored by an Indian batter in a calendar year in T20Is.
The world number one batter achieved this historic record during the 5th T20I between India and New Zealand, which was played in Hamilton on Sunday, November 1, 2026.
Kishan scored a brilliant half-century after India were in trouble early in the innings. Check out the details of this iconic record and the top 5 highest run-scorers for India in a calendar year in T20Is.
5⃣0⃣ with a MAXIMUM 😎 Ishan Kishan with a stunning knock in Hamilton 🔥 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/B5TqF9MWu4 #TeamIndia | #NZvIND https://t.co/poPqQ6Mxmy— BCCI (@BCCI) November 1, 2026
Most Runs by an Indian Batter in a Calendar Year in T20Is
Ishan Kishan now tops the list with 1,220 runs in 37 innings in 2026. He has a sensational strike rate of 171.58, including 1 century and 8 half centuries in a remarkable year for the left-hander.
He is followed by former Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who scored 1,164 runs in 2022. Abhishek Sharma is next on the list with 1,153 runs in 2026. The left-handed batter could also surpass this record soon.
Ishan Kishan's statistics in 2026:
-
Matches: 37
-
Innings: 37
-
Runs: 1,220
-
Highest score: 103
-
Average: 35.88
-
Strike rate: 171.58
-
Centuries: 1
-
Half-centuries: 8
-
Fours: 127
-
Sixes: 60
Top 5 Indian Batters with Most Runs in a Calendar Year in T20Is
|
Batter
|
Year
|
Matches
|
Runs
|
Strike Rate
|
100s
|
50s
|
Ishan Kishan
|
2026
|
37*
|
1,220
|
171.58
|
1
|
8
|
Suryakumar Yadav
|
2022
|
31
|
1,164
|
187.43
|
2
|
9
|
2026
|
39*
|
1,153
|
205.16
|
2
|
8
|
Abhishek Sharma
|
2025
|
21
|
859
|
193.46
|
1
|
5
|
Sanju Samson
|
2026
|
30*
|
810
|
173.44
|
0
|
8
Ishan Kishan vs Suryakumar Yadav: Runs Comparison in an Year
|
Statistics
|
Suryakumar Yadav (2022)
|
Ishan Kishan (2026)
|
Matches
|
31
|
37*
|
Innings
|
31
|
37
|
Not Out
|
6
|
3
|
Runs
|
1,164
|
1,220
|
Highest Score
|
117
|
103
|
Average
|
46.56
|
35.88
|
Balls Faced
|
621
|
711
|
Strike Rate
|
187.43
|
171.58
|
Centuries
|
2
|
1
|
Half-centuries
|
9
|
8
|
Ducks
|
2
|
3
|
Fours
|
106
|
127
|
Sixes
|
68
|
60
Ishan Kishan's Half Century Against New Zealand
Ishan Kishan, who was out of 2 matches in the series due to injury, finally scored a half-century in the series when India were in trouble early after Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson departed cheaply.
He came to bat at number 3 and scored a valuable 50 runs in just 23 deliveries, which included 3 fours and 4 sixes, at a strike rate of 217.39. He gave the side a quick start and laid the foundation for a big total in this final game for India.
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