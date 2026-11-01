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IND vs NZ, 5th T20I: Ishan Kishan Breaks Suryakumar Yadav's Iconic T20I Record

By Varun Verma
Last Updated: Nov 1, 2026, 14:41 IST

Ishan Kishan surpassed Suryakumar Yadav's record of 1,164 runs to become India's highest run-scorer in a calendar year in T20Is. Check the top 5 Indian batters on the list.

Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan has gone past former Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav in the list of most runs scored by an Indian batter in a calendar year in T20Is. 

The world number one batter achieved this historic record during the 5th T20I between India and New Zealand, which was played in Hamilton on Sunday, November 1, 2026. 

Kishan scored a brilliant half-century after India were in trouble early in the innings. Check out the details of this iconic record and the top 5 highest run-scorers for India in a calendar year in T20Is.

Most Runs by an Indian Batter in a Calendar Year in T20Is

Ishan Kishan now tops the list with 1,220 runs in 37 innings in 2026. He has a sensational strike rate of 171.58, including 1 century and 8 half centuries in a remarkable year for the left-hander.

He is followed by former Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who scored 1,164 runs in 2022. Abhishek Sharma is next on the list with 1,153 runs in 2026. The left-handed batter could also surpass this record soon.

Ishan Kishan's statistics in 2026:

  • Matches: 37

  • Innings: 37

  • Runs: 1,220

  • Highest score: 103

  • Average: 35.88

  • Strike rate: 171.58

  • Centuries: 1

  • Half-centuries: 8

  • Fours: 127

  • Sixes: 60

Top 5 Indian Batters with Most Runs in a Calendar Year in T20Is

Batter

Year

Matches

Runs

Strike Rate

100s

50s

Ishan Kishan

2026

37*

1,220

171.58

1

8

Suryakumar Yadav

2022

31

1,164

187.43

2

9

Abhishek Sharma

2026

39*

1,153

205.16

2

8

Abhishek Sharma

2025

21

859

193.46

1

5

Sanju Samson

2026

30*

810

173.44

0

8

Ishan Kishan vs Suryakumar Yadav: Runs Comparison in an Year 

Statistics

Suryakumar Yadav (2022)

Ishan Kishan (2026)

Matches

31

37*

Innings

31

37

Not Out

6

3

Runs

1,164

1,220

Highest Score

117

103

Average

46.56

35.88

Balls Faced

621

711

Strike Rate

187.43

171.58

Centuries

2

1

Half-centuries

9

8

Ducks

2

3

Fours

106

127

Sixes

68

60

Ishan Kishan's Half Century Against New Zealand

Ishan Kishan, who was out of 2 matches in the series due to injury, finally scored a half-century in the series when India were in trouble early after Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson departed cheaply.

He came to bat at number 3 and scored a valuable 50 runs in just 23 deliveries, which included 3 fours and 4 sixes, at a strike rate of 217.39. He gave the side a quick start and laid the foundation for a big total in this final game for India.

Varun Verma
Varun Verma

Senior Executive - Editorial

Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.

He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.

For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com

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First Published: Nov 1, 2026, 14:41 IST
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