CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Expected Today: Class 10 & 12 Board Exam Timetable Soon at cbse.gov.in

CBSE Date Sheet 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is now in the concluding stage of preparing the official timetable according to subjects for the forthcoming Board Examinations Class 10 & Class 12 2027. After completing the process of List of Candidates (LOC) submission and data verification process from the respective affiliated schools, CBSE is all set to release the official time table PDF from the website cbse.gov.in.

As per the academic planning, the annual theory exams will be conducted starting mid-February 2027 till early April 2027. More than 44 lakh candidates who have registered for both domestic and international centres are eagerly waiting for the schedule for their final preparations. As per the usual practice, the Board will prepare an integrated multi-stream timetable for Class 12 with the schedules for Science, Commerce, and Humanities so that there is no clash of subjects for those students who study more than one stream. In addition to the theory schedule, school-level practical exams and internal projects will start in the first week of January 2027 for winter-bound institutes.