Ishan Kishan has gone past former Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav in the list of most runs scored by an Indian batter in a calendar year in T20Is.

The world number one batter achieved this historic record during the 5th T20I between India and New Zealand, which was played in Hamilton on Sunday, November 1, 2026.

Kishan scored a brilliant half-century after India were in trouble early in the innings. Check out the details of this iconic record and the top 5 highest run-scorers for India in a calendar year in T20Is.

5⃣0⃣ with a MAXIMUM 😎 Ishan Kishan with a stunning knock in Hamilton 🔥 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/B5TqF9MWu4 #TeamIndia | #NZvIND https://t.co/poPqQ6Mxmy — BCCI (@BCCI) November 1, 2026

Most Runs by an Indian Batter in a Calendar Year in T20Is

Ishan Kishan now tops the list with 1,220 runs in 37 innings in 2026. He has a sensational strike rate of 171.58, including 1 century and 8 half centuries in a remarkable year for the left-hander.