Tamil Nadu Higher Education Department Assigns Skill Training and Placement Duties to HoDs

Tamil Nadu’s Higher Education Department has directed heads of departments (HoDs) in colleges and universities to take responsibility for preparing students for employment.

The department has asked HoDs to establish partnerships with industries related to their respective subjects. These partnerships will help students understand industry requirements and gain practical experience alongside their academic studies.

Industry partnerships and skill training

According to the department’s circular, each HoD must establish partnerships with around three to five private companies relevant to their department. The partnerships will be formalised through memorandums of understanding (MoUs).

The collaborations are expected to provide students with regular industry interactions, feedback on the curriculum, industry-related assignments and mini projects. These activities will help students understand how their academic knowledge can be applied in workplaces.