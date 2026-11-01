KPSC KAS Exam Date 2026 Out at kpsc.kar.nic.in: Check Detailed Schedule & Important Updates Here

Key Points KPSC KAS Prelims 2026 exam is scheduled for November 15, 2026 (Sunday).

A total of 319 vacancies are to be filled, including 117 Group 'A' and 202 Group 'B'.

The exam consists of two papers on Nov 15, 2026: Paper I (10 AM-12 PM) & Paper II (2 PM-4 PM).

KPSC KAS Exam Date 2026: The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has officially released the examination date for the Karnataka Administrative Services (KAS) Preliminary Examination 2026. As per the official notice KPSC KAS Prelims examination is set to be conducted on November 15, 2026 (Sunday). The commission has released the examination schedule through an official notice on its website at kpsc.kar.nic.in. Through this recruitment drive a total of 319 vacancies would be filled across various state departments. This includes 117 Group 'A' positions and 202 Group 'B' positions. Candidates who are preparing for the examination can check the complete schedule, paper timings and other important details in this article. KPSC KAS Exam Date 2026: Overview The KPSC KAS Preliminary Examination is conducted for administrative services posts in Karnataka. The examination consists of two papers and candidates must appear for both papers. Check the important details related to KPSC KAS Exam 2026 below.

Particulars Details Exam Name KPSC KAS Preliminary Examination 2026 Conducting Body Karnataka Public Service Commission No of Vacancies 319 Exam Date November 15, 2026 Day Sunday Paper I Timing 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon Paper II Timing 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM Official Website kpsc.kar.nic.in KPSC KAS Exam Date 2026 Notice PDF Link The Karnataka Public Service Commission has issued the official notice which contains crucial details related to the date and timings of the KAS Preliminary Examination. The official notice says that Paper I will be conducted in the morning session while Paper II will be held in the afternoon session on the same day. Check the exam date notice pdf in the table below. KPSC KAS Exam Date 2026 Notice PDF Click Here

KPSC KAS Prelims Exam Timing and Shift Details As per the official timetable the KPSC KAS Preliminary Examination 2026 will be conducted in two sessions on November 15, 2026. Check details below. Paper Examination Timing Paper I 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon Paper II 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM Note: Candidates must make the necessary arrangements to reach their examination centres on time. The reporting time, examination centre details and other instructions will be mentioned on the admit card. KPSC KAS Exam Schedule 2026: Important Instructions Candidates are advised to go through all the instructions mentioned in the official examination notice and admit card before appearing for the examination. You must also check the exam date, paper timings and centre details. It is also important to carry the key documents such as the admit card and a valid photo identity proof as mentioned in the hall ticket.