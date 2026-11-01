Tamil Nadu Higher Education Department Assigns Skill Training and Placement Duties to HoDs
Tamil Nadu’s Higher Education Department has directed heads of departments in colleges and universities to take the lead in student skill development, industry partnerships and placement activities.
Tamil Nadu’s Higher Education Department has directed heads of departments (HoDs) in colleges and universities to take responsibility for preparing students for employment.
The department has asked HoDs to establish partnerships with industries related to their respective subjects. These partnerships will help students understand industry requirements and gain practical experience alongside their academic studies.
Industry partnerships and skill training
According to the department’s circular, each HoD must establish partnerships with around three to five private companies relevant to their department. The partnerships will be formalised through memorandums of understanding (MoUs).
The collaborations are expected to provide students with regular industry interactions, feedback on the curriculum, industry-related assignments and mini projects. These activities will help students understand how their academic knowledge can be applied in workplaces.
The department has also prepared a list of 173 skills relevant to subjects taught in arts and science colleges.
HoDs have been asked to identify two to three skill-training areas for their departments, with six skills under each area. The exercise will also cover basic science and commerce departments.
For language and social science subjects, including history and political science, departments may consider introducing general skills such as digital marketing.
Internship and placement support
The circular also calls for students to undergo internships lasting at least three months after completing their basic skill training.
The department has advised institutions against sending students for internships without proper preparation, as companies may be reluctant to accept candidates who do not have the required skills.
Colleges and universities have been asked to approach the Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education (TANSCHE) for training and other support.
The department has directed each institution to submit the names of five placement coordinators to TANSCHE by November 16.
The new responsibilities are aimed at improving students’ practical skills and strengthening the connection between higher education and employment.
ALSO READ| CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Expected Today: Class 10 & 12 Board Exam Timetable Soon at cbse.gov.in
ALSO READ| KVS Samvaad App To Let Parents Check Attendance, Results And School Updates
ALSO READ| UP Board Class 12 Exams 2027: Over 11 Lakh Students Choose Biology, Mathematics Sees Decline
ALSO READ| NMMSS Scholarship 2026-27: Ministry of Education Extends Deadline, Over 2.8 Lakh Apply
ALSO READ| NCERT To Release New Class 10 Textbooks By December 2026 For 2027 Session
ALSO READ| Maharashtra NEET PG Merit List 2026 Released: State CET Cell Issues List of Eligible Candidates for MD, MS Admissions
ALSO READ| IIM Bangalore Summer Placements 2026: 100% Batch Placed, 608 Students Land Top Internship Offers
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.