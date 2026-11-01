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CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Expected Today: Class 10 & 12 Board Exam Timetable Soon at cbse.gov.in

By Siddhi Sharma
Last Updated: Nov 1, 2026, 15:41 IST

CBSE Date Sheet 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to issue the official subject-wise timetable for the Class 10 and Class 12 Board Examinations 2027 on its official portal, cbse.gov.in. Following the conclusion of school-level List of Candidates (LOC) verification, over 45 lakh students across India and abroad are awaiting the comprehensive date sheet. The annual theory examinations are slated to begin in mid-February 2027, with the board issuing a single consolidated schedule for Class 12 Science, Commerce, and Arts streams alongside the Class 10 schedule.

CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Expected Today: Class 10 & 12 Board Exam Timetable Soon at cbse.gov.in
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Expected Today: Class 10 & 12 Board Exam Timetable Soon at cbse.gov.in
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CBSE Date Sheet 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is now in the concluding stage of preparing the official timetable according to subjects for the forthcoming Board Examinations Class 10 & Class 12 2027. After completing the process of List of Candidates (LOC) submission and data verification process from the respective affiliated schools, CBSE is all set to release the official time table PDF from the website cbse.gov.in.

As per the academic planning, the annual theory exams will be conducted starting mid-February 2027 till early April 2027. More than 44 lakh candidates who have registered for both domestic and international centres are eagerly waiting for the schedule for their final preparations. As per the usual practice, the Board will prepare an integrated multi-stream timetable for Class 12 with the schedules for Science, Commerce, and Humanities so that there is no clash of subjects for those students who study more than one stream. In addition to the theory schedule, school-level practical exams and internal projects will start in the first week of January 2027 for winter-bound institutes.

CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Overview & Schedule Highlights

Below are the schedule related to the CBSE Date Sheet 2027:

Parameter

Details / Status

Exam Conducting Authority

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Academic Session

2026–27

Classes Covered

Class 10 (Secondary) & Class 12 (Senior Secondary)

Official Release Status

Expected Shortly (Awaited on Portal)

Expected Theory Exam Window

Mid-February to Early April 2027

Expected Practical Exam Window

January 1 to Mid-February 2027 (Winter schools in Nov–Dec)

Standard Exam Timings

10:30 AM to 01:30 PM IST (Select papers till 12:30 PM)

Official Website to Download

cbse.gov.in

Steps to Download the CBSE Class 10 & 12 Date Sheet 2027

To download the CBSE class 10th and 12th datesheet 2027 follow the steps given below:

  • Visit the official website of CBSE, www.cbse.gov.in.

  • Click on the link “Main Website” from the homepage.

  • Navigate to the tab “Latest @ CBSE” or “Examination Circulars”.

  • Select the link “CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Class X” or “CBSE Date Sheet 2027 – Class XII”.

  • The date sheet will be displayed in a PDF format.

  • Take note of the subject dates.

CBSE Class 10 & 12 Date Sheet 2027: Details Mentioned 

After publication, students and teachers must cross-check the following details in the official PDF file:

  • Subject Code and Subject Name: Codes to be checked for correctness against the ones that were entered at the time of LOC registration.

  • Day, Date and Shift: Complete order of examinations chronologically.

  • Session Timings and Reading Time: Three hours long session including 15 minutes reading time of question papers prior to 10:30 AM.

  • Important Examination Guidelines: Details about reporting times and banned electronic equipment.

Also Read: UP Board Class 12 Exams 2027: Over 11 Lakh Students Choose Biology, Mathematics Sees Decline

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Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Executive - Editorial

Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.

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First Published: Nov 1, 2026, 15:41 IST
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