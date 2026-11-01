KPSC KAS Exam Date 2026 Out at kpsc.kar.nic.in: Check Detailed Schedule & Important Updates Here
KPSC has announced the KAS Preliminary Examination 2026 date. The exam will be held on November 15, 2026 in two sessions. Candidates can check the detailed schedule, paper timings, official notice PDF link and important exam instructions here.
Key Points
- KPSC KAS Prelims 2026 exam is scheduled for November 15, 2026 (Sunday).
- A total of 319 vacancies are to be filled, including 117 Group 'A' and 202 Group 'B'.
- The exam consists of two papers on Nov 15, 2026: Paper I (10 AM-12 PM) & Paper II (2 PM-4 PM).
KPSC KAS Exam Date 2026: The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has officially released the examination date for the Karnataka Administrative Services (KAS) Preliminary Examination 2026. As per the official notice KPSC KAS Prelims examination is set to be conducted on November 15, 2026 (Sunday). The commission has released the examination schedule through an official notice on its website at kpsc.kar.nic.in. Through this recruitment drive a total of 319 vacancies would be filled across various state departments. This includes 117 Group 'A' positions and 202 Group 'B' positions.
Candidates who are preparing for the examination can check the complete schedule, paper timings and other important details in this article.
KPSC KAS Exam Date 2026: Overview
The KPSC KAS Preliminary Examination is conducted for administrative services posts in Karnataka. The examination consists of two papers and candidates must appear for both papers. Check the important details related to KPSC KAS Exam 2026 below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Name
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KPSC KAS Preliminary Examination 2026
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Conducting Body
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Karnataka Public Service Commission
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No of Vacancies
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319
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Exam Date
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November 15, 2026
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Day
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Sunday
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Paper I Timing
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10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon
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Paper II Timing
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2:00 PM to 4:00 PM
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Official Website
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kpsc.kar.nic.in
KPSC KAS Exam Date 2026 Notice PDF Link
The Karnataka Public Service Commission has issued the official notice which contains crucial details related to the date and timings of the KAS Preliminary Examination. The official notice says that Paper I will be conducted in the morning session while Paper II will be held in the afternoon session on the same day. Check the exam date notice pdf in the table below.
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KPSC KAS Exam Date 2026 Notice PDF
KPSC KAS Prelims Exam Timing and Shift Details
As per the official timetable the KPSC KAS Preliminary Examination 2026 will be conducted in two sessions on November 15, 2026. Check details below.
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Paper
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Examination Timing
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Paper I
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10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon
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Paper II
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2:00 PM to 4:00 PM
Note: Candidates must make the necessary arrangements to reach their examination centres on time. The reporting time, examination centre details and other instructions will be mentioned on the admit card.
KPSC KAS Exam Schedule 2026: Important Instructions
Candidates are advised to go through all the instructions mentioned in the official examination notice and admit card before appearing for the examination. You must also check the exam date, paper timings and centre details.
It is also important to carry the key documents such as the admit card and a valid photo identity proof as mentioned in the hall ticket.
How to Download KPSC KAS Exam Date 2026 Notice?
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download the exam date notice-
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Visit the official website of KPSC at kpsc.kar.nic.in.
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The homepage will open then under the What's New Section there will be text that reads Time table for Gazetted Probationer 2026-27 Prelim Examination.
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Click on the relevant PDF link.
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Download the notice and check the examination schedule.
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Save for future references.
For more details and official announcements related to the KPSC KAS Exam 2026 candidates must visit the official website.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.